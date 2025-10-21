Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Many Samoans face serious health risks due to poor nutrition, which is partly attributed to the high cost and limited availability of healthy food in the country, a diet analysis report has found.

The Cost of the Diet Analysis report published by Samoa's Ministry of Agriculture and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) reveals the nation is facing a "nutrition crisis", which is made worse by "a shift from traditional diets to imported, ultra-processed foods".

The analysis used food price data from the Samoa Bureau of Statistics and WFP's Enhance linear optimization tool to model the lowest-cost food baskets that could meet the nutritional needs of a six-person household.

The report found that, while food may be abundant in calories, it is often deficient in the nutrients essential for health, growth and resilience.

According to the analysis, a nutritious diet in Samoa — which provides both energy and nutrients — costs more than four times than what a basic energy diet costs. As a result, more than 40 percent of Samoan households cannot afford healthy food.

The report also notes that nearly 80 percent of Samoan women are classified as obese, and that over 70 percent of deaths in the country are linked to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Samoa Ministry of Agriculture chief executive Dr Seuseu Joseph Tauati and WFP's Pacific Office country director Alpha Bah said: "Findings from the Cost of the Diet Analysis report state that for an average six-member household in Samoa, a nutritious diet that meets the energy and nutritional needs of the household (including foods such as vegetables, coconut, fish, beef, milk, taro and rice) costs WST50 (US$18) per day. This is four times more than the cost of a basic, energy-only diet (such as wheat, coconut and oil)."

They added: "Furthermore, a comparison of diet costs of individual household members highlights the nutritional vulnerability of adolescent girls and breastfeeding women, who face the highest costs for nutritious diets."

"As a result of this high cost for nutritious diets, many households in Samoa (over 40 percent) cannot afford a healthy diet that contributes to a healthy and productive life."

Dr Seuseu and Bah said the report provides a roadmap for evidence-based, collaborative action.

"First, make nutritious food more affordable and accessible.

“Second, leverage schools and communities.

“Finally, community-based solutions are essential.

“Nutrition is a whole-of-nation responsibility. Simply establishing basic community gardens can increase the supply of local produce not only for families but also to local markets, connecting producers to consumers.

“Something as simple as starting a home garden to grow staples, vegetables and herbs and sharing it with neighbors can go a long way in reducing the cost of healthy diets and adding value to home-cooked meals."

RNZ AIMS TO STRENGTHEN PACIFIC DEFENSE TIES

Associate Defense Minister Chris Penk says New Zealand is looking to improve regional cooperation and address shared security challenges at this week's South Pacific Defence Ministers' Meeting (SPDMM) in Chile.

The annual gathering brings together defense ministers and senior officials from across the Pacific, including representatives from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Australia, and France, to discuss collective security, humanitarian assistance, and defense cooperation.

Now in its 12th year, the meeting also includes representatives from the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) and observers from the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan.

Speaking with William Terite on Pacific Mornings, Penk says he looks forward to the important discussions ahead.

"This is a really important forum for us and for the whole Pacific," he says. "With friends and partners across the area, we know that there are a lot of interesting engagements that we need to have with fellow ministers, but also senior officials. It's a crucial region for the world and for New Zealand, it's right on our back step."

Despite ongoing deployments and humanitarian efforts, Penk says New Zealand remains committed to its Pacific obligations.

FBI ISSUES WARNING TO SENIORS

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning seniors about a scam that has cost South Carolinians nearly $10 million this year.

“We know there are multiple people in the Upstate that have experienced this or people who have attempted to scam them out of their hard-earned money,” FBI Public Affairs Specialist, Kevin Wheeler said.

Michael and Roxanne Chrisman are two of the victims of a very advanced and in-depth tech scam.

Six months ago their life turned upside down when they were instructed to withdraw their life savings and turn it into gold.

It all started with a pop-up message on Michael Chrisman’s computer. The notice said the computer was locked and all of his information had been compromised. It gave him a phone number to call, and when he did, the person on the other end identified himself as someone who worked for a large tech company. And of course he was not.

“It was identified as a Microsoft number, so I was comfortable because I have a Microsoft system …”

The FBI also wants to prevent it from happening again. “If someone is asking you to move your money from to one account into another in order to protect it, it’s likely a scam,” FBI Public Affairs Specialist, Kevin Wheeler said.

The FBI gives these tips to help you protect yourself:

• Do not click on unsolicited popups, text message or email links.

• Never give unknown individuals access to your computer.

• Do not download software at the request of unknown individuals.

• Do not meet with unknown individuals to deliver cash or precious metals.

• U.S. Government agencies will never tell you to wire money, send precious metals or purchase gift cards.

RAROTONGA STRUCK BY 'WAVE OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY ILLNESS'

An influx of patients with severe respiratory and flu-like symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, is overwhelming Rarotonga's clinics, as the Ministry of Health monitors the seasonal virus surge and advises the public on proper care and prevention measures.

For the past two weeks, the Rarotonga Hospital and Tupapa Primary Health Clinic have been flooded with people reporting similar symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, severe headaches and most recently, stomach aches.

Long queues of waiting patients have been seen outside the centre, with many concerned residents reportedly being struck multiple times by the same mysterious illness.

Responding to questions from Cook Islands News, Secretary of Health Bob Williams confirmed that the symptoms being reported are consistent with a wave of acute respiratory infections currently circulating on the island.

Williams revealed that there were about 200 cases recorded in August and 130 cases in September, with the majority in Rarotonga.

SAMOA PM LAAULI HOLD TALKS WITH NZ FOREIGN MINISTER

Samoa's Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt held talks with the New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Sunday.

In a statement, the Samoa government said Laauli and Peters met at the Samoan Consulate in Mangere in Auckland.

It said the two leaders discussed several issues, including the priorities of the new Samoa government, border security to tackle drug trafficking, the development of private enterprises in Samoa, and the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer scheme.

Laauli jetted out of Apia on 21 September, just days after being sworn in as the country's eighth prime minister, for medical treatment in New Zealand. He said the check-ups for a leg injury — which he had to put on hold due to campaigning for the 29 August elections — were "long overdue".

He was expected to return to Samoa within a week, but he has had to extend his stay because he is not able to stand, Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo confirmed to the Samoa Observer on Friday.

"Laaulialemalietoa has now been in New Zealand for four weeks. He left five days after being sworn in as the Prime Minister on a private jet. His exact medical condition has not been declared," the newspaper reported.

"It has not been confirmed if Laaulialemalietoa will be in the country when the 2025/ 2026 budget is voted on."

