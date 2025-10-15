Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tonga's health ministry has launched its long-awaited National Mental Health Strategy and Policy at Vaiola Hospital.

Health officials have described the move as a milestone in strengthening mental health services and coordination across Tonga.

The nation's head psychiatrist Dr Mapa Puloka said "mental health is everyone's responsibility".

A national survey released earlier this year found around six percent of Tongans reported notable psychological distress, yet 96 percent of those surveyed had never accessed mental health care.

The study also revealed that none of those identified with depression had previously seen a mental health professional.

Mental health challenges in Tonga are often compounded by stigma and limited service accessibility, especially in outer islands.

(RNZ Pacific)

SKYLINE CELEBRATES NEW SEGMENT WITH FREE WEEKEND FARES

Skyline, Honolulu’s rail system, is set to open its second segment and to celebrate, the city is offering riders free fares for one weekend.

The segment, which opens to the public on Thursday, Oct. 16, extends the line from East Kapolei to Middle Street, and adds four stations:

Makalapa Station at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Lelepaua Station at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Ahua Station at Lagoon Drive

Kahauiki Station at the Kalihi Transit Center

Trains will run daily from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to accommodate more commuters.

To celebrate the grand opening, the city is offering free rides on Skyline, TheBus, and TheHandi-Van from Saturday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 19.

Riders must still tap their HOLO cards, but no fare will be deducted.

(Hawaii News Now)

WHO ON AI

The World Health Organization regional director for the Western Pacific says artificial intelligence can be a game-changer for long-burdened health systems — if used ethically.

Dr Saia Ma'u Piukala said if AI is harnessed ethically and equitably, it can help close gaps in healthcare and bring the Western Pacific region closer to universal health coverage.

He said its uses can include generating patient education materials in local languages and supporting overworked health staff with documentation.

Member states will discuss how to scale AI responsibly across health systems at the upcoming 76th WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS MARITIME JURISDICTION

A commission has given its recommendations on the Cook Islands' submission to protect the Manihiki Plateau.

The Manihiki Plateau is a shield-shaped submarine geological formation located within the Cook Islands' Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends out into international waters.

With the Commission's recommendations received, the Cook Islands can move forward and formally define the outer limits of its continental shelf in this area, under international law.

The Government said in practical terms, the successful recognition of the Cook Islands' claim represents an area of approximately 350,000 square kilometres of additional seabed shelf forming part of the Cook Islands' maritime jurisdiction.

(RNZ Pacific)

FEMA SCALES BACK HOUSING FOR MAUI FIRE SURVIVORS

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is scaling back its direct lease program for survivors of the 2023 Maui wildfires, recently canceling over $2 million worth of contracts with a private company that had been managing residential units on the island.

At least 14 contracts with Lima Charlie, a California-based company specializing in disaster relief housing and property management, were terminated on Aug. 28. FEMA said it had secured temporary housing for all of the eligible households enrolled in its direct housing program and there were “no remaining unmet needs,” according to agency spokeswoman Nicole Timon-Shipman.

“As families transition out of the FEMA temporary housing program, we will continue to release the units they vacate,” she said in a statement.

By September, FEMA had reduced the number of contracts with Lima Charlie that were associated with the direct lease program to 27, according to federal data. The agency had 42 contracts with the company in August and 637 over the course of the last two years.

FEMA has played a pivotal role in Maui’s recovery efforts since the August 2023 wildfires killed at least 102 people, destroyed more than 2,200 structures and displaced more than 12,000 residents. The agency has connected more than 1,300 fire-affected households with temporary housing.

(Civil Beat)

TUVALU PM PRAISES TAIWAN

Tuvalu's Prime Minister has praised Taiwan's innovation, compassion, and democratic spirit, saying they continue to inspire the world.

Pac News reported at celebrations marking Taiwan's National Day in Funafuti, Feleti Teo congratulated the Government and people of Taiwan.

He also reaffirmed Tuvalu's appreciation for more than four decades of close partnership.

Teo said both Tuvalu and Taiwan face similar challenges as small island nations, including the existential threat of climate change and growing geopolitical pressures.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA ELECTION

Prince Kalaniuvalu Fotofili is an early winner in next month's election after being confirmed as the sole candidate for his noble seat.

Voting day for the country's general election is set for November 20.

Two sets of votes take place to elect 17 People's Representatives and nine noble representatives.

No other candidates are seeking to represent the Niuas islands, so Prince Kalaniuvalu Fotofili returns for another four-year term as the noble representative.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI INDEPENDENCE DAY

The President of Fiji Ratu Lalabalavu has met with Fijians in the United Kingdom for Fiji Day.

Lalabalavu and his wife visited Swinton Barracks in Tidworth, around 120 kilometres southwest of London.

The president expressed his gratitude to the Government and the people of the UK for providing opportunities for Fijians to serve in the British Armed Forces.

The Head of State held a talanoa session with members of the Fijian community, where he provided updates on government programs.

(RNZ Pacific)