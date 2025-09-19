Pacific News Briefs

Pago Paago, AMERICAN SAMOA — French Polynesia's president wants Pacific countries to agree to a moratorium on deep sea mining despite the wide range of views on the issue in the region.

Moetai Brotherson represents one of the Pacific countries calling for a moratorium, alongside the likes of Palau and Vanuatu.

Meanwhile, the French territory's closest neighbor, the Cook Islands, is exploring the possibility of mining. Others, such as Tonga and Nauru, are doing the same.

"We would like to convince our neighbors, our cousins, our brothers, that sometimes getting away from an extractive economy is the way to go, especially in such areas as ours that rely heavily on tourism," Brotherson said.

"Tourism doesn't go very well with destroying the ocean."

He also said partner countries have a "very big role to play" in supporting other economic opportunities in the region that are not deep sea mining.

"I always say that those big countries sometimes have a tendency to come and lecture us on environment and things like that. They are the same countries that have been mining the whole planet for centuries.

"I want to tell them, instead of lecturing us, come and help us. Build our economies without that, because you cannot just tell us don't do it. Help us do otherwise."

Last month, Tonga signed a new contract with mining frontrunner The Metals Company. It concerns a deep sea mining area in international waters to which Tonga has special rights.

MONEY FOR GUAM

A newly-passed defense policy bill by the US House of Representatives includes a US$3 billion package for Guam — to maintain the island's role in strategic defense.

The Pacific Islands Times reported the funding tacks down direct investments for the territory, and reforms aimed at boosting the island's housing and power infrastructure.

It includes $1 billion for military construction and $1b for family housing.

The bill also calls for the review of per-diem rates which local leaders say will benefit Guam's economy and federal workforce.

DENGUE CASES

Dengue fever cases in Nauru have reached 447, as of 14 September.

However, the United Nations's Relief Web site said there was only one more case than reported in the previous update on September the 9th.

The majority of cases are among children aged 5-10 years.

Two teenagers have died in Nauru's dengue outbreak.

Vector control activities, including thermal fogging, residual spraying and peri-focal spraying, are being conducted in the households of confirmed cases.

NEW CALEDONIA TALKS

New Caledonia has been a focus of talks in Honiara between Pacific Islands Forum chair Jeremiah Manele and France's ambassador to the Pacific, Veronique Roger-Lacan.

France reiterated it is committed to an inclusive and peaceful process, with an emphasis on dialogue and non violence.

They agreed on ongoing regional engagement on the issue.

CLIMATE RESILIENCE

The Red Crosses of Vanuatu and Kiribati are joining with other partners on a new climate resilience project.

Tiina Tetabea, from the Kiribati Government's environment ministry, said programmes like this - which consider ecosystem -based adaptation and other measures to respond to the effects of climate change - are crucial to ensure the effects lessen, and the safety of communities, their environment and its people are secured.

The project is also planned to expand to Belize and Guyana in the Caribbean.

PNG GIFTED LAND

Vanuatu has gifted a historical piece of land to Papua New Guinea to mark the country's 50th anniversary of independence.

The land is intended for the construction of a Papua New Guinean Embassy in Port Villa.

The Post-Courier reported the gift was presented on Monday by Vanuatu's deputy Prime Minister Johnny Koanapo.

Prime Minister James Marape described the gesture as one of the best gifts, and said PNG will use it to build a chancery and establish a diplomatic mission.

SOLOMON ISLANDS DEATH

Solomon Islands is mourning the death of former Central Kwara'ae MP Jackson Fiulaua, following news of his death in hospital in Honiara.

He was 67.

A press release from the office of the Solomons' prime minister described Fiulaua as a humble and dedicated leader who served three terms in Parliament, and contributed significantly to national development.

Fiulaua began his political career in 2010 as an independent.

From humble beginnings as a builder, he became a successful businessman, and a parliamentarian from 2010 to 2024.

He is survived by his wife Mary and their children.

FIJI FARMING

Fiji's acting prime minister says farming is the backbone of the nation, as he opened the 2025 Agriculture Show in Nadi.

Biman Prasad said the government is committed to building a stronger, more sustainable agricultural sector that can withstand climate change, market disruptions, and rising global food costs.

He said agriculture must not only feed the nation but also serve as a driver of export earnings and economic diversification.

