Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa said she has no regrets in her four years in office, which she described as a challenging period of significant transition and reform.

After delivering her concession speech on Tuesday, Fiame said dwelling on regrets is unproductive, noting that the changes made are part of an ongoing and necessary process for Samoa’s future. “There is no value in regrets because what has happened is part of a process,” she said.

The central challenge of Fiame’s administration was to stabilize the government following the 2021 election, which marked the end of HRPP’s 40-year dominance.

Fiame explained that this transition was difficult because the long tenure of the HRPP had deeply influenced the country’s public service.

“Within those 40 years, two generations have served, and no other government system was known,” she said. This created an entrenched perception that the HRPP was synonymous with the government itself.

Fiame highlighted the complexity of democratic governance and the inherent challenges that come with such a political transition. “Democratic governance naturally changes, and transitioning is not easy,” she said. The shift involved not only political change but also reforming institutional systems that had been shaped under the previous government for decades.

(Samoa Observer)

PACIFIC DRUG TRAFFICKING

A lieutenant colonel with decades of experience with drug trafficking says cartels will likely keep targeting Pacific countries which have weaker border controls.

Rodrigo Duton from the Rio de Janeiro State Military Police has been dealing with illegal trafficking for almost 28 years.

He told the ABC there is no comparison between the islands' border controls and Australia's.

He said the Pacific acts as a drug corridor, sending cocaine from Brazil to Australia.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG SURVEILLANCE TECH

Prime Minister James Marape has committed 20 million kina - around US$4.8 million - to Port Moresby's new AI-enabled surveillance technology.

The Post-Courier reported the prime minister emphasized the importance of building a modern, liveable city that embraces the diversity of both residents and visitors.

Marape said of the PGK20 million (approx. NZ$8m) committed to the project, PGK15m (approx. NZ$6m) had already been remitted to City Hall.

He expressed his hope that the new system would make Port Moresby safer as the nation approaches its 50th anniversary.

(RNZ Pacific)

MARSHALL ISLANDS EYE & DENTAL CARE

Nearly 400 residents of Ebeye in the Marshall Islands have received free eye and dental care through the non-profit Canvasback Missions.

The Marshall Islands Journal reported the US-based organization spent a week last month providing examinations and surgeries.

Over 100 eye surgeries were conducted, mostly for cataracts.

More than 350 pairs of prescription glasses, reading glasses and sunglasses were donated to patients by the organization.

(RNZ Pacific)

SAMOA SEES DENGUE DECLINE

Over the past five weeks, New Zealand has deployed 28 medical and logistics personnel from the New Zealand Medical Assistance Team (NZMAT), including doctors and nurses, to collaborate with Samoan health workers.

Following a significant decline in dengue fever cases across Samoa, New Zealand has intensified its support to assist ongoing containment and recovery efforts.

New Zealand has also contributed approximately $300,000 worth of vital medical supplies and equipment to aid hospitals, clinics, and community health initiatives focused on managing the outbreak. This assistance reflects New Zealand’s commitment to standing alongside Pacific neighbors during health emergencies.

Last week, the response was bolstered by the arrival of four doctors from the Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT), reinforcing strong regional cooperation between New Zealand, Australia, and Pacific nations.

High Commissioner Si’alei van Toor reaffirmed New Zealand’s support, stating, “Samoa and New Zealand share a special relationship beyond geography. Our thoughts remain with families affected by the outbreak, and New Zealand will continue to do everything possible to assist Samoa during this critical time.”

(Samoa Observer)

NEW ZEALAND DEFENSE FORCE

The New Zealand Defense Force is leading a multinational engineering team in the Cook Islands as part of an annual mission.

Over 45 NZDF personnel are working alongside counterparts from Australia, Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu to carry out infrastructure upgrades on the island of Mauke.

Major-General Rob Krushka said they will provide maintenance to the island's school, solar power farm, and water systems.

To conclude the month-long mission, the team will run a youth development program alongside the Cook Islands Police Service.

(RNZ Pacific)

HUSBAND ALLEGEDLY KILLED WIFE

A California man is charged with the murder of his wife, who disappeared more than a year ago, after prosecutors say they received a confidential report that he admitted to killing her.

The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Tyler McCain was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a special circumstance of intent to prevent testimony. Domestic violence charges against him from a 2023 case will also be refiled.

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett says officials believe the suspect killed his wife, 39-year-old Nikki Cheng Saelee McCain, to prevent her from testifying in the 2023 case.

Nikki McCain was reported missing by her sister on May 22, 2024, five days after she was last seen at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Her car was found abandoned on May 25, 2024, with evidence of decomposition and blood confirmed to belong to the missing woman.

Despite exhaustive efforts, Nikki McCain’s body has not been found, but authorities concluded she is the victim of a homicide.

(Hawaii News Now)