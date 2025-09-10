Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam played a pivotal role in the success of Operation Island Chief 2025, a multinational maritime surveillance operation to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing across the Pacific and maritime security.

Deployed temporarily at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency’s Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aviles’ contributions underscored the strength of Pacific unity while aligning with U.S. Coast Guard priorities including defense readiness and homeland security.

Aviles brought her expertise to the RFSC, where she worked alongside 32 secondees and partners from 13 FFA Member nations, including Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Her role involved analyzing intelligence and developing actionable products that guided surface and air assets in conducting 100 boardings (53 in port, 47 at sea) and identifying 12 vessels of interest. She also participated in a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan flight.

(KUAM News)

FIAME CONGRATULATES PM-ELECT

Samoa's first female Prime Minister congratulated the prime minister-elect in a special televised address on Tuesday.

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa wished Laauli Leuatea Schmidt well for winning the 2025 general election.

Laauli's FAST Party secured 30 seats at the polls - more than twice as many as the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), which came in second with 14 seats, and ten times more than Fiame's Samoa Uniting Party (SUP), which won just 3.

Fiame thanked Samoan voters for their patience and active participation in the electoral process.

"Your voices through your votes have once again demonstrated the strength and resilience of our democracy," she said.

"We thank the Lord for his love and grace upon us and for his peace in our country as we took part in this important democratic process."

She acknowledged "the role of the church and prayer warriors... for praying for peace in the country".

"I also take this opportunity to congratulate the wining political party, FAST, and its leader Laauli Leuatea, who will now steer our country," she said.

Fiame also thanked all other political parties for ensuring a peaceful and robust election.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA SETS GENERAL ELECTION DATE

Tongans are expected to go to the polls on 20 November to elect their 17 people's representatives in parliament.

Supervisor of elections Pita Vuki has confirmed to RNZ Pacific the Office of the Electoral Commission is waiting for the writ of election from King Tupou VI.

Vuki said they expect to receive the writ from the Palace Office on Thursday, 11 September.

Nomination of candidates is scheduled for 8 and 9 October.

Tonga's last election was held on 18 November 2021.

Tongans will elect 17 representatives, while the country's nobles will elect nine of their own to form the 26-member Legislative Assembly.

Tonga's nobles or chiefs will also elect their nine representatives on election day.

Vuki said they are currently running a program aimed at ensuring that all eligible Tongans are able to vote. This includes people with disabilities.

Unfortunately, Tongans who registered to vote but are overseas will not be able to cast their votes, as there is no ballot voting system yet for overseas-based Tongans.

"They can vote only if they are in the country," Vuki said.

(RNZ Pacific)

E-BIKE CRASH SENDS 2 BOYS TO HOSPITAL

Two boys, ages 5 and 16, were rushed to the hospital Monday after a vehicle hit them near Farrington High School.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on King Street at around 4:30 p.m.

EMS said the boys were on the same e-bike, and neither was wearing a helmet.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition while the 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition, EMS said.

(Hawaii News Now)

MASS DEPORTATIONS ENSNARE MILITARY MEMBERS, VETERANS

Leading up to the 2024 presidential election, U.S. Army veteran Sae Joon Park kept in mind a warning from an immigration officer: If Donald Trump were elected, Park would likely be at risk for deportation.

Park was 7 when he came to the U.S. from Seoul, South Korea. He joined the Army at 19 and received a Purple Heart after being shot in Panama. After leaving the military, he lived with PTSD, leading to addiction issues.

After a 2009 arrest on a drug charge, Park was eventually ordered deported. But because he was a veteran, he was granted deferred action, allowing him to remain in the U.S. while he checked in with immigration officials annually.

For 14 years he did just that, while raising children and building a new life in Honolulu. Then in June, when Park went in for his appointment, he learned he had a removal order against him. Instead of facing extended time in detention, he chose to self-deport.

“They allowed me to join, serve the country – front line, taking bullets for this country. That should mean something,” he said.

Instead, “This is how veterans are being treated.”

(Civil Beat)