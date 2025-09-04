Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In Aotearoa, a small community is celebrating a huge win against 80 years of sand mining on their coastline.

Pākiri beach is about 90-minute drive north from Auckland's city center. It has been depleted of millions of tons of Holocene sand used for high-strength concrete by the McCallum Bros company.

The coastal settlement is one of the largest remnants of Māori land in the Auckland region, where less than 0.1 percent remains in Māori or customary title. Some local families have fought the removal of sand from their rōhe (area) for three generations.

Last month, McCallum reached an agreement with the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust to stop.

One environmental advocate said it's a heartening victory for the wider Pacific region.

Pākiri's sand has an ideal shape and mineral content that's used in concrete for Auckland's growing infrastructure needs.

Landmarks, like the Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge, have been built with it. It has also been used in construction of the City Rail Link and the Central Wastewater Interceptor, as well as new homes.

Five years ago, McCallum applied to Auckland Council for new mining consents.

Objections from locals and anti-sand mining advocates meant the applications went to the Environment Court. Until a few weeks ago, the case was also due to go to the High Court

The settlement, signed on 22 August, puts an end to the legal action. It states extraction will stop, and the company will issue a written apology to Ngāti Manuhiri.

(RNZ Samoa)

UNREGISTERED PEOPLE VOTED IN SAMOA

It was discovered that close to 20 people from different constituencies were able to cast votes despite being unregistered, confirmed Electoral Commissioner Tuiafelolo John Stanley.

He said this was discovered during the official counting process. He said this was a gross oversight on the part of the people responsible for doing checks.

Tuiafelolo said this discovery is something they are not taking lightly because the checks and balances at polling booths should have picked up if people were unregistered.

He said these voters voted as special voters. He admitted this was the fault of the electoral officers at these polling booths.

Tuiafelolo said all these cases of unregistered voters being able to vote were because of the election officers on duty at these polling booths.

He said this is something he will look into after the completion of the official count. He added that this could also necessitate an investigation.

(Samoa Observer)

PALAU ASYLUM SEEKERS

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr says the country should maintain dialogue with the United States, despite leadership opposing a US proposal about asylum seekers.

This included temporarily providing protection to asylum seekers who are neither Palauan citizens nor currently seeking asylum in Palau, while their US cases are processed.

The Island Times reported Whipps acknowledged the firm stance of Palau's congress and Council of Chiefs, but attributed their rejection to lack of clarity.

He said Palau's position is continued dialogue and discussion is always good.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA CHANGES PRESS RELEASE

A press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday has been reissued to media outlets, after it removed its references to Taiwan and China.

Local media is reporting the release, titled "Tonga's Turn: Leading the Pacific with Purpose," lauded Tonga's role as chair of the Pacific Islands Forum and highlighted Tonga's leadership journey during "a year marked by geopolitical tension and climate urgency".

The initial version of the press release stated that Taiwan's status and Chinese influence were among the sensitive issues Tonga had dealt with.

It has since been reissued leaving out mention of Taiwan and China.

Matangi Tonga has attempted to contact the Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet for comment without success.

(RNZ Pacific)

CNMI SOLAR ENERGY

A House of Representatives’ member is lobbying for the CNMI government to switch to solar energy.

Vincent Aldan said the Northern Marianas could save more than US$14 million annually if solar photovoltaic systems are installed across all government facilities.

He made the projection at the inauguration of a rooftop solar PV system at the islands' main public venue.

He said the newly energised system is more than just a cost-saving measure - calling it a critical step toward energy independence.

(RNZ Pacific)

PACIFIC CLIMATE FUNDING

The Pacific Resilience Facility has raised US$162 million in pledges to date.

The facility is a fund designed to make it easier for Pacific Island nations to access climate money for adaptation and disaster preparedness.

Pacific leaders will sign off on the Pacific Resilience Facility Treaty next week at the PIF leaders' summit.

A spokesperson for the forum said the facility is earmarked to come into force by March 2026.

(RNZ Pacific)

DAMAGES TO DOLPHINS

The High Court in Honiara has ordered the Solomon Islands government to pay around US$3.6 million (SB$31m) in damages for the unlawful raid on a dolphin breeding facility in 2016.

Local media reported the announcement brought tears to Baddley Anita's daughter, Christine, who has been fighting an eight-year legal battle since her father's death.

Justice Aulanga formally declared the government liable and announced it would also repay legal costs.

The case returns to court on 25 September to set a timeline for the formal assessment of damages, if the government and Christine Anita cannot agree on the final figure.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA KING HEADS USP

King Tupou VI has been welcomed to Suva ahead of taking the role of Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific.

Ancient ceremonies of welcome were performed for the King and Queen.

Islands Business reported the king will officiate at the upcoming university graduation.

HAWAII MAN WINS LAS VEGAS JACKPOT

A Hawaii man won big in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to officials with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a Hawaii visitor hit a six-digit jackpot over the holiday weekend on the Lightning Buffalo Linx Super Grand Jackpot Progressive.

The Hawaii man, Brandon, placed a $10 bet and walked away with $179,796.66.

(Hawaii News Now)