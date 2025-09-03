Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The retail prices for petrol and kerosene have decreased, while the price of diesel has increased in the changes in fuel prices that go into effect on Monday, 1 September.

Petrol decreases by 2.6 sene per litre, from $3.02 to $2.99, diesel increases by 4.7 sene per litre, from $3.11 to $3.16, and kerosene decreases by 2.9 sene per litre, from $2.69 to $2.66.

The September prices are based on the July 2025 Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) marker prices.

According to the Ministry of Finance, crude oil and refined product price forecasts continue to be influenced by geopolitical developments in Ukraine and the Middle East. In addition, ongoing concerns regarding the impact of the United States' new trade policies on the global economy add further uncertainty to international price trends.

(Samoa Observer)

FORMER HAWAII RESIDENT ACCUSED OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

A former Hawaii man accused of an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump appeared in court Tuesday for a pre-trial conference.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is accused of trying to kill the president-elect at his Florida golf club in September last year. A U.S. Secret Service agent stopped Routh from shooting at Trump as he played golf.

Officials said Routh will be representing himself in the case.

The former Hawaii resident has multiple federal charges against him which include the assassination attempt, gun charges and assaulting a police officer.

He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges last year. If convicted, Routh faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Jury selection is expected to begin in Fort Pierce, Florida next week.

Records show Routh lived in North Carolina for most of his life and transplanted to Hawaii in 2018.

(Hawaii News Now)

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS AND MILITARY “TRICKLE DOWN” SPENDING”

The Northern Marianas government's special assistant for military affairs is urging the US to ensure that the billions of dollars for military projects also benefit local residents.

Edward Camacho said he hopes the US military buildup will bring a "trickle-down effect" to the Commonwealth's communities.

He told a gathering of local business leaders at a Mentor-Protégé Program workshop in Saipan that he had a dream that everyone in the CNMI had two chickens in the pot, two cars in the garage, a nice beautiful house and maybe a Lamborghini.

He said such prosperity would only be possible if the military's investments in the Marianas were also matched with support for the people living there.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI VANDALISM

Five young people have been interviewed under caution, in the presence of their parents, for allegedly stoning a temple in Sawani.

The five had claimed that while walking past on the night of the incident, they threw stones that landed on the roof of the temple.

Police said the investigation file will be forwarded to the Divisional Crime Officer, who will seek further direction on the next course of action.

(RNZ Pacific)

VANUATU SPEAKER

Vanuatu's speaker could lose his parliamentary seat if his appeal of a guilty ruling of theft fails.

Seule Simeon has been found guilty of theft of a Government vehicle and has been sentenced to two and half years in jail.

However the Speaker has told the Daily Post newspaper that his sentence is politically motivated and he will appeal against it.

(RNZ Pacific)

HURRICANE KIKO STRENGTHENING

Light to moderate trade winds bring a drier air mass over the island chain.

For the remainder of the week, continued light to moderate trade winds and generally stable conditions will bring modest rainfall to windward areas.

While most leeward areas will be rather dry, sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and a few showers over terrain, especially on the Big Island.

Hurricane Kiko is expected to cross into the Central Pacific Friday or Saturday.

It remains too early to tell what, if any, impacts this system might have on the local weather as it nears the islands early next week.

A mix of north and northwest swells peak today below advisory levels.

A small southeast pulse is due today.

Minor coastal flooding may be possible around the daily afternoon peak tide.

(Hawaii News Now)

TOKELAU SUMMIT

Tokelau's Ulu or national government head is in Tuvalu this week for the 4th Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) Leaders' Summit.

The agreement, between nine Pacific nations and territories, is around cooperation in the management of common fisheries stocks.

Tuvalu's government has welcomed the leaders to Funafuti, where discussions around the sustainable management of ocean resources are set to take place.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS FISHERIES

The Cook Islands is exploring the possibility of making Penrhyn a commercial tuna trans-shipment and servicing hub.

Cook Islands News reported the northern group island was identified as a potential location as part of the 10-year Tuna Management and Development Plan.

The islands executive officer Puna Vano is in full support, hoping it will provide jobs for the island.

(RNZ Pacific)

TOP HONEYMOON DESTINATION

Leading New York travel guide Fodor says Fiji is one of the world's top honeymoon destinations.

Fodor's finest destinations for 2026 ranked Fiji fourth, ahead of Italy, French Polynesia, Thailand and New Zealand.

The guide said with more than 330 islands in its arsenal, Fiji is an endless playground for sea and land adventures.

It named Laucala, Turtle and Kokomo Islands as key places to visit.

(RNZ Pacific)