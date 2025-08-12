Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa police are investigating the discovery of an unconscious young woman at the Fuluasou culvert on Monday morning.

According to the Faleata Police Station, the woman is believed to be 18 years old. She was found lying inside the concrete culvert with visible injuries around her neck. The discovery was made by a man who contacted the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (SFESA) before notifying police.

SFESA was the first emergency service to arrive at the location. A first responder at the scene allegedly found the woman alive but with only a faint heartbeat. Emergency personnel transported her to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. Police have confirmed she remains in hospital care, but her current condition has not been disclosed.

Police have stated that the first responder is also being treated as a suspect in connection with the incident. No charges have been filed at this stage, and police say inquiries are ongoing.

The incident has drawn attention within the community and prompted public interest in the police investigation. Faleata Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Fuluasou area on Monday morning and who might have seen or heard anything unusual to come forward. Information provided could assist in determining the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Police have not released further details on the events leading to the woman being found in the culvert, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. They have also not confirmed whether any items were recovered from the scene.

(Samoa Observer

PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) to allow for its participation at next month's meeting.

In response to a request for comment from Channel News Asia, the ministry called on the forum to "maintain its existing arrangements" and allow Taiwan's participation in the upcoming PIF event as a "development partner".

Asked whether Taiwan's delegation would be allowed to go the Solomon Islands, the ministry declined to comment.

Solomon Islands prime minister Jeremiah Manele has proposed that PIF leaders defer the annual dialogue partner meeting - with countries like the US and China- till next year's summit in Palau.

The ministry said it continues to seek cooperation with the PIF and its Pacific allies to contribute to the development and prosperity of the region.

(RNZ Pacific)

PEARL HARBOR DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Honolulu police responded to reports of gunfire on Kamehameha Highway near Kohomua Street in Pearl Harbor Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 5:50 a.m.

According to police, four male victims ages 15, 17, 19, and 24-years-old were standing at a bus stop on the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway when three suspects allegedly fired several shots into the air from inside a white truck.

Police said the suspects then pointed the gun toward the victims and allegedly fired multiple additional rounds before driving off.

Police said all three suspects were described as wearing ski masks.

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

HPD is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 911 or contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

(Hawaii News Now)

PAPUA NG TEACHER CHARGED IN DEATH OF ONE OF HIS STUDENTS

A teacher in Papua New Guinea is in police custody after the killing of a male student at a high school in Milne Bay province.

Provincial police commander Benjamin Kua told the Post Courier the suspect allegedly hit him over the head, before he fell unconscious and died.

Kua said it is alleged the teacher heard loud music in one of the dormitories, went to investigate and was chased by drunkards from a nearby village.

He later returned to the dormitory to question the prefects and attacked the victim.

(RNZ Pacific)

SOLOMON ISLANDS ARRESTS

A police officer and correctional service officer have been arrested for illegal gambling.

Police say the officers were escorted to the station for further dealings.

Fifteen suspects were arrested as part of an operation against illegal activities - including arrests for illegal gambling, unlicensed vehicles, presence of alcohol, and resisting arrest.

Police are also calling for respect from the public, after a recent incident where officers were verbally abused and rocks thrown at the government vehicles.

(RNZ Pacific)

NAURU SIGNS WITH CHINA

Nauru's foreign minister has signed an investment proposal with the China Rural RevitalisZtion and Development Corporation, worth around US$650 million.

The Nauru Government office said the proposal is the first of a three-phase plan, with each phase focusing on developing key sectors in Nauru.

These sectors include renewable energy, the phosphate industry, marine fisheries and sea infrastructure, modern agriculture systems, eco-tourism, and a green transport system.

A scoping team from the corporation is scheduled to arrive in Nauru in October, to engage with local stakeholders for the development of a road-map guideline.

WORLD WAR II PRISONERS

The United States Department of Defense is continuing work in Papua New Guinea to return prisoners who disappeared during World War II.

A statement from the US Embassy in PNG says around 3,300 Americans were either missing in action, or disappeared while prisoners of war.

The department and its predecessors have been conducting missions to locate and repatriate soldiers since 1978.

The most recent mission began last month and has involved meeting with local provincial and village leadership within Madang, Morobe, East New Britain and Oro.

This team is expected to conclude next month.

(RNZ Pacific)