Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) wants more time for residents to share their thoughts about the United States military's plans for the territory.

CNMI's delegate to the US Congress Kimberlyn King-Hinds said the CNMI administration will be requesting a 60-day extension on the comment period for the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Mariana Islands Training and Testing and CNMI Joint Military Training.

"I know that the governor will be submitting a request for an additional commenting period, 60 days," she said.

She said CNMI's leaders might have to sit together and be very strategic in terms of responding to the plans.

The first-term congresswoman said the draft EIS is the CNMI's best opportunity to make requests on the impact of heightened military activities in the Commonwealth and the mitigations that need to be built in.

"I do know there are a lot of conversations happening both in the House and the Senate with regards to additional footprints here today and making additional investments, whether it be the port rehabilitation at the roads back to the North Field.

"But that we should put our collective heads together and work with the governor and have a firm statement, a firm statement in terms of specific asks in response to the EIS," she added.

King-Hinds said she agreed with Senator Jude Hofschneider's comment during the town hall meeting that the impact of the CJMT will be significant on Tinian.

She said that is why the CNMI should make its specific asks now, so those requests can be included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

"I've been tracking and communicating with Alan Perez [Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan's chief of staff] with regards to some of the asks for remaining funds for the roads, for example. And so, you know, there's more than one way to skin the cat, and we're all, we're doing it all.

"I'm really happy that the governor, if you know what I mean, is down to put our heads together and begin to work," she said.

Last month, four community groups from the CNMI and Guam-From Luta, For Luta, Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, Tinian Women's Association, and Our Common Wealth 670-as well as dozens of concerned community members and the diaspora, called for a 45-day extension on the comment period for the Draft EIS.

The original draft EIS 75-day public review and comment period started on June 6 and its deadline is August 20.

(RNZ Pacific)

PACIFIC OCEAN OF PEACE

China has thrown its support behind the Fiji Prime Minister's 'Ocean of Peace' initiative.

Speaking during the Chinese Army Day reception in Suva last week, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian said China is firmly committed to an independent foreign policy of peace.

Fiji media reported him saying some forces have hyped up the claim that China is establishing military bases in Pacific island countries — something he says is a false narrative, a distortion of China's strategic intentions, and is completely groundless.

(RNZ Pacific)

NAURU DEPORTEE

The United Nations has urged Australia to halt plans to deport a man to Nauru while it investigates the human rights implications of his case.

Australia has been trying to deport three people in exchange for an undisclosed payment, but their removal has been stalled due to court challenges.

The men, one of whom has a prior murder conviction, were among a group of hundreds released into the community following the High Court's 2023 ruling that their indefinite detention was unlawful.

The United Nations' Human Rights Committee wrote to the Australian government last week requesting the deportation of one of the trio be halted while they consider his complaint to the body, which was submitted days earlier.

It cannot compel the government to follow its direction, which it issued as an interim measure while the matter is under investigation.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG EYECARE

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the site of an under-construction Fred Hollows eye repair facility in Papua New Guinea in his brief trip this week.

Work on the PNG Centre for Eye Health in Port Moresby has been going on since November last year.

New Zealand has contributed NZ$18.9 million towards the construction.

Once completed, it will be the first purpose-built facility in PNG dedicated to both delivering eye care services and training eye health professionals.

Meanwhile, PNG's prime minister has acknowledged the support from Aotearoa on the peace process between PNG and Bougainville.

The Post-Courier reported James Marape saying as far as Bougainville is concerned, New Zealand has been one of their biggest supporters and a helping hand.

(RNZ Pacific)

BOUGAINVILLE INVESTMENT

As Bougainville looks to establish its economic bona fides, it is seeking outside investment in a wide array of activities.

Bougainville wants to become independent of Papua New Guinea but the PNG Government has stressed that it needs to show it can economically survive on its own.

The Autonomous Bougainville Government's chief secretary, Kearnneth Nanei, said they are looking for investors into mineral exploration, starting with the Panguna Mine.

Nanei also told the conference there are applications in for 20 other mineral exploration licenses across Bougainville.

Nanei said Bougainville is also looking at sustainable energy development, including solar mini-grids and hydro power.

(RNZ Pacific)