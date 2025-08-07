US starts seabed mineral talks with Cook Islands

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The US has begun talks with the Cook Islands for research on seabed minerals exploration and development, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The Cook Islands lie halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii and are made up of 15 islands and atolls. The country in 2021 had a population of 15,040.

Western nations that traditionally held sway in the Pacific Islands have become increasingly concerned about China's plans to increase influence after Beijing signed defense, trade and financial deals with Pacific countries in recent years.

Earlier this year, a strategic partnership deal between China and the Cook Islands was signed. It spanned areas from deep-sea mining to education scholarships but excluded security ties.

"The government of the United States of America has begun discussions with the government of the Cook Islands to support the research necessary to inform seabed exploration and responsible development within the Cook Islands' Exclusive Economic Zone," the Statement Department said in a statement.

US-linked firms "sit at the forefront" of deep seabed mineral research and exploration in the Cook Islands, it said.

The Cook Islands was within the New Zealand borders from 1901. In 1965, it became self-governing but in free association with New Zealand.

It has its own government and King Charles III is its head of state. Cook Islanders have New Zealand citizenship and passports. They have the same rights as a New Zealander such as the ability to work, go to school and use the medical system.

In June, New Zealand suspended millions of dollars in budget funding to the Cook Islands as the relationship continued to deteriorate amid the island group's deepening ties with China.

(Reuters)

NEW ZEALAND SENDS HEALTH TEAM, SUPPLIES TO SAMOA

New Zealand is sending a small health team and $300,000 worth of medical supplies to Samoa to assist with a major outbreak of dengue fever.

Samoa has recorded more than 5000 cases and at least five deaths since the outbreak was declared in April.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand stood with Samoa in this time of need - and was ready to provide further support as requested.

Senior New Zealand public health officials are also in contact with their Samoa counterparts.

New Zealand does not have the mosquitoes able to transmit dengue but public health officials say the number of cases are also surging in Aotearoa as people return home after picking up the illness overseas.

Anyone traveling to Samoa should protect themselves from mosquito bites and follow dengue fever prevention advice available on the Safe Travel website.

Travelers to the region are also advised to protect themselves by:

 Staying or sleeping in well-screened locations, or under mosquito nets

 Keeping screens on doors and windows closed when indoors

 Wearing light colored protective clothing, including hats, long sleeves and trousers when outdoors

 Wearing a repellent cream or spray containing diethyltoluamide (DEET) when outdoors

 Avoiding places where mosquitoes are most active, such as swampy areas or places with standing water.

(RNZ Pacific)

TWO SAMOA MEN KILLED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

(Samoa) — Two people lost their lives over the weekend in two separate incidents, and people have been charged with murder. One incident involved a land dispute, while the other was a drinking party.

The first case was a result of a land dispute at Savaia, Lefaga, where a 56-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by two men from Savaia.

The suspects are a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old man from Savaia who allegedly assaulted the victim and died as a result of the injuries from the severe beating.

The incident occurred on Friday morning. Police have confirmed that the two suspects were arrested and charged with murder.

They will appear in the Supreme Court on 18 August for mention.

Police Commissioner, Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo, said that in a separate incident, a 54-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted by a 17-year-old from Lalomauga.

The deceased is from Falevao, but the incident occurred at Falefa last Thursday.

Auapa'au said a drinking session turned ugly when the suspect allegedly assaulted the deceased, and as a result, the man died.

The teenager has been charged with murder and will also appear in the Supreme Court on 18 August for mention.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman of Alaoa has been charged by police for negligence, and driving causing injuries and driving without a valid driver's license.

Police said the two victims were both passengers of the car driven by this suspect who went into a cement fence that belongs to Mynas in Vaoala on Saturday morning.

(Samoa Observer)