Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The ceremony and fanfare for the new Fono building set for September of this year has once again been delayed — this time to October 3, 2025, according to an unconfirmed report.

The delay is said to be due to unfinished interior projects, such as bathrooms, lighting, flooring, etc., that cannot be completed to meet September’s opening deadline. Furnishings for the new building are also said to be a problem.

RESPONSE TO RECORD RAINFALL, HIGH SURF, FLOODING AND HIGH WINDS

In a general memorandum, dated July 28, 2025, and signed by the Acting Governor of American Samoa Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr., due to the severe weather affecting American Samoa, a Disaster Emergency has been issued, and the following actions have been enacted as of Tuesday, July 29, 2025:

1. Government offices lacking power or made unsafe by current conditions may be closed or limit operations. Supervisors are responsible for notifying employees regarding work site safety.

2. ASG Employees should follow their regular assigned schedule. If unsafe conditions prohibit you from reporting to work, notify your supervisor.

The memo states that the actions are necessary due to the territory currently experiencing record level rainfall, high surf, severe flooding, and high winds, resulting in loss of life, injuries and property damage.

It also reminds that a Public Health Emergency has been declared due to Dengue Fever, and more information about the health emergency can be obtained from the Department of Health.

(Source: ASG)

U.S. HOUSE PASSES COAST GUARD REAUTHORIZATION LEGISLATION

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata welcomes bipartisan passage in the U.S. House of Representatives last week of major legislation to strengthen, support, and authorize funding through the end of fiscal year 2029 for the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and all its critical missions that safeguard the nation’s borders, facilitate maritime commerce, ensure maritime safety, prevent illegal drug trafficking, and reduce illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing on the high seas.

“It’s important to complete a multi-year legislative authorization of the Coast Guard, putting in place the needed resources and planning. I especially welcome the widespread home ports assessment, so the Coast Guard does thorough analysis of where to home port cutters and make other important investment decisions,” said Congresswoman Amata. “I’ve been outspoken that home porting in American Samoa’s excellent harbor makes sense and would be a strong signal of U.S. commitment to a broad area of the vast Pacific Ocean.”

Approved strongly by a House vote of 399 to 12, the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 (H.R. 4275) was introduced by Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), with Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA), Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R-MS), and Subcommittee Ranking Member Salud Carbajal (D-CA).

The legislation, which will likely require negotiations with a Senate version of the bill, works with the $25 billion dollar investment passed in recent budget reconciliation legislation, and in tandem with the planning of Coast Guard Force Design 2028, to support Coast Guard operations and the important recapitalization of its cutter fleet, along with aviation assets, shoreside facilities, and IT capabilities.

The bill also modernizes the Coast Guard’s acquisition process, increases transparency and accountability in the Service’s recapitalization efforts, and opens a pathway to the adoption of next-generation autonomous technologies.

The bill would establish a Secretary of the Coast Guard, creating greater parity with the other armed services, and stronger statutory protections for members of the Coast Guard from sexual assault and harassment.

The legislation strengthens U.S.-Build requirements and improves accountability to better ensure a robust U.S. shipbuilding industry, boosts maritime safety laws, facilitates an increase in the pool of qualified U.S. merchant mariners through amended credentials, increases vessel safety, and improves regulatory processes.

(Source: Congresswoman Uifaatali Amata Office- Washington D.C.)

HOUSE DOES NOT CONFIRM BRETT BUTLER FOR ASEDA BOARD

The House of Representatives did not confirm the Governor’s Executive Advisor on Finance, Brett Butler, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, to serve on the Board of Directors of the American Samoa Economic Development Authority, ASEDA, not garnering the needed 11 votes.

Only 10 Faipule voted in support of him, 7 voted against him. Four members were absent.

A motion for reconsideration at a later time was approved by the House.

(Source: talanei.com)

HOUSE APPROVES MARSH FOR COMMISSIONER OF THE OFI

Tuasivi John Marsh has been confirmed by the House for Commissioner of the Office of Financial Institutions. He was approved by the House of Representatives by a vote of 12 to 5 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Tuasivi has already been approved by the Senate.

It is Tuasivi’s second term as Commissioner of the OFI.

(Source: talanei.com)

HOUSE DOES NOT PASS MANEAFAIGA IN 2ND VOTE

The House took a second vote on the nominee for Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation Tapusalaia Maneafaiga on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. He did not garner the necessary 11 yes votes needed to be confirmed.

The Senate passed Maneafaiga last week.

It’s the second time Maeafaiga has come up for confirmation for the Dept. of Parks & Rec. The first time he didn’t make it pass the Senate confirmation process. There’s no limitation on how often the Governor can submit a director nominee who has been rejected by the Fono.

(Source: talanei.com)