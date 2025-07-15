Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The 27th Micronesian Islands Forum (MIF) has adopted a resolution supporting the development of a regional medical complex on Guam.

"For years, patients from across Micronesia have come to Guam to access healthcare services, so we already have a clear picture of where the needs are and what services people are seeking when they arrive," Guam's Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, who introduced the resolution during the Forum's meeting in Majuro this month, said.

The governor is proposing to build a US$1 billion hospital in Mangilao.

The goal is to scale care and keep patients closer to home. The governor also noted the economic and staffing opportunities that could follow.

"With the strong ties we share among our island communities, the other MIF leaders agreed that making Guam a medical hub would help improve the quality of care available to their citizens, while keeping them closer to home," she said.

"I also believe that by creating a regional healthcare system, we can more easily attract specialists to Guam. When we combine the patient populations of our region, we create the demand needed to support more advanced and specialized services-something that benefits all of us in the Pacific," she added.

(RNZ Pacific)

CLIMATE CHANGE

A long-anticipated decision from the International Court of Justice on countries responsibilities for climate change is due next week.

Vanuatu and Pacific climate advocates brought the case to the UN in 2023 seeking an opinion from the world court on the legal obligations of states in relation to climate change.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat said that a favorable opinion could provide powerful legal tools to support vulnerable nations in need of funding and technology.

The decision is expected to be read out at the Hague on July 23.

Australia's Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says it is "way beyond time" the United Nations climate meeting (COP) comes to the Southern Hemisphere.

Australia and Turkey are bidding to host COP31 next year.

Bowen told the ABC that Australia as COP president would ensure that the Pacific's issues are front and centre of the agenda.

Concern has been raised about Australia's fossil fuels record in connection to any position as COP host.

The presidents of Palau and Fiji have both voiced their support of Australia hosting.

(RNZ Pacific)

TUVALU STANDS WITH TAIWAN

Tuvalu has called out China for announcing a flight route that will bring Chinese flights closer to Taiwan.

In a statement, the Tuvalu government said that the newly announced W121 air route will connect the Zhejiang Province to the controversial M503 route along the Taiwanese strait.

M503 is seen widely as an escalation of tensions between the two nations.

Tuvalu government said it stood "firm behind Taiwan" against China, and calling for a peaceful dialogue.

(RNZ Pacific)

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS

The humanitarian organization Doctors without Borders (MSF) is working to help Kiribati with its water problems.

Recents tests on more than 300 wells on the outer island of Abaiang showed most of the water was unfit to drink.

MSF's Eliza Chang told the ABC they found the bacteria group containing E.coli in more than 9 out of 10 of the tested wells.

Salinity levels in the water are also high.

The Chinese embassy in Kiribati says the China-aid seawater de-salination project is currently installing equipment, and debugging on the main island of Tarawa.

(RNZ Pacific)

TOKELAU FONO

Tokelau's second General Fono of the year kicked off Monday.

It is being held on the Ulu-o-Tokelau or titular head of government, Esera Fofō Tuisano's atoll, Fakaofo.

The role rotates annually between the Faipule of Tokelau's three main atolls.

Tokelau has a busy next few months ahead with community consultations on self-determination underway.

Tokelau is a non-self-governing territory of New Zealand.

It will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its relationship with Aotearoa next year.

(RNZ Pacific)

CNMI LANDFILL

Plans are in the works to turn an illegal dumpsite on Tinian into a landfill.

Tinian, south of the big island Saipan, does not have a landfill.

Tinian's mayor Edwin Aldan said the Puntan Diablo dumpsite has been part of discussions with the government and the US Department of Defence.

Our CNMI correspondent Mark Rabago said the dumpsite is the only area locals can dispose their rubbish

He said that as the US military build-up on Tinian ramps up, rubbish is now piling up.

Environmental assessments and surveys of the project site are ongoing.

(RNZ Pacific)

PACIFIC HERITAGE

Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu have submitted three extended continental shelf claims to the United Nations, securing 453,400 square kilometres of shared ocean heritage.

The submissions have been presented by representatives of the three nations and mark a significant step toward strengthening Pacific sovereignty and sustainable resource management.

Fiji's Foreign Affairs secretary Dr Raijeli Taga said that this achievement was about safeguarding the future.

She said that by implementing rights, the wealth beneath the ocean, which contributes to national development will be secured - all while protecting the marine environment.

The Fiji Times reports that it took 15 years for the submissions to reach this stage.

(RNZ Pacific)

FA’AFAFINE LEADERS ANNOUNCE CANDIDACY

In a historic and proud moment for Samoa’s fa’afafine and fa’atama community, two prominent members of the Samoa Fa’afafine Association (SFA) have announced their candidacy in the upcoming national elections scheduled for 29 August 2025.

Afioga Falesaopule Seimaleula Vaialia Iosua will be contesting in the Gagaifomauga District, while Afioga Siligatusa Alosina Ropati will stand in the Vaimauga District. Both are respected matai (chiefs) and senior advisory councillors within the SFA.

Their decision to enter the political arena has been welcomed with immense pride by the Association’s Executive Council and broader community, who view this bold move as a powerful reflection of the progress toward equality, inclusion, and representation.

“Their courage is a testament to the timeless truth that time and tide wait for no one,” said the SFA in a public statement. “Samoa’s laws have always acknowledged the equal rights of all citizens, including fa’afafine leaders, to participate in public life.”

The Association expressed deep support for the two candidates, invoking its enduring motto: “Ia tumau pea i le soifua tauivi ma le tautua alofa” — to remain steadfast in the struggle and service that comes from love.

The 2025 general election is expected to see a number of fresh faces, but the candidacy of these two fa’afafine leaders marks a significant and symbolic chapter in Samoa’s political history.

(Samoa Observer)