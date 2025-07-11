Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — As Thursday marked 40 years since the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior, anti-nuclear advocates warn the Pacific region is facing expanding nuclearism through developments like the AUKUS pact.

On 10 July 1985, French agents bombed the Greenpeace protest ship while it was moored at Marsden Wharf in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Crew member and photographer Fernando Pereira was killed. At the time, the ship was preparing to confront French nuclear testing in French Polynesia's Moruroa atoll.

The attack thrust the region's Nuclear-Free and Independent movement into headlines around the world. It also proved pivotal for Halkyard-Harawira and other advocates in Aotearoa because it turned public sentiment against nuclear regimes, particularly those of the US and France which were testing nuclear weapons in the Pacific.

"I think that the best thing was that the New Zealand government exposed it ... [because] you know, that was an international terrorist attack on Aotearoa.

"And I think the really good thing was the stamina of Greenpeace and other activists to get back up and carry on."

Two years later, New Zealand cemented its nuclear-free stance through the 1987 Nuclear-Free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act.

The policy was implemented against the wishes of the US and the UK, which were both nuclear weapon states.

The 1985 Treaty of Rarotonga established the South Pacific as a nuclear-free zone. Thirteen Pacific nations signed it, including Australia and New Zealand.

"Now, a new generation has to contend with what I would term a new nuclearism in the Pacific.

(RNZ Pacific)

EASED NZ TRAVEL RULES WELCOMED

Samoans are excited and optimistic about New Zealand’s new immigration changes, which allow Pacific Island citizens to be issued a two-year multiple-entry visa.

The changes, which came into effect on July 6, 2025, have sparked positive responses from families across the region who often face challenges visiting their loved ones in Aotearoa.

"I really hope this has already started, since it’s the 10th of July now. It would be amazing to see our families make the most of it straight away—especially with all the travel plans people have coming up!" said Lagi.

Under the new policy, people from Pacific Islands Forum countries granted a Visitor Visa can now enter New Zealand multiple times within a 24-month period. They will be allowed to stay for a total of six months in any 12 months, and no more than nine months in 18 months. All travelers must still meet the standard visa requirements.

Further easing of travel will begin in November 2025, when passport holders from Pacific Islands Forum countries travelling from Australia can enter New Zealand visa-free for up to three months, provided they have a valid Australian visitor, work, student, or family visa and an NZeTA (New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority). This one-year trial will not apply to those transiting through Australia.

Until then, Pacific travelers are reminded that current visa requirements still apply.

The Pacific Islands Forum countries include: the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

(Samoa Observer)

SAMOA CANDIDATE NOMINATIONS OPEN

The Samoa Electoral Commission says the nomination of candidates to contest the general election next month is underway.

During the previous election in 2021, a total of 187 candidates from five political parties and 12 independents contested seats in parliament.

On voter registration, electoral commissioner Toleafoa Tuiafelolo Alexander Stanley says that, as of 4pm Friday, 4 July, over 102,000 voters were registered.

The final roll is expected to be released later this month.

(Samoa Observer)

COOK ISLANDS BANS PLASTIC BAGS

Cook Islands has banned plastic shopping bags, with retailers facing a fine of up to NZ$20,000 for supplying them.

This provision, alongside others, was passed in Parliament last week as part of the Solid and Hazardous Waste Act.

The Act also includes substances that generate "unnecessary waste or waste that is difficult to dispose of in the Cook Islands".

This includes plastic straws and cocktail stirrers, plastic plates and plastic and polystyrene cups, including plastic-lined coffee cups.

The Cook Islands News reported that stores have welcomed the prohibition on plastic shopping bags and are committed to abiding by the new Act.

(RNZ Pacific)

CHILD ABUSE

Save the Children Fiji CEO Shairana Ali says she will not accept the ongoing abuse of children.

Ali has condemned what she calls a "horrific" increase in incest cases in Fiji based on data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Fiji Times reported an increase in recorded incest cases in June, with 30 counts of sexual offences filed in the High Courts in the month.

Thirteen out of 14 victims were children under the age of 18.

Ali said this is not just a statistic but children who are being brutalized, violated, and failed by the very people who should protect them.

If you are in Fiji you can contact the Fiji National Domestic Violence Helpline on 1560 for 24/7, free and confidential support.

(RNZ Pacific)

SOLOMON ISLANDS CABINET SHUFFLE

A Solomon Islands MP who dealt with large Vietnamese businesses behind the Prime Minister's back will remain in Cabinet.

Jaimie Vokia faced a two-week disciplinary process and has been moved to the Housing Ministry.

In June, the Prime Minister's chief of staff allegedly "coerced" Minister Jamie Vokia into traveling to Vietnam to meet with multinational consulting firm SI Group, with which he has a connection.

There, they signed an agreement to establish a Special Economic Zone, which would give SI Group and their clients tax exemptions and other special privileges.

Shortly after, Prime Minister Manele announced he had zero knowledge of the deal, sacked his chief of staff, and put Minister Vokia under a disciplinary process.

Manele said his decision to keep Vokia in Cabinet reflects a commitment to stability.

Vokia is the sole member of Parliament for the Kadere Party, part of a coalition government with a 28-seat majority in a 50-seat Parliament.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS INVASIVE PESTS

Atiu, a Pa Enua (outer island), is ramping up efforts to control invasive species.

African tulip trees, rats, feral cats and wild pigs have been found to be major threats to the island's ecosystems - damaging forests, affecting water sources and placing additional stress on local communities already vulnerable to climate change.

National Environment Service officer, Enua Wichman, told Cook Islands News wild pigs alone, through rooting, wallowing, and defecation, are causing erosion and water turbidity.

The animals are also impacting taro plantations - a key staple and cultural crop - leading to lower yields and income loss for families.

To support local efforts, SPREP has provided tools and equipment including rat traps, cage traps, herbicides and safety gear.

(RNZ Pacific)