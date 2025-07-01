Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tinian residents of the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) have voiced urgent concerns over potential environmental and cultural damage from a major United States (US) military training plan during a series of tense public meetings last week.

At a packed gathering inside the Tinian Junior/Senior High School cafeteria, Tinian mayor Edwin Aldan issued a stark message to visiting military officials: protect the islands' fragile environment, be transparent with the community, and ensure local people benefit economically from the US Indo-Pacific buildup.

"Don't mess around with our environment," Aldan told attendees, warning that military activities could devastate ecosystems already threatened by climate change. He called for rigorous safeguards and community-driven monitoring.

The mayor also demanded honesty, saying CNMI residents are frustrated with what they see as vague or contradictory statements from military planners.

He pressed for concrete commitments to hire local workers and award contracts to local businesses so the islands' struggling economy-still recovering from the pandemic-can benefit.

Noise pollution, potential destruction of cultural sites, and the threat to traditional livelihoods, like farming and ranching, emerged as top worries among community members at meetings held on Tinian, Saipan, and Rota.

Environmental fears dominated the discussions, with many residents worried about irreversible harm to coral reefs, native wildlife, and ancestral lands.

Multiple speakers pleaded for an extension to the current 75-day comment period on the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Statement (RDEIS), saying more time is needed for communities to digest the thousands of pages of technical documents.

Marine Corps Forces Pacific executive director Mark Hashimoto closed the meeting by assuring residents that the new RDEIS reflects significantly more community input and stricter environmental safeguards than past proposals.

The public comment period on the RDEIS runs through August 20.

PACIFIC BIRTHS AND DEATHS REGISTRATION

Governments across Asia and the Pacific have made a pledge to ensure all births are registered and all deaths recorded by 2030.

It was adopted at the conclusion of the Third Ministerial Conference on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in Asia and the Pacific.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) said progress has been made - the number of unregistered children under five has dropped to 51 million, from 135 million in 2012.

Twenty-nine countries now register over 90 percent of births within a year, while 30 countries achieve the same for death registration.

However, an estimated 14 million children do not have their births registered by their first birthday; and each year, about 6.9 million deaths go unrecorded, most often those occurring outside of health facilities or in remote communities.

UNESCAP executive secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana said these numbers are more than statistics.

"They represent lives without legal recognition and families left without support," she said.

"We have seen inspiring examples of countries reaching the most marginalized, embracing digital innovation and strengthening legal and institutional frameworks."

ESCAP said in its statement the declaration sets out an ambitious roadmap to 2030 and "one that places people at the centre".

"The declaration also highlights the importance of marriage registration and the urgent need to build resilient and inclusive CRVS systems that can withstand future crises and reach everyone, especially the most vulnerable.

"It signals a united drive to close the remaining gaps, build resilient and inclusive CRVS systems and ensure that every person - regardless of gender, location or circumstance - is counted, protected and visible in public policy."

TRADITIONAL HEALERS PLAY A SIGNIFICANT ROLE IN SAMOAN SOCIETY

A new study has found traditional healers, or ‘taulasea’, have a key role in Samoan society.

The study was published in Kotuitui: New Zealand Journal of Social Sciences Online.

Researchers interviewed 14 Taulasea — three were from Aotearoa and the others from Samoa. They were aged between 44 and 94 years old and practiced a range of healing methods.

The findings revealed four major themes: sacredness of the Taulasea knowledge and practice; Taulasea specialization; Taulasea methods and approaches; and holistic views that impact health.

Lead author Professor Riz Firestone from Massey University said Taulasea play a sacred, community-centered role "rooted in spiritual duty rather than commerce".

"Healers diagnose holistically, combining prayer, plant-based medicines, massage and dietary advice, and they act as gatekeepers, referring severe cases to westernized medical care," she said.

"Present-day lifestyle habits that are modernized, reliant on processed foods and sedentary lifestyles contribute to surging diet-related conditions like type 2 diabetes and malnutrition. Taulasea advocate a return to simple traditional diets."

The study said traditional healers are often the first port of call for Samoans in need of care.

"The healing practices of Taulasea are deeply rooted in a spiritual context, where their work is above mere employment and is perceived by them as a sacred duty," it said.

Taulasea also recognized shifts in practices due to the changing environment and conditions that people present to them, the study said.

"The blend of traditional, cultural, spiritual, and scientific may provide a robust framework for addressing health issues and enhancing overall quality of life.”

PACIFIC TALKS

Australia and China have held the 8th bilateral high-level talks on the Pacific last week.

The virtual talks were co-chaired by Craig Chittick from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Qian Bo from China's foreign ministry.

Officials exchanged views on a range of regional priorities, including climate change adaptation and resilience, security, policing, fisheries and maritime issues, and economic development across the Pacific.

The talks were last held in 2015, with foreign ministers agreeing to recommence these at the Foreign and Strategic Dialogue in 2022.

FIJI TEACHERS UNION CALLS FOR RAISE

As Fiji loses teachers to New Zealand and Australia, the Fijian Teachers Union is calling for a 30 percent pay raise for their members in the next Budget.

Union general secretary Muniappa Goundar said Friday's budget announcement presents a crucial opportunity to invest meaningfully in Fiji's labor resources.

Goundar said more than 600 Fijian teachers have left for New Zealand and Australia, where salaries are often more than double for graduates.

TE MAEVA NUI

Mitiaro is gearing up for Te Maeva Nui amidst dengue concerns in Rarotonga.

Local media reported Rarotonga has confirmed 35 cases since February, with eight considered active and one new case diagnosed this week.

Te Maeva Nui is a week-long festival held annually in the Cook Islands to celebrate culture, language, and independence.

Mitiaro Mayor, Tati Tutaka, said the people of Mitiaro are aware of the dengue outbreak but are trusting in divine protection and relying on guidance from the health ministry as they prepare to join the national festivities.

SOLOMON ISLANDS POLICE

Australia has pledged US$123 million in support to the Solomon Islands Police Force.

This is on top of a donation of vehicles and cyber security support for September's PIF Leaders' Meeting, and funding for aerial maritime surveilance to catch illegal fishing.

In a meeting with Solomon Prime Minister Manele, International Development Minister Pat Conroy has guaranteed continued assistance.

The Solomons have promised their support to Australia in their bid to host the COP31 Climate Change summit alongside the Pacific next year.

TONGA CHURCH RE-ELECTS PRESIDENT

The Free Wesleyan Church conference in Ha'apai has re-elected Reverend Dr Tevita Havea as president.

The conference also returned Reverend 'Alifeleti 'Atiola as general secretary for another term.

Broadcom Broadcasting in Nuku'alofa reported Rev Dr Havea secured 278 votes at the ballot, out of the 332 total ballots, to retain his position.

The Free Wesleyan Church is the largest Christian denomination in Tonga.

