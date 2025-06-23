Pacific News Briefs: Award-Winning Māori Short Film

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — An award-winning short film, which honors the resilience of Māori youth, has been named a finalist at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Aroha Awarau (Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Porou, Niue, Samoa), Puti has already screened at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in Los Angeles and Aotearoa’s own Māoriland Film Festival in Ōtaki.

“Puti was made because people believed in the story, and seeing it recognised around the world is the greatest thank you we can give,” says Awarau.

An award-winning journalist and playwright, Awarau spent ten years trying to bring Puti to life after the story won best short film script at the Pikihuia Māori Writers Awards in 2014.

His dream was finally realised when he secured funding and shot the film in central Auckland in September.

This year saw a change in the short film competition format at the New Zealand International Film Festival. Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts and New Zealand’s Best have been combined into one competition, featuring 13 finalists selected from 88 submissions. Winners are chosen by a jury and audience vote, with awards totalling over $13,000.

Tipene Opetaia (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Samoa), who produced Puti through her company Glorious Inc, embraces this positive change, acknowledging local filmmakers’ passion for telling their stories.

“We are honored to be part of this newly unified change. It’s a bold step towards a more inclusive and representative showcase of local talent. It’s a privilege for our team to stand alongside such a powerful lineup of films,” she says.

The New Zealand International Film Festival opens in Auckland on July 31st and runs until August 10th. It then launches in other centers across Aotearoa, starting with Christchurch on August 8, and concludes nationwide on September 10.

(Whakaata Māori newsroom)

SPECIAL COMMITTEE ON DECOLONIZATION

The Special Committee on Decolonization concluded its annual session on June 21, focusing on the implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. This session addressed several draft resolutions concerning various territories, including American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, and others. Additionally, the committee reviewed recommendations from a recent Pacific regional seminar held in Timor-Leste.

During its session, the Special Committee took action on multiple draft resolutions that address the status of several territories. These include the “Question of American Samoa,” “Question of Anguilla,” and “Question of Bermuda,” among others. Each draft resolution is aimed at evaluating the progress and challenges faced by these territories in their quest for self-determination. The committee’s work is crucial as it seeks to ensure that the voices of these territories are heard and considered in the broader context of decolonization efforts.

The resolutions also cover territories such as the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands. By addressing these specific questions, the committee aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current situation in these regions and to promote actions that support their independence aspirations.

(Facebook)

SAMOA VALUE ADDED TAX

The Human Rights Protection Party in Samoa says it wants to scrap Value Added Goods and Services Tax, because of the dire state of the economy.

Party leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, has told the Samoa Observer that if returned to power in the August election, the HRPP would removed the 15 percent tax.

He said this is part and parcel of the HRPP assistance to people who are struggling amid soaring prices.

Challenged on why such proposals were not introduced during his administration's four decades in power, Tuilaepa said there's been a dramatic increase in living costs under the current government.

(RNZ Pacific)

NORTHERN MARIANA AIRFIELD

The US Department of Defense (DoD) says construction of the Tinian Divert Airfield in the Northern Marianas is about 70 percent complete.

This was updated at last week's CNMI stakeholders meeting on Saipan.

The DoD said the majority of the earthwork activity is complete.

Meanwhile, renovations to the Tinian North Field continue and would include roadway repairs and vegetation clearance.

During the stakeholders meeting, the DoD also discussed proposed improvements to Tinian Port facilities, and Saipan and Rota international airports, along with environmental impact considerations.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA PEACE CORPS

In Tonga, 14 new US Peace Corps trainees have been welcomed with a traditional Tongan 'Ouau Kava (kava ceremony) in Tongatapu.

The 87th cohort of Peace Corps volunteers in Tonga will provide English language development and environment adaptation and resilience training.

Local media reported this new group is set to undergo a procedural training for three months before serving in primary and secondary schools and various communities, alongside district and town officers, to build climate resilient communities.

Since 1967, the Peace Corps has sent more than 1770 volunteers to serve in Tonga.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG EDUCATION AND TRAINING PROGRAMS

The Papua New Guinea prison service has signed an MOU with the Department of Education which will see education and training programs rolled out in jails across the country.

NBC reported that the memorandum highlights the vital role education plays in restoring dignity, instilling hope, and creating opportunities for those seeking a second chance.

The rollout of structured learning and skills training within prisons is expected to transform lives behind bars.

The acting Corrections Commissioner Bernard Nepo called the initiative a lifeline for inmates.

(RNZ Pacific)