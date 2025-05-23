Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — After two days of travel, Hokulea and Hikianalia are now docked in Hilo.

The voyaging canoes were welcomed by the community and hula halau near the Grand Naniloa Hotel.

They set sail from Oahu early Monday morning and stopped in Kawaihae, 35 miles north of Kailua-Kona.

Captain Kalani Kahalioumi said they heard the sound of the puu while they were sailing in.

“Oh my goodness, we could hear the sound of the puu when we were by the second bend in the wall,” he said. “They’re calling us in like, and actually, we sailed all the way in, which was pretty epic.”

Kahalioumi said that sailing conditions were perfect, and the crew is filled with young and old, “which was a training experience for both sides.”

Kumu Laau Sing brought his halau to welcome the canoes into the bay.

“When we brought the kiis, it was the hope that the mana of these kiis would welcome the two crews,” he said. “They have kii on the canoes too, and these kii’s communicate with those kii to connect with the mana to serve as kiai protectors and guardians of the crew when they’re sailing out on the ocean.”

Residents came out to the event to witness both canoes arrive.

“They’re making a point, and celebrating Hawaiian culture is so important,” said a Mountain View resident. “It’s incredible for the community to be able to come here and celebrate that together.”

(Hawaii News Now)

PEARL HARBOR NATIONAL MEMORIAL FREE WEEKEND

Memorial Day weekend at Pearl Harbor offers powerful opportunities to reflect, remember, and honor those who gave their lives in service to our country.

The National Park Service and its partners will host a series of free events across the holiday weekend — all open to the public and rooted in remembrance.

From May 24 through May 26, visitors can join guided tours of the USS Utah and USS Oklahoma Memorials from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. NPS rangers will lead 30-minute tributes at each site — with shuttle service running every half hour.

Also on Saturday, author Gail Okawa will speak at noon for a special program titled “Mountains of Memory, Depths of Gratitude.” It highlights the bravery of Japanese American veterans from the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and Military Intelligence Service — even while their families were incarcerated during World War II. A book signing will follow the talk.

On Sunday night at 6:30, the public is invited to enjoy a movie on the lawn — a screening of the classic World War II film From Here to Eternity, right next to the USS Arizona Memorial.

Then on Memorial Day Monday at 10 a.m., a live dive of the USS Arizona will take place, featuring National Park Service divers, the U.S. Navy, and the Wounded Warrior Project. It’s a rare and solemn look beneath the surface of the historic battleship.

A formal commemorative ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m., with the ringing of the USS Arizona bell, a moment of silence, and taps — all in tribute to the fallen.

Throughout the weekend, guests can also offer floral tributes and receive name cards honoring individual service members memorialized at Pearl Harbor.

(Hawaii News Now)

TONGA HEALTH FUNDING

Australia's Foreign Minister has announced a US$32 million package aimed at boosting Tonga's health infrastructure and economic resilience.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has stopped in Tonga as part of her Pacific trip this week.

PMN reported the funding, spanning four years, includes the next phase of the Tonga-Australia Support Platform and the Health Sector Support Program, designed explicitly around Tonga's national priorities.

An additional US$3.5 million in budget support aims to strengthen Tonga's healthcare system and assist with budgetary pressures.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG DEATHS

Tribal fighting in the North Waigani market of Papua New Guinea's capital has claimed four lives this week.

The National newspaper reported the men were killed after vendors' tables and tents at the market had been burnt down.

Metropolitan police superintendent, Silva Sika, said it's thought an Enga man, a security guard, was stabbed with a screwdriver on Sunday night.

He believed the man was set upon by a group of men from Goilala in Central Province.

Three other bodies were found on Tuesday, and police believe this was in response to the death of the Wabag man.

(RNZ Pacific)

PALAU — TAIWAN VISIT

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr has made a state visit to Taiwan this week.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed his country's appreciation for Palau's consistent support on the international stage.

He said he expected Taiwan and Palau to continue their close cooperation.

Pac News reported President Whipps called the 26-year relationship a partnership built on shared values and mutual respect.

Whipps also acknowledged Taiwan's contributions to Palau's development.

President Whipps said he hoped the two nations would continue to use public-private partnerships to engage in close cooperation on sustainable tourism, green energy, smart medicine and healthcare, education and training, and food security.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI’S GREAT COUNCIL OF CHIEFS COMPLEX

Fiji has re-opened the Great Council of Chiefs complex after it burned down in 2019.

Dr Eci Nabalarua, a scholar at the University of the South Pacific, said the reopening was like the phoenix rising from the ashes.

"It's really the restoration of a very important institutional link of Fijian traditional governance and also marks the commitment to preserving cultural traditions and heritage."

The ABC reported the Council's revival has sparked debate about tradition, identity, and national unity.

(RNZ Pacific)

GUAM STATEHOOD

Guam's legislature is set to debate a non-binding resolution to pursue United States statehood.

ABC reported this follows a proposal put forward by Senator Parker Williamson earlier this year.

The territory is listed by the United Nations (UN) for decolonization and last year became an associate member of the Pacific Islands Forum.

The territory's decolonization committee said any move must be determined by the people.

(RNZ Pacific)