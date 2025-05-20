Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — UN Women has appointed Ms. Alison Davidian as the new Representative for its Fiji Multi-Country Office (MCO), which supports 14 Pacific Island countries in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Ms. Davidian brings extensive experience in international development, with a focus on gender equality, good governance and peace building. She previously served as UN Women’s Special Representative in Afghanistan and has held roles supporting global and regional policy and programming in peace and security, access to justice, and preventing violence and extremism.

Her career also includes positions with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the International Center for Transitional Justice and legal advocacy roles in Australia. She holds degrees in Government and Law from the University of Sydney, and a Master of Laws from Harvard University.

“It is an honor to join the UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office and work alongside partners across the Pacific to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment. I look forward to listening and learning from the diverse voices and experiences across the region and building on the important work already underway to support the rights, leadership, and resilience of women and girls. Together with partners, we will work towards a more just, inclusive, and equal Pacific for all,” said Ms. Davidian.

[UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office]

SAMOA WHOOPING COUGH OUTBREAK

Samoa's Ministry of Health has declared its whooping cough outbreak over.

It said last Wednesday that this follows a consistent decline in reported case and no suspected cases in the previous four weeks.

The outbreak of the disease, also known as pertussis, was declared on 28 November last year.

It said that the total of suspected and confirmed cases since the declaration had reached 427.

The Ministry said that while the spread of the disease is under control, people are urged not to be complacent and to check their children's immunizations are up to date.

[RNZ Pacific]

PNG CHILDREN’S DEATHS

Police in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea have been investigating the deaths of two young children whose bodies were found in an abandoned car outside the city at the beginning of this month.

According to police the four and five year olds were last seen alive at the beginning of March.

Their remains were found in a vehicle at Gereka, just outside Port Moresby.

A postmortem was conducted at Port Moresby General Hospital on May 6, to determine the cause of death.

NBC reported the Police Commissioner David Manning saying the Crimes Investigation Team is working around the clock to gather evidence and identify witnesses.

He also expressed grave concern over the increasing trend of child abuse in the country, condemning these as despicable acts and betrayals of trust.

He has urged parents and guardians to take their responsibilities seriously and he reminded the public of the 'Lukautim Pikinini Act', which carries severe penalties for negligence and abuse.

[RNZ Pacific]

BODY OF WOMAN FOUND SUNDAY IN SAMOA

The Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a dead woman found at the Fuluasou River on Sunday.

There are no details about the woman and what led to her death.

But Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo, said they have spoken to the woman’s husband to try and piece together the details of what had led to her death, and how her body ended up in the river.

This is the start of a full length investigation into her death, he said.

“Our initial investigation shows that the woman was sleeping while the husband had gone to fetch food,” Auapaau said, adding that is all they can say at the moment.

The woman’s body was taken to the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital morgue to await a post mortem, and the outcome of the Police investigation.

[Samoa Observer]

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY TRIAL

A jury trial is set for July in a federal child pornography case in the Northern Marianas.

The case is against Nicolas Franklin Salas Palacios, who faces charges of possession of and access with intent to view child pornography.

He has entered a plea of not guilty.

The indictment includes a forfeiture notice, signaling that if convicted, the accused may be required to forfeit specific items or face a money judgment as an alternative.

He remains detained at the Department of Corrections pending trial.

[RNZ Pacific]

STARLINK

Starlink has been installed at Rotuma Government Station in Fiji, as part of a broader project to connect 10 rural and maritime government stations across the country.

Fiji's government said this technological advancement will allow civil servants to access real-time information and improve communication with headquarters, while also opening digital doors for nearby communities.

The initiative is also designed to improve coordination during emergency situations.

[RNZ Pacific]

PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM

The Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Baron Waqa is visiting New Zealand this week.

He will meet New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Pacific Peoples Minister Shane Reti.

Ulu o Tokelau Esera Tuisano will also make his first official visit to New Zealand, ahead of New Zealand and Tokelau celebrating a centenary of their constitutional relationship next year.

Peters said regular face-to-face dialogue is crucial for underpinning New Zealand's relationships throughout the region.

[RNZ Pacific]

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH PACIFIC COUNCIL

New Zealand is hosting the council of the University of the South Pacific on Monday.

Twelve Pacific countries will be represented at the meeting.

Pacific Peoples and Universities Minister Shane Reti said New Zealand's role as hosts reflects the country's steadfast commitment to advancing tertiary education through Pacific regionalism

[RNZ Pacific]