Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The MV Lady Samoa III suffered no serious damage that would affect its operation after the inter-island ferry hit the Mulifanua Wharf while berthing on Monday afternoon.

The ship had just sailed in from Savaii and was berthing when it hit the wharf.

Samoa Shipping Corporation general manager Leiataua Samuel Phineas said the rough seas made berthing difficult.

“The port bow of the vessel hit the corner of the wharf while the captain and crew were trying to secure the vessel to the pier. The sea was rough and encountered gusting northerly winds, which made it challenging for the crew to alongside the vessel on her port side," he said.

"The incident has no impact on the daily service of the vessel. There was no injury to the passengers and crew. The vehicles and cargoes were safe and the vessel returned safely to Salelologa, departing Mulifanua at 1600 hours on Monday.”

The impact resulted in a visible dent on the port bow of the vessel. Authorities have confirmed that the damage is not major and poses no immediate risk to the vessel's operations. Repairs will be carried out once weather conditions improve. The Samoa Shipping Corporation is expected to review the incident as part of standard safety procedures.

According to the Samoa Observer, ferry services are running as normal.

(Samoa Observer)

COOK ISLANDS LANGUAGE

Cook Islands traditional leaders are calling for compulsory Māori language education alongside English.

The House of Ariki made the request during an education conference on Rarotonga, where they also asked for traditional knowledge to be more widely taught.

High chief Tou Travel Ariki said for the first time the House of Ariki has collectively articulated their vision for an inclusive education system that places language and culture at its core.

(RNZ Pacific)

AUCKLAND MEASLES CASE IS A 'RED FLAG'

A Pacific health expert is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to keep their families and other Pacific nations safe.

Aotearoa is on alert for measles after a case was identified in Auckland over the weekend.

The country's public health agency issued the alert on Sunday after a ferry worker was identified as infectious with measles while at work and in public.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially deadly disease. It infects children as well as adults and spreads through coughing, sneezing or talking.

Up to 90 percent of non-immune people — those who have not been vaccinated against measles, or have not had it already — will be infected if exposed to the virus.

Dr Api Talemaitoga said Pacific communities are particularly susceptible to the disease due to low vaccination rates.

In December, 70.4 percent of Pacific babies were fully vaccinated (two measles, mumps and rubella - MMR - shots) at age two, according to health data.

For Māori, the rate was 63.3 percent. Overall, 76.4 percent of two-year-olds were fully vaccinated.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine prevent measles in 95 percent of people over the age of one, and 98 percent of those aged over 18 months.

Dr Talemaitoga said the Auckland case was "a red flag" for Pacific communities.

"Because for Pacific, we know the history of what happened several years ago, where we effectively exported measles to Samoa resulting in the death of 80-plus young children.

"We don't want that to happen."

Cases were reported in American Samoa in 2023.

(RNZ Pacific)

GOV PULA VISITS U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes Governor of American Samoa Pula’ali’i Nikolao Pula to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, May 12, 2025.

Discussions included modernization of infrastructure and communication systems, deterrence of regional threats, increased interoperability and shared strategic interests.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

(USINDOPACOM)

PNG WEAPONS

People in Enga Province have been warned that security force officers will arrest and charge anyone carrying offensive weapons in public places.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa told local media people carrying bush knives, axes, knives, any sharp objects, guns, bullets and cartridges will be arrested and charged.

He said he has told all of his police officers and security officers to confiscate such weapons and not entertain any excuses.

Yakasa said people are being slashed in a matter of seconds in public places, which leads to further uprising in communities with tribal fights.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI CONSTITUTION

The Fiji Cabinet has agreed to seek an opinion from the Supreme Court over the amendment provisions of the 2013 constitution.

The coalition government said it is looking for clarification around the interpretation and application of the amendment provisions.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's administration failed in its bid to win enough support in parliament to amend the document.

Rabuka could not get the 75 percent support needed to amend the constitution during the Constitutional Amendment Bill's second reading.

The government has now hired Australian barrister Bret Walker to provide legal representation in the court.

(RNZ Pacific)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA POLITICS

The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court has been asked by the opposition to review the decision by parliament to change the law on votes of no confidence.

In March, James Marape's government pushed through a constitutional amendment, introducing an 18-month grace period after any unsuccessful vote of no confidence against a sitting prime minister.

The amendment, passed with a 81-4 vote, was hailed by Marape as a crucial step towards fostering political stability.

Critics have said removing opportunities for votes of no confidence undermines the country's democracy.

Political scientist Michael Kabuni called the availability of the vote a "safety valve" that can ease political tension in PNG.

The court will hear the application on May 22.

(RNZ Pacific)

SOLOMON ISLANDS POLITICS

Two new ministers have been sworn in at Government House in Solomon Islands.

The pair fill the last of the portfolios left vacant after a mass resignation that sparked a brief period of political uncertainty.

A motion of no confidence against prime minister Jeremiah Manele was ultimately withdrawn.

Government House has confirmed to RNZ Pacific the two new ministers are Bradley Tovosia taking up the Fisheries and Marine Resources portfolio, and John Tuhaika Jr, who is minister for Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

Prior to all of the floor-crossing, Tovosia had been deputy prime minister and minister of mines.

(RNZ Pacific)