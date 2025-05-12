Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — U.S. Congress, U.S. State Department, and U.S. Army members joined the German War Graves Commission, the Japanese American Veterans Association, local German mayors, leaders, and community members May 2, 2025, for a ceremony to honor the 522nd Field Artillery Battalion and remember the concentration camp prisoners they liberated near here 80 years ago.

The ceremony opened with prayers and included placement of a new plaque and laying of wreaths honoring the 522nd for their liberation of the death march prisoners. Afterward, ceremony participants heard remarks by U.S. and German leaders, and music by local students at a nearby restaurant.

On May 2, 1945, as U.S. troops approached, the SS abandoned the death march survivors on the road, where the 522nd Field Artillery Battalion, along with units of the 4th Infantry Division, rescued 2,700 to 3,300 mostly Jewish prisoners from Dachau, along with 990 German political prisoners, and 100 Russian and Polish prisoners. Together with another group rescued by a different unit nearby, approximately 6,300 were rescued - fewer than half of the over 14,000 that started the death march from Dachau.

PREGNANT WOMAN FOUND DEAD AT SEA

The family of a heavily pregnant woman is grieving the death of their loved one ahead of Mother's Day after she was found dead at sea.

Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo, confirmed the deceased is a 26-year-old woman from Faleu Manono and was eight months pregnant.

He said the preliminary reports suggest the mother went out to sea on Wednesday morning to collect sea cucumber (sea) and her body was recovered by nearby villagers in the afternoon.

"By the time she was found, she had already died, and she was rushed to the hospital if there was any chance of saving the unborn child she was carrying," said Auapaau.

"I have not received the latest report on the status of the unborn child, but I can confirm that we received reports of the incident yesterday.

"We are continuing our investigation on this matter at this stage."

Nearby villagers in Salua Manono claimed they found the body of the pregnant woman drifting to shore and reported it to the police.

COOK ISLANDS SEABED MINERALS AUTHORITY

Three staff from the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority (SBMA) were among 22 international participants who recently took part in the third knowledge transfer training workshop organized and fully funded by the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and the Government of China.

Held in Qingdao from 23–27 April 2025 under the ISA-China Joint Training and Research Centre (JTRC), the training workshop focused on the science and tools needed to protect deep-sea environments through Regional Environmental Management Plans (REMPs).

The five-day training workshop brought together delegates from 16 developing countries, including a strong Pacific presence. Sessions explored marine spatial planning techniques and associated management measures. While based on processes used in areas beyond national jurisdiction, the approach is especially relevant for small island developing states managing deep-sea exploration activities in national or international waters.

Representing SBMA were Knowledge Management Director Dr. John Parianos, Senior Technical Officer Rima Browne, and Knowledge Management Officer Tanga Morris Jr. This was the first ISA-JTRC workshop for all attendees. Gander Wainiqolo also attended, representing Infrastructure Cook Islands.

“This was my first time in China, and it was a great opportunity to connect with others working on deep-sea science and to better understand the methods used to map and manage the ocean floor,” said Rima Browne. “I came away with practical tools I can apply for our SEA-REMP here in the Cook Islands.

ALLEGED SEX ASSAULT OF JUVENILE

Honolulu police are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

According to police, a 14-year-old juvenile girl was sexually assaulted by a 36-year-old man in the Nanakuli area.

Police have identified the suspect as Justin Ancheta.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300

Battle of Te Kahika

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Northland's Lake Ōmāpere on Saturday to remember a battle that event organisers say is as pertinent today as it was 180 years ago.

The Battle of Te Kahika, one of the early confrontations of the Northern War, began on 8 May, 1845.

Ngāti Hine leader Pita Tipene said British forces were unable to take Hone Heke's pā at Te Kahika but they did inflict heavy losses.

The dead included Taura, the son of Kawiti, Hone Heke's most important ally.

Saturday's commemorations were due to start at 5am and would include karakia, haka and a re-enactment by more than 100 students from Northland College, Ōkaihau College and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, with the action illuminated by fires and strobe lights.

Spectators would then be taken to the pā by shuttle bus from Ōkaihau College starting at 4am, returning to the school afterwards for wānanga and breakfast.

Among those sharing their stories would be descendants of those who fought in the battle.

