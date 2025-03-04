Student support amid federal grant freeze

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This past Thursday University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel announced that the UH Foundation is working to raise funding for graduate students amid the Trump administration’s recent federal fund freeze.

The UH foundation launched its Graduate Student Success Fund as a means to provide direct relief to students and help continue their education.

Donations will go toward supporting scholarships, stipends, and research funding for graduate students.

Recent federal executive orders have had both direct and indirect consequences for universities nationwide, including the University of Hawaii.

Some graduate students at UH Manoa and UH Hilo have lost research funding and educational stipends as a result of Trump’s executive orders on federal grant funding.

Earlier this week, the University of Hawaii launched a new federal policy update and resource page for students and faculty to monitor how EOs and directives directly impact UH.

(Hawaii News Now)

VANUATU RECOVERY

Australia has announced more funding of US$3.1 million to support Vanuatu's recovery efforts.

Port Vila was damaged by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake on 17 December and 14 people were killed.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported this latest cash injection brings Australia's post-earthquake support to 1.7 billion vatu - the equivalent of US$13.7 million.

The funds will be used to support critical government functions and services, as well as to deliver recovery projects in communities affected by the earthquake.

Vanuatu authorities have only recently reopened parts of Port Vila's central business district.

The Vanuatu government has also endorsed its own stimulus package of more than US$18m.

(RNZ Pacific)

DEEP SEA MINING MORATORIUM

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the country will uphold its moratorium on deep sea mining until a comprehensive scientific assessment is available.

Rabuka said they do not have a comprehensive and conclusive science report to give the leaders the comfort to lift the moratorium.

FBC reported increasing pressure from regional civil society organizations and indigenous leaders to impose a total ban on deep sea mining, but Sitiveni Rabuka avoided committing to that.

During the Pacific Civil Society Talanoa on Deep Sea Mining, campaigners urged leaders to prioritize environmental integrity and cultural preservation over extractive industries.

(RNZ Pacific)

TRIAL DATE FOR FORMER FIJI PM

The Suva Magistrates Court has set a trial date for former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and former Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma.

The trio face charges related to failing to comply with statutory requirements for issuing a tender.

The proposed trial dates are in July and August.

(RNZ Pacific)

NORTHERN MARIANAS VOTER DATA

The Northern Marianas' Commonwealth Election Commission has released data from last November's election.

Kimberlyn King-Hinds, from the CNMI Republican Party, won the race for the CNMI's lone non-voting delegate in the US House of Representatives.

The data shows more than half of the 12,419 people who voted were women.

It shows that 35.53 percent, or just over 4400 people, were in the 35-55 age group.

Those between 18-35 year-old made up 30.77 percent or 3,822 voters.

(RNZ Pacific)

GUAM POULTRY BAN

Guam's Department of Agriculture has tweaked its poultry import ban, which was introduced due to concerns about avian influenza.

It is now allowing the importing of hatching eggs — with biosecurity conditions and sanitary protocols.

Officials said the decision was made following a careful assessment of disease risks and the need to support Guam's poultry industry.

The Pacific Island Times reported agriculture officials cited scientific research and expert assessments saying hatching eggs pose a significantly lower risk of introducing the virus than live birds.

(RNZ Pacific)

CLIMATE CHANGE PLANS

Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr has called for unity with the Philippines to tackle challenges posed by climate change and geopolitical issues.

Whipps arrived in Manila on Monday.

The Island Times reports Palau is also closely monitoring the situation between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, with Whipps Jr criticising China's military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Palau and the Philippines have signed Memorandums of Understanding in fisheries to promote sustainable development through conservation, joint research, fishing ventures, and the prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

(RNZ Pacific)

SAMOA DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Samoa and Belize have formally established diplomatic relations.

The Joint Communiqués were signed at the Permanent Mission of Belize in New York by the Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, and the Permanent Representative of Samoa to the United Nations.

In a release the countries say they share a strong commitment to addressing climate change, promoting sustainable development and advancing ocean issues.

(RNZ Pacific)

UNIV. OF AUCKLAND SCHOLARSHIPS

A Pacific vice-chancellor at the University of Auckland says 72 Pacific scholarship recipients have been welcomed this semester.

Professor Jemaima Tiatia-Siau said 473 Pacific first-year students have entered the university, an increase from the previous semester.

There were 25 Pacific academic scholarships, 30 Vaka Moana scholarships, seven top achiever scholarships and 10 faculty-funded scholarships

The university says the large cohort of first-year Pacific students at the University of Auckland is a step in the right direction to increase the number of Pacific academic scholars.

(RNZ Pacific)