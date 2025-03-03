Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Trump administration's decision to eliminate more than 90 percent of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding means "nothing's safe right now," a regional political expert says.

President Donald Trump's government has said it is slashing around US$60 billion in overall US development and humanitarian assistance around the world further its America First policy.

Last September, the former Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that Washington has "listened carefully" to Pacific Island nations and was making efforts to boost its diplomatic footprint in the region.

Campbell had announced that the US contributed US$25m to the Pacific-owned and led Pacific Resilience Facility — a fund endorsed by leaders to make it easier for Forum members to access climate financing for adaptation, disaster preparedness and early disaster response projects.

However, Trump's move has been said to have implications for the Pacific, which is one of the most aid-dependent regions in the world.

Research fellow at the Australian National University's Development Policy Centre Dr Terence Wood told Pacific Waves that, in the Pacific, the biggest impacts of the aid cut are likley to be felt by the three island nations in a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with the US.

He said that while the compact "is safe" for three COFA states - Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, and Palau - "these are unprecedented times".

"It would be unprecedented if the US just tore them up. But then again, the United States is showing very little regard for agreements that it has entered into in the past, so I would say that nothing's safe right now."

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS WOMEN URGED TO STEP UP

The Progressive Party of the Cook Islands leader Te Tuhi Kelly is encouraging women to step up and familiarize themselves with the political process, policy making and governance.

Earlier this month, Kelly posted on his social media page, encouraging women to rise up, take the challenge and join his Progressive Party for the 2026 elections.

Responding to questions from Cook Islands News, Kelly said that in his experience, women in the Cook Islands have always been strong leaders -whether in their families, businesses, communities, or cultural settings.

"My advice to women who have the potential to stand in 2026 is simple: don't wait for permission to lead. Your voice, your experiences, and your perspectives are needed. Step forward with confidence, seek mentorship, and surround yourself with a strong support network," he said.

"Politics can be tough, but it is also where real change happens. If you see something that needs to be improved in your community, be the one to act.

According to Kelly, training, networking and building alliances are key.

"There are many people - myself included - who are willing to support women stepping into leadership.

"Women bring a different and necessary perspective to leadership. They tend to focus on inclusive policies, social development, education, health and economic empowerment - all of which are crucial for the future of the Cook Islands."

"Having more women in leadership inspires the next generation of female leaders. Young girls in the Cook Islands should see women at the decision-making table and know that they, too, can lead."

(Cook Islands News)

RALLIES IN HAWAII AS DOGE CUTS HIT NOAA

A march and rally in support of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was held on Saturday.

A newly formed citizen group called Allies in Resistance hosted the event in honor of human rights champion and former U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink.

Mink was a champion of Title IX, which is part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on gender in any school or education program.

Organizers said the march started at 11 a.m. at Iolani Palace.

The march then went down King Street, then to Punchbowl Street and up to Beretania Street.

A lei was placed on the statue of Mink in front of the Hawaii State Library.

The march ended at the front of the state capitol, where a short rally was held at 12 p.m.

The latest rally in Hawaii against the Trump administration comes on the heels of a new round of federal cuts.

HNN has learned they include a position at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center located on Ford Island.

“I got my termination letter last Thursday,” said Kayla Besong.

“We cover all U.S. island territories. If we are fully staffed, there’s only 12 people. And we need two people on for a 24/7 watch at all times.”

While it’s unclear just how many jobs in the state are being affected, it’s alarming federal and state officials.

(Hawaii News Now)