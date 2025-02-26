Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Nevada National Guard was in Samoa for four days marking the first United States engagement after US President Donald Trump announced aid cuts.

They visited Samoa from February 17-21, 2025 to continue its ongoing collaboration with the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (SFESA).

According to the US Embassy in Samoa, this visit marks another key milestone in the enduring partnership between the US and Samoa through the Nevada State Partnership Program (SPP).

The week was filled with activities designed to strengthen emergency medical response skills which included combat casualty care, trauma management techniques, ambulance operations and patient transportation.

The training built on previous successful engagements, including the Nevada National Guard’s emergency medical services program with SFESA in August 2024 and an advanced skills training program in prison operations with the Ministry of Police, Prisons, and Corrections Services in November 2024.

"This partnership represents not just an exchange of knowledge, but a bridge connecting our two communities — one that enhances our capabilities, strengthens our leadership, and ultimately ensures the safety and well-being of those we serve," said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Daniel Tarapacki.

"Through the Nevada State Partnership Program, we continue to pave the way for a future defined by a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Pacific region."

The Nevada National Guard has been engaged in the State Partnership Program with Samoa to enhance cooperation in security, disaster response, and emergency preparedness. Through regular exchanges and training workshops, this partnership strengthens regional stability and fosters mutual understanding between the United States and Samoa.

Meanwhile there is no word on how the USAID cuts would impact Samoa. Questions sent to the US Embassy remain unanswered.

(RNZ Pacific)

PLAN FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Samoa has released a strategic roadmap which aims to ensure that all Samoan children receive quality learning opportunities, healthcare, and protection.

The Early Childhood Development (ECD) Framework 2024-2034 was launched recently by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa.

This decade-long initiative is designed to provide every Samoan child with access to the fundamental resources necessary for growth, learning, and holistic development from infancy.

“The first years of life are critical in shaping a child’s ability to learn, grow, and contribute to society. We must invest in our children now to secure a stronger, more prosperous Samoa for future generations,” the Prime Minister said.

At present Samoa does not have a compulsory requirement for children to attend early childhood education or preschool and professional development for early childhood teachers and educators is limited.

Recent statistics show that only 26 per cent of children in Samoa attend kindergartens and pre-school – a statistic the Government hopes will change in line with the Framework.

Developed in partnership with UNICEF, the ECD Framework 2024-2034 is a collaborative national effort, one which encourages parents and caregivers to actively engage in their children’s growth and development through conversation, reading, and nurturing.

(The Sector)

USCG CUTTER RETURNS HOME TO HONOLULU

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak returns home following 37-day law enforcement patrol in American Samoa.

The crew returned home to Honolulu Saturday following the territorial integrity patrol along the U.S. maritime border in American Samoa.

The Joseph Gerczak crew departed Coast Guard Base Honolulu in January and traveled more than 7,300 nautical miles spanning from the Hawaiian Islands to American Samoa.

The crew patrolled the U.S. territorial maritime border and safeguarded the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone surrounding American Samoa, which extends up to 200 miles offshore.

During the patrol, the crew conducted boardings on two U.S.-flagged fishing vessels to ensure the territorial integrity of the U.S. maritime border and deter any threat of illicit trafficking. The crew also ensured the safety of the U.S. fishing fleet by reviewing the vessels' documentation, examining the captains' permits and inspecting the vessels' required safety equipment, fishing gear and, when applicable, the on-board catch. The crew worked alongside a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement Officer, who assisted the boarding team in identifying two living marine resource violations for which the vessel was cited.

The cutter's boarding teams observed 10 total violations, including a non-U.S. master who was neither a U.S. citizen nor U.S. national, expired documentation, an expired survival craft, expired hydrostatic releases for emergency position indicating radio beacons, expired flares, unsatisfactory condition of life jackets, and damaged turtle mitigation gear.

Due to safety violations, the Joseph Gerczak crew terminated the voyage of one fishing vessel and escorted the vessel to port in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIAME SURVIVES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has survived a vote of no confidence after weeks of political turmoil.

In a vote on Tuesday, she defeated the motion by 34 votes in favor and 15 against.

The motion was prompted by a split in the ruling FAST Party, which saw Fiame leading a minority government.

But in a shock move today, FAST members voted alongside Fiame's faction to register a resounding defeat against opposition leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi's motion.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Papalii Lio Masipua had granted the opposition's formal request for a vote of no confidence against Fiame on Friday.

(RNZ Pacific)