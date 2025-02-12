Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Fiji's police chief says investigations are underway into allegations against his officers in the tourist town of Nadi — where they allegedly dumped a man's body after he died in custody.

The victim, Richard Mock, 35, a hotel worker, was found on a vacant lot in Nadi.

According to local media reports, police officers had reportedly "discarded his body" after taking him into custody for damaging property while being intoxicated.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, on his first day back to lead the force, told reporters on Monday that if they found evidence that their officers were implicated, "then we'll deal with it".

The deceased's mother, Seraphine Mock, is demanding justice.

"We just want justice for my son," she was quoted as saying by The Fiji Times.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS' RELATIONSHIP WITH BEIJING

China and the Cook Islands' relationship "should not be disrupted or restrained by any third party", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun says, as opposition leaders in Rarotonga express a loss of confidence in Prime Minister Mark Brown.

In response to questions from the Associated Press about New Zealand government's concerns regarding Brown's visit to Beijing this week, Guo said Cook Islands is an important partner of China in the South Pacific.

"Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1997, our two countries have respected each other, treated each other as equals, and sought common development, achieving fruitful outcomes in exchanges and cooperation in various areas.

"China stands ready to work with the Cook Islands for new progress in bilateral relations."

Guo said China views both New Zealand and the Cook Islands as important cooperation partners.

"China stands ready to grow ties and carry out cooperation with Pacific Island countries, including the Cook Islands.

"The relationship between China and the Cook Islands does not target any third party, and should not be disrupted or restrained by any third party."

Guo added that Beijing would release information about the visit and the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement "in due course".

TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

Pacific leaders fear that President Donald Trump's plans to expel hundreds of undocumented Pasifika migrants from the United States may lead to an increase in the number of deportees with criminal records arriving in the islands.

Trump has made it very clear that he aims to deport "millions and millions" of illegal migrants.

His administration has initiated a large-scale operation that has resulted in the arrest and deportation of many Pacific islanders.

Among the 1.4 million people at risk of deportation, over 561 are former citizens of Fiji, 151 are Tongans, and 57 are Samoans.

Trump's 'Noncitizens on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship' also includes 166 New Zealanders, five deportees from Papua New Guinea, three from the Solomon Islands and Kiribati, two from French Polynesia and one each from Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

But the document does not specify the categories or the types of deportees involved.

The situation has alarmed leaders in Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, and the Marshall Islands, all of which are already struggling to integrate a significant number of deportees, many of whom have been convicted of serious drug-related and violent crimes in the United States, Australia, and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who visited Washington, DC, raised these concerns during a meeting with Ed Case (D-Hawaii), the chairman of the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus.

Rabuka says the mass deportation of criminals from the US poses a safety risk to Pacific island states.

"Fiji respects the sovereign right of the US to enforce its immigration laws. We have begun discussions with relevant ministries and international law enforcement agencies regarding the deportation process for Fijians," Rabuka said.

He is the first Pacific leader to visit the US capital since Trump took office.

PNG POLICE CHIEF WARNS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS

The Papua New Guinea police commissioner David Manning is warning social media users who spread false information that they will be held accountable.

Manning was responding to claims about police pay circulating on social media, which he said are untrue and cause disharmony.

The commissioner said that the loyal men and women of the PNG constabulary can be assured that this disinformation is being investigated, the Post-Courier reported.

He said those who continue to abuse online systems that their days of spreading disinformation are numbered.

"We remain vigilant, our investigators remain dedicated, and our people have had enough of your lies and deception."

HAWAI'I FIREWORKS DEATH TOLL STILL RISING

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office says a 30-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in the New Year's fireworks explosions, bringing the death toll to six.

Eight others who were severely injured in the explosion are still undergoing treatment at burn centers in Honolulu and Phoenix.

The youngest victim was a 3-year-old boy.

Since the incident, police have arrested 10 people on suspicion of Class C felonies, including charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. No charges have been filed so far.

In Hawai'i, the possession and use of fountains, sparklers, aerial fireworks, and other consumer fireworks are illegal and not permitted.

A firecracker permit and a valid identification (ID) are required to purchase and use firecrackers on Oahu. You must be at least 18 years old to obtain a firecracker permit.

The New Year's fireworks explosion sparked broader calls for a harsher crackdown on fireworks offenses, including from Governor Josh Green.

Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in to Hawai'i state officials last month during a fireworks amnesty.

The Department of Law Enforcement is planning another fireworks amnesty event for the end of 2025.

The explosion is, by far, the deadliest fireworks incident in recent Honolulu history.

In 2011, four people were killed and two were injured in a blast at a former military bunker in Waikele, where confiscated fireworks were being stored.

(RNZ Pacific)