Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The director of an Arizona burn center says its six patients injured in the Hawai'i New Years Eve fireworks explosion remain intubated and sedated but that's not unusual in these kinds of cases.

Hawaii News Now reported six patients had been airlifted to the center with severe injuries from the blast.

Dr Kevin Foster said last week the patients arrived on a Saturday night, and by Sunday night, all six of them had been through their first surgery.

"We've got the burns off of all of them and we've started reconstruction and skin grafting efforts. We have a long ways to go," Foster said.

"We've been operating on each one of them every two or three days since that time."

Dr Foster said the treatment process is going well, but all six patients will likely remain there for at least two months.

"Everybody's on course and we're really happy with how everybody's doing.

"Generally, we keep people intubated, sedated, sleepy and forgetful until we get most of their burn covered."

EMERGENCY RELIEF FOR PNG

The UN body, the International Organization for Migration, has delivered emergency relief supplies to 250 flood-affected people in Papua New Guinea.

Kagua-Erave district in Southern Highlands Province was hit by severe flooding and landslides last October.

The Post Courier reported the organisation, funded by the United States Agency for International Development, provided assistance to meet the immediate needs of the displaced and most vulnerable households.

This included basic shelter construction tools, kitchen utensils, soap, sleeping mats, jerry cans, and gardening spades.

VANUATU FOOTBALL FEDERATION

Oceania Football has partnered with UNICEF to assist the Vanuatu Football Federation's social responsibility team to deliver psycho-social support to children affected by last month's 7.3 magnitude earthquake.

OFC said about US$11,000 was given towards the program.

Players from several football clubs got involved in the relief effort including players from the Shefa Women's Football League.

MARSHALL ISLANDS CAPITAL BUILDING

The aging Marshall Islands capital building is set to be demolished starting at the beginning of next month.

The Marshall Islands Journal reported this is the first step toward the building of a new capital facility for the government.

The capital building was originally opened for use in August 1993.

By 2008, however, occupants of the fourth floor, including the President's Office and Council of Irooj, had moved next door, where they remain.

The building has been vacant for close to 15 years, except for an area for Public Work staff on the ground floor.

CNMI BUDGET

The Northern Marianas governor has submitted a proposed revised 2025 budget amid concerns tourist arrivals will plummet.

Local media reported the acting finance secretary saying that she anticipates a "substantial adverse effect" on the CNMI government's revenue collections blaming the potential withdrawal of charter services and possible closure of major tourism businesses.

The Governor says the Commonwealth government wants to address its "acute short-term cash flow challenges" by floating a pension obligation bond to make more budgetary resources available.

(Source: RNZ Pacific)