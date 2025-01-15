Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Talofa Airways was the only connection between Samoa and American Samoa over the weekend as many travelers were stranded because of the cancellation of shipping and airline service.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of Talofa Airways, Toleafoa Captain Jeffrey Hunter has clarified that their flights on the weekend were not cancelled, but were delayed.

"No, we did not cancel our flights on the weekend but it was delayed. It was delayed due to bad weather, we had two flights that we weren't able to take on Saturday so those two flights were done yesterday, on Sunday," he said in an interview.

It was a different story for Samoa Airways who had to cancel their flights on Friday due to bad weather. However, all flights have resumed.

(Samoa Observer)

CABINET MINISTERS REMOVED IN SAMOA POLITICAL SAGA

Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa has confirmed the sacking of three Cabinet Ministers in a press conference.

The three are:

 Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio'o, Minister of Women, Community and Social Development;

 Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo, Minister of Communication and Information Technology; and

 Leota Laki Sio, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Labor.

Fiame said she made the changes to her Cabinet as she needed a good Cabinet.

"The question put to the three now terminated — 'do you have faith in me' — when it comes to confidence, I need to know that," she said.

The prime minister is expected to make a public announcement this week regarding the positions and the new Cabinet ministers who will step into the available posts.

Local media reports had suggested members of the FAST party had called for her removal as prime minister.

(RNZ Pacific)

$10B LAWSUIT FILED OVER MOANA

Animator Buck Woodall is suing Disney for $10 billion after he said he shared film materials with the company in 2003 while working on a development deal.

Woodall filed the lawsuit on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024, claiming that Disney stole elements of his screenplay “Bucky” to create the “Moana” and “Moana 2″ movies.

The lawsuit references similarities between the materials Woodall shared with Disney, including the Polynesian belief of ancestors manifested as animals, the protagonist’s journey starting with a turtle, and a demigod with a giant hook and tattoos.

This is the second lawsuit Woodall has filed against Disney in connection with the “Moana” movies. Disney said that no one involved in the creation of “Moana” saw Woodall’s materials.

(Hawaii News Now)

TONGA KING'S INFLUENCE ON NEW CABINET

Tongans will be eagerly watching the formation of the new government's cabinet to see what influence King Tupou VI might have.

Tongan MPs selected a new leader, "Aisake Eke, on Christmas Eve, after the resignation of Hu'akavameliku Siaosi Sovaleni.

His resignation came as the opposition, led by Eke, prepared for a motion of no confidence.

No reasons have been given to justify that planned vote.

Eke is due to have finalized his cabinet by Thursday this week after visiting the King at his Auckland residence last week.

Our correspondent in Tonga, Kalafi Moala, said the King's influence is expected after a lengthy stand-off last year appeared to undermine the Sovaleni administration.

The Palace Office had let Sovaleni know that the King wished to choose the country's foreign and defense minister — the standard practice enjoyed by other monarchs, but something that has not been defined since Tonga choose a more democratic form of government 15 years ago.

"Most of us are waiting to see the composition of the cabinet, who is on, who is not. And definitely, it will give an indication on whether there has been involvement from the Palace itself in the selection," Moala said.

He said the King is due back at the weekend and the swearing in of ministers is likely next week.

What direction the new government might take is yet to be conveyed to the public but it has previously been pointed out that it is just a few brief months before the general elections are held later this year.

(RNZ Pacific)

ALASKA AIRLINES PLANE TAXIED INTO DITCH

Two Alaska Airlines mechanics steered a Boeing 737 off a taxiway at Alaska’s largest airport earlier this week.

According to the Department of Transportation, the plane went off the taxiway and into a ditch Wednesday afternoon at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Shannon McCarthy, communications director for the department, said no passengers were on the plane at the time of the maneuver and no injuries were reported.

“These kinds of incidents do happen from time to time, this is what we would consider a stage one — or level one — incident,” McCarthy said. “It’s pretty minor.”

Alaska Airlines communications director Tim Thompson said that a maintenance team for the airline was repositioning the plane when it “inadvertently exited a taxiway” on the way to a place to park it.

Thompson said the airline would work with authorities to see if there is any damage to the aircraft.

The plane was maneuvered into the ditch in a testing area, meaning there were no flight delays or impact on operations and the situation was reported right away, McCarthy said.

Alaska Airlines will be in charge of the removal plan.

(Hawaii News Now)