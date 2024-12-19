Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Rescuers in Vanuatu will be under pressure to reach trapped people quickly, but there will be tough decisions if buildings aren't safe to enter, a structural engineer says.

Buildings have collapsed in the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Vila on Tuesday, killing 14 and injuring hundreds more.

Locals have been working to pull people from the rubble, with New Zealand's specialist Urban Search and Rescue team due to arrive on Wednesday to help.

Structural Engineering Society president Nicholas Brooke expected the death toll to rise, and said it was likely his colleagues supporting the rescue effort would have to make some tough decisions.

He said experienced structural engineers would have to make rapid appraisals of damaged buildings — essentially eyeballing them — and judging whether rescuers were safe to enter.

"Rescuers will inherently want to go in and rescue, and there will be situations where the engineer has to say, 'Well this building's not safe enough, and there's nothing we can do to make safe enough' and put it to the team leader that they shouldn't be entering that building.

"Which will obviously be a pretty tough thing to be doing if you know that there could well be people trapped within it."

Brooke said it was a pressured role to be in — analysis was necessary to keep rescuers safe, but it had to be done incredibly quickly, because getting to trapped or injured people was time critical.

He said the current information suggested Tuesday's earthquake was similar in intensity to the 2011 Christchurch quake that collapsed the CTV building, killing more than a hundred inside.

Based on the footage he had seen in Port Vila, he feared the worst.

(RNZ Pacific)

MORE FLIGHTS TO SUPPORT VANUATU RESPONSE

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130J-30 Hercules left at first light yesterday and arrived in Port Vila, with search and rescue equipment and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies following this week’s earthquake.

Also on board were Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade consular staff and six New Zealand Defense Force personnel, including medics and staff, who will assist with planning the emergency response and evacuations.

Meanwhile, a second RNZAF C-130H Hercules landed in Noumea to recover urban search and rescue members and equipment and take them to Vanuatu, after the earlier C-130H aircraft they were on last night diverted to New Caledonia following an engine fire warning indication.

The C-130H in Noumea was scheduled to be repaired yesterday with parts taken up on the recovery aircraft.

An RNZAF P-8A Poseidon was also airborne conducting another surveillance flight over Vanuatu including outlying areas to provide imagery for damage assessments.

Yesterday afternoon, an RNZAF Boeing 757 departed RNZAF Base Auckland to transport more humanitarian assistance and disaster relief stores to Vanuatu and enable evacuations.

(Royal NZ Air Force)

NO POISON IN PINA COLADA FIJI TOXICOLOGY SAYS

There were no illicit substances or methanol found in the ingredients and liquor samples taken from a suspected alcohol poisoning incident at a luxury resort in Fiji's Coral Coast.

The country's Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister and deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka revealed the findings of the toxicology test conducted by the Fiji Police Force on Wednesday.

Seven people — six tourists and one local — had been drinking piña coladas at the 5-star Warwick Fiji before they fell ill and ended in hospital for critical care over the weekend.

Gavoka said his ministry had been working closely with other stakeholders to determine the cause of the incident.

He added all of the affected people have been discharged, have fully recovered, and have returned home.

Gavoka said the findings, which ruled out alcohol poisoning, were reassuring and offered good news for Fiji which is heavily reliant on international tourism to drive its economy.

"Fijians host the highest standards when it comes to food, beverages, and overall safety. The health and wellbeing of our visitors remain our top priority."

Health Secretary Dr Jemesa Tudravu said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

He said symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and neurological issues could be because of various factors, including infections.

Tudravu said further investigations are ongoing to get the definitive cause.

(RNZ Pacific)

AUSTRALIA SLAMMED OVER NEW REFUGEE MEASURE

The Australian government has introduced new measures for refugees in Papua New Guinea that detractors have labelled a "death sentence".

Canberra has struck a deal with Port Moresby which effectively strips the capital's asylum seekers of free housing, food, and healthcare.

The refugees were placed into off-shore detention by Australia more than ten years ago.

Australia's Green Party claims the government has come up with a pact which will force 60 refugees in Port Moresby to live in poverty.

A fact sheet from PNG's Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority (ICSA) says refugees are now going to receive a weekly cost of living allowance of 900 kina, the equivalent of $NZ385 or $US222.

Those with families could receive additional support and lump sum payments are available for training or case resolution purposes.

However, Green Party immigration spokesperson David Shoebridge said refugees - including the sick - could face eviction from their homes next month.

He fears some may not survive the move.

"This is some of the worst government policy playing out," he said.

(RNZ Pacific)

2 KILLED IN PLANE CRASH NEAR HONOLULU AIRPORT

More details are emerging about the two Kamaka Air pilots who died in Tuesday’s plane crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Their identities have yet to be officially released, but loved ones have shared their names with Hawaii News Now.

Sources close to family members identified one of the victims as Hiram deFries-Saronitman, 24, a Punahou School graduate who was a pilot in training.

Loved ones also confirmed the second victim as Preston Kaluhiwa, 26.

Kaluhiwa was a Kamehameha Schools 2016 graduate who was on the kayaking team. Family added that he went to Ohio in 2023 to get an advanced pilot license to operate multi-engine planes.

Meanwhile, three NTSB investigators are traveling to the accident site and will document the site and airplane wreckage. The wreckage will then be moved to a secure facility for further evaluation.

deFries-Saronitman and Kaluhiwa were both killed when a Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan lost control and crashed into a three-story building on Aolele Street just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the men had just taken off from Runway 4L when they reported trouble to the tower.

The air traffic controller told them to land the cargo plane anywhere they could, but the aircraft suddenly turned around and plunged into a vacant building on the edge of the industrial area.

Based in Hawaii and founded in 1993, Kamaka Air operates as an inter-island airline and logistics company that provides air cargo services such as charter service and per-pound service.

(Hawaii News Now)