Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Latte Quarry at As Nieves on Rota is one of 19 new 'National Historic Landmarks' (NHLs) recently designated by the United States Department of the Interior.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the 19 new NHLs reflects the importance of the sites in sharing America's diverse history.

As its name already suggests, the Latte Quarry at As Nieves is a quarry for latte-structural stone shafts and capstones integral to Chamoru architecture.

Latte structures are key to ancient and modern Chamorro architecture. Latte provided the foundation for ancient Chamorro homes and community spaces. The latte located at the As Nieves quarry remain in-situ [in the original place], making the site particularly unique.

In its successful nomination as part of the 19 newest NHLs, the Latte Quarry at As Nieves is an exceptional architectural, archeological, and cultural resource in the Mariana Islands.

It has been identified as the location of the largest and most well-defined latte elements (structural stone shafts and capstones) that remain in place in or near their quarry pits.

The site is easily the most recognizable quarry in the Marianas, renowned for the size and condition of its elements.

The Latte Quarry at As Nieves is nationally significant as a National Historic Landmark as it's an outstanding example of latte elements and quarries in the Marianas, exhibiting uniquely massive elements that are the largest recorded to date.

Latte sets are the archetypal archeological remains representing the Latte Period of the Mariana archipelago. A latte set consists of two parallel rows of pillars formed by placing semi-hemispherical capstones on top of upright shafts, ranging in size from six to fourteen pillars (i.e., three to seven pairs) and from less than 50 cm to 5 m in height.

(RNZ Pacific)

DEATH TOLL RISES, HUNDREDS HURT IN VANUATU EARTHQUAKE

The death toll from Vanuatu's 7.3 earthquake is expected to rise because concrete buildings have collapsed with people inside in the capital Port Vila.

International Federation of Red Cross Pacific head of delegation Katie Greenwood posted on X that the Vanuatu government was reporting 14 confirmed fatalities and 200 people were treated for injuries at the main hospital in Port Vila.

Rescue efforts to retrieve people trapped by fallen buildings and rubble have continued overnight.

In a press conference, Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai said a State of Emergency and curfew were in place in the worst affected areas. " urgently request international assistance," he said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated 116,000 people had been affected by the quake and earlier said there were six unconfirmed deaths.

Vanuatu has been experiencing aftershocks following Tuesday's quake, the ABC reported.

The New Zealand High Commission was among buildings that have been damaged.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS

UNICEF Pacific says immediate needs in Vanuatu are water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies, and psychosocial support for affected children and their families.

On social media, the organization says the UNICEF Vanuatu field office has a team of 19 staff and consultants and are already working with local authorities and partners.

It says UNICEF has first aid kits, water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies, and tents prepositioned in Vanuatu and ready for immediate distribution to reach at least 3,000 people.

UNICEF has dispatched first aid kits and interagency emergency health kits to health facilities.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI SAFE FOR TOURISTS

Five of the seven guests who became ill from suspected alcohol poising at a 5-star resort on Fiji's Coral Coast have been discharged from Lautoka Hospital.

At least two of the four Australians who became sick are also heading home.

The group of seven became seriously ill after drinking pina coladas at the Warwick Fiji Resort.

Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka told local reporters in Suva on Monday that it was an "extremely isolated incident".

He said the fact that most of those affected have been discharged "is a good indication that it is not as serious as we expected."

"The Fijian government would like to reassure both local and international visitors to Fiji that this is a very isolated incident," he said.

"Thousands of tourists are currently visiting Fiji, and close to a million tourists visit annually, and safely. This is the only reported case of its kind that we've experienced in recent memory, and certainly nothing like this has been experienced this year.

"While we understand the concern, we want to emphasize that the tourism experience in Fiji is typically very safe, and we have acted immediately to try and discover the cause of what made these guests, at this resort, fall ill."

He added that the government will keep the public informed about the investigation.

Local journalist Mereoni Mili said it will take three to five days for the toxicology report to return and find out what happened.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Ministry has increased its alert level to two out of four for Kiwis travelling to Fiji.

(RNZ Pacific)

SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT TO SALVAGE MANAWANIUI ARRIVES

The New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF) has initiated a complex salvage operation to recover fuel and pollutants from the HMNZS Manawanui, which sank off Samoa’s coast in October.

Commodore Andrew Brown, NZDF’s Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, announced the arrival of specialized salvage equipment in Apia, Samoa, marking a crucial phase in the recovery efforts. The operation faces multiple challenges, including strict weather limitations and necessary governmental approvals.

“Essential engineering configuration changes and equipment preparation is underway,” Brown explained, detailing the conversion of the salvage barge from cargo to operational diving mode. NZDF has deployed specialist engineering and dive personnel to oversee the technical aspects of the operation.

The incident, which occurred on October 5, 2024, resulted from a catastrophic series of events involving the ship’s autopilot system. Operating in challenging conditions with winds up to 25 knots, the vessel experienced an uncontrolled deviation from its course. The situation escalated when crew members misidentified the cause as a thruster failure, while the ship remained in autopilot mode.

Captain Yvonne Gray’s is credited with saving 75 lives for her quick decision to abandon ship. The vessel ultimately succumbed to multiple fires, capsizing and sinking in the

(RNZ Pacific)

RESCUE OF TEEN KAYAKER

Lifeguard Noland Keaulana received a special award for his heroic rescue of a teen kayaker off Oʻahu’s south shore in October.

On Oct. 16, Kahiau Kawai, 17, was paddling with his Kamehameha Schools kayaking team when he lost his paddle amid strong winds and rough seas. He was separated from the group, triggering an overnight search.

Keaulana, a City and County of Honolulu lifeguard for more than 15 years and Hōkūleʻa crewmember, got approval from the Polynesian Voyaging Society to take a boat out and join the search.

At around 4:20 a.m., a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft crew spotted Kawai clinging to his kayak a half-mile off Kaimana Beach. They notified Keaulana, who plucked the boy from the water and brought him to shore.

For his dedication and sacrifice, the Eddie Aikau Foundation presented Keaulana with the first annual Kahiau Award, which honors an individual who embodies the principles of kahiau, or extraordinary generosity without expectation of return.

Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO and master navigator, said Noland was “essentially navigating by one thing: values. His values and fundamental belief, ‘I am going to save anybody.’ Does that remind you of anybody else? Because he doesn’t want to leave anybody in the ocean by themselves.”

Keaulana was presented with the award during the opening ceremony of the 2024–2025 The Eddie Big Wave Invitational.

(Hawaii News Now)