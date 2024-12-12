Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The New Zealand Defense Force will aid the Science and Research Organization of Samoa (SROS) to commence a further round of seawater sampling and monitoring in the precautionary area created following the grounding and sinking of HMNZS Manawanui.

NZDF said they were asked by SROS for assistance in conducting updated seawater sampling beginning this week within the precautionary area. NZDF will be providing boat transport to take an SROS technician to sites designated by them where they will take samples which will then be analysed in the SROS laboratory.

Analysis of seawater in the Safata district coastline showed elevated levels of diesel. The testing continues and fishing has been prohibited in the impacted villages.

Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said being able to provide assistance to the Samoan authorities allowing them to conduct sea water testing is an extremely worthwhile use of resources.

The results from seawater monitoring will be provided by SROS to the Samoa Marine Pollution Advisory Committee who will then decide on the extent of the precautionary area going forward.

Meanwhile, residents in the impacted areas have called on the government to act fast and provide them relief as their livelihoods have suffered. The predominantly fishing community have not been able to fish in their traditional waters since the sinking of the ship.

(Samoa Observer)

‘DEVIL’ SEAWEED SPREADING IN HAWAII WATERS

An invasive algae has wrecked huge sections of reef in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. Scientists are racing to find out what it is, where it came from and whether anything can stop it.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration immediately feared the consequences of the seaweed spreading to nearby atolls, or worse. If it reached the Main Hawaiian Islands, it could deliver a disaster as much economic as environmental.

The state depends on a healthy ocean for the panoply of activities that attract tourists and make local residents want to stay. Reefs also function as natural seawalls that diffuse the destructive power of storms and provide habitat for the fish people rely on for food, culture and recreation.

“It is the scariest thing I’ve seen in 40 years of diving,” said Randy Kosaki, a research ecologist who serves as NOAA’s deputy superintendent of Papahānaumokuākea.

And he knows scary, or at least what most might consider scary. He talks of being “tornadoed” by dozens of sharks on dives in the most isolated parts of the Hawaiian archipelago. But as Kosaki says, he and his colleagues are “the type of people who jump into the water when someone yells shark.”

(Civil Beat)

NEW POLICY TO PROMOTE BREASTFEEDING

Breastfeeding is a vital component of infant health and development, providing essential nutrients that are crucial during the first months of life.

The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), a World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) initiative to ensure all maternity facilities around the world promote, protect and support breastfeeding, is being applied in Rarotonga with a policy developed specifically for the Cook Islands.

On Tuesday, the island's health ministry (Te Marae Ora) launched the Rarotonga Breastfeeding Hospital Policy, Bachelor of Nursing Internship, Postgraduate Midwifery Internship, and Sleep Apnoea program.

Minister for Health Vainetutai Rose Toki-Brown said, "I'm proud, this is a great achievement for us, not only for Te Marae Ora, but for our nation the Cook Islands."

"We need to have strong policies in place especially the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative. This is an important part of our children, our future — the first 1000 days of their lives is so important."

Toki-Brown acknowledged that these postnatal services in the homes were once around.

"We are bringing back these services since we have found that this is one of the gaps — and one of the reasons why we are having so many health issues," she said.

"We can't do this alone, there is education, social services and welfare as well."

WIFE OF EX-PALAU PRESIDENT RELEASED AFTER ARREST

The wife of former Palau president Johnson Toribiong has been released a day after being arrested upon entry at the Saipan International Airport on Monday.

Christa Toribiong was arrested at the airport in relation to criminal charges filed against her in the State of Texas, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, specifically a firearm.

The arrest warrant was put into effect on August 29, this year.

Toribiong was detained at the Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Saipan on Tuesday.

According to DPS, the Criminal Investigation Bureau had been working on detaining her further as a fugitive of justice.

DPS chief of police and acting public information officer Simon Manacop told local media that Texas would not extradite outside the 50 US states, so Christa would not be arrested.

"The criminal charges were filed in Texas [and] she did not violate any laws here in the CNMI," Manacop said.

He said that they were not able to find out the purpose of Christa's visit to the CNMI.

Christa, an attorney, is also known to be the current wife of Johnson. Christa allegedly filed for divorce from the former president last month, but at the moment it is unclear if the pair are still together.

(RNZ Pacific)

NEW FIFA-FUNDED FOOTBALL COMPLEX

The Football Federation Samoa officially opened its new $12 million tālā (around NZ$7.1m) Apia Park Football Complex on Monday.

The project was funded by football's world governing body FIFA and started in 2021, the Samoa Observer reported.

The Acting Minister of Sports and Recreation Lautimuia Uelese Vaai said the day marked three years and nine months since the groundbreaking ceremony in 2021.

"We are very proud to witness the successful completion of this enormous undertaking, in addition to the Tuanaimato Football Complex which consists of 20 acres of football facilities," he said.

He said the project cost of more than $10 million tālā not including the government's contribution and duty free assistance which rounded cost to $12 million tālā.

"It is the biggest sporting project undertaken by any sporting body in our country."

Project Manager Asiata Van Wright said the challenges they faced were Covid-19 and labor shortages, but they managed to complete the project with high standards and in compliance with regulations.

Asiata commended the perseverance and teamwork that led to the project's success.

"Efforts were crucial in ensuring the budget met the highest standards. Finer touches remain. I am pleased to confirm that when the building and the football fields were considered in construction they were in full compliance and are certified.

"Thank you for all your support, patience and faith throughout the journey. Let us celebrate."

FFS president Papalii Samuel Leslie Petaia acknowledged the previous government for its contributions over the years.

The project faced operational issues and scepticism but despite setbacks, the project gained momentum with government approvals in 2022 and 2023.

He also acknowledged the current government for their continuous support.

(RNZ Pacific)