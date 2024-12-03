Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Speaker of the Samoa House, Papalii Lio Masipau, and Minister of Justice, Matamua Seumanu Vasati Sili Pulifana, were detained at Auckland International Airport on Thursday, along with two other passengers, after allegedly bypassing security screening in Apia.

The group arrived on Air New Zealand flight NZ993, which departed Faleolo International Airport on Thursday afternoon carrying 247 passengers and crew.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Air New Zealand staff in Auckland questioned the group after concerns were raised that proper security procedures had not been followed at the Faleolo Airport VIP terminal before the flight.

A source familiar with the matter said the Speaker and Minister initially claimed they were screened before boarding, but the other two passengers admitted they had not gone through security checks in Apia.

“It would appear the Speaker of the House and the Minister of Justice were not truthful,” says the correspondence seen by the Samoa Observer.

Air New Zealand staff were alerted to the possible breach shortly after takeoff.

Upon landing, the four passengers were met by Air New Zealand staff and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officers. No evidence of security screening at the VIP terminal in Apia was provided during questioning.

An email from Imo-Munif, sent the next day, detailed concerns about the Speaker and Minister’s lack of honesty during questioning.

It was the other two passengers who admitted no security checks had been conducted prior to departure.

All four passengers were later released.

(Samoa Observer)

PACIFIC POLICE TAKING ACTION TO ELIMINATE CYBER THREATS

A policing expert in the Pacific says that as cyber threats become more sophisticated, the role of governments and organizations in safeguarding their assets has never been more critical.

To address this, a security awareness training program is being implemented to develop an information security mindset within the Pacific police workforce.

This initiative aims to equip officers and staff with the necessary knowledge to serve as the organization's first line of cyber defense.

Last week, the Island of Niue hosted cyber safety awareness and education training facilitated by Cyber Safety Pacifica and funded by the Australian Federal Police.

Participants learned that employees represent the first line of defense and can be a potential vulnerability within the cybersecurity framework, highlighting the need for a strategic focus on comprehensive training programs.

The Cyber Safety Pasifika (CSP) initiative focused on three key areas: Cyber Safety Awareness and Education, Cybercrime Legislation and Policy Development, and Up-skilling of Pacific Police in Cybercrime Investigations.

According to Statista Online, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of internet users worldwide and is also the most populated region.

(RNZ Pacific)

IMPROVING CHILD HEALTH & COMBATING NCDs

A recent study in the Cook Islands has revealed a staggering 80 percent of children under 15 have poor oral health or are showing early signs of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Health officials in the Cook Islands are taking steps to improve the health of the nation's youngest citizens, turning their focus to the critical first 1000 days of a child’s life.

The Cook Islands Ministry of Health has conducted a series of screenings over the past two years in schools across the country.

The nationwide screening, which included physical health, oral health, and rheumatic heart disease, uncovered troubling trends, especially regarding oral health.

Health Secretary Bob Williams said the need for urgent action is clear.

"Children in ECE (Early Childhood Education), grade one and two, there's 100 percent issues with their teeth, even for children in primary schools, we're looking at about 80 percent."

"Some of the children even at 15 years of age, are now pre-diabetic and there's some other health conditions as well."

Another key concern is the prevalence of NCDs in the Cook Islands. Over half of the adult population (52 percent) is currently living with NCDs, a figure Williams said is deeply concerning.

Williams said the Ministry's action plan to address these figures involve focusing on nutrition in the first 1000 days of a child's life.

"We need to strengthen how we care for our babies since birth in the first 1000 days to ensure that babies get the best healthy meals that they need to grow to be a healthier baby and young child when they are growing up and going into the schools."

Williams said healthier babies equal healthier adults.

(RNZ Pacific)

NURSE ADMITS TAKING DRUGS TO PRISON

A nurse and mother-of-two who attempted to slip drugs to her husband at the Tanumalala Prison pleaded guilty to the charges in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Sophia Ah Mann also known as Sophia Ikenasio Ah Mann, 23, from Vaivase–uta and Lufilufi appeared in the Supreme Court for the first appearance since her arrest.

The registered nurse did not want to be represented by a lawyer and pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine (meth).

The woman is accused of knowingly having in her possession two small zip-lock plastic bags containing meth weighing 0.70 grams on 23 November at Tanumalala Prison.

She is also charged with having two other zip-lock plastic bags containing meth weighing 0.04 grams inside a Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle at Tanumalala Prison on the same day.

According to police officers the woman allegedly concealed the drugs and tucked them in her pants and hat.

(Samoa Observer)

LANDMARK CLIMATE CHANGE CASE

A landmark case that began in a Pacific classroom and could change the course of future climate talks is about to be heard in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The court will begin hearings involving a record number of countries in The Hague, in the Netherlands, on Monday.

Its fifteen judges have been asked, for the first time, to give an opinion about the obligations of nations to prevent climate change - and the consequences for them if they fail.

The court's findings could bolster the cases of nations taking legal action against big polluters failing to reduce emissions, experts say.

They could also strengthen the hand of Pacific Island nations in future climate change negotiations like COP.

Vanuatu, one of the world's most natural disaster-prone nations, is leading the charge in the international court.

The road to the ICJ — nicknamed the "World Court" — started five years ago when a group of law students studying in Vanuatu began discussing how they could help bring about climate action.

"This case is really another example of Pacific Island countries being global leaders on the climate crisis," Wesley Morgan, a research associate with UNSW's Institute for Climate Risk and Response, said.

"It's an amazing David and Goliath moment."

(RNZ Pacific)

PLASTIC TREATY TALKS

Countries representing over 2 billion people around the world are holding the line as they continue to retaliate that they will not accept a treaty that does not contain a clear, legally binding obligation to phase out the most harmful plastics and chemicals of concern.

In hours left for negotiations at the fifth and final Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, the co-chair of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) to End Plastic Pollution, Rwanda, stressed that the majority of nations negotiating in Busan, Republic of Korea, demand meaningful action.

“More than 120 countries have come together to support an ambitious treaty. This level of alignment is unprecedented and reflects a shared understanding of the urgency of the plastic pollution crisis,” said Juliet Kabera, the lead negotiator of Rwanda.

“However, we voice our strong concerns about ongoing calls by a small group of countries to remove binding provisions from the text that are indispensable for the treaty to be effective. Ambition must be reflected throughout the treaty, covering binding provisions and support,” Kabera added.

Talks in Busan last week was meant to conclude negotiations and finalise the treaty text. But the pace and progress of this week’s negotiations have been frustratingly slow and 175 countries attending the meeting have failed to resolve deep divisions.

High ambition countries, including many Pacific Island countries want a binding agreement to limit plastic production and phase out harmful chemicals in plastic, while “like-minded” countries, mainly oil- and gas-producing nations, want to focus on plastic waste management.

More than 900 independent scientists have signed a declaration calling negotiators to agree on a comprehensive and ambitious global plastics treaty, based on robust scientific evidence, to end plastic pollution by 2040.

(PINA)

BILL TO BOOST U.S ENGAGEMENT WITH PACIFIC

A new bill introduced by U.S rep Ed Case, Democratic party -Hawaii, and 11 other Congressional colleagues proposed to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific nations via engagement with civil society organizations, refining overall communications strategies, promoting free media and supporting workforce development.

“Successive administrations and Congresses have recognized that no region is more consequential to the future of our country than the Indo-Pacific, to include the Pacific Islands,” Case said from the House floor last week.

“It is crucial that we continue to broaden and deepen U.S engagement in the Pacific Islands in pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, particularly in the context of the major challenges the Pacific Islands face, such as natural disasters, economic obstacles, maintenance of civil society and threats to democracy and sovereignty from malign actors. This is not just a matter of diplomacy; it is a matter of shared responsibility and mutual benefit.”

Case said the Engage the Pacific Act takes into account specific requests from Pacific Islands leaders and priorities identified by U.S government officials.

The bill would require the secretary of state, in consultation with the U.S. Agency for International Development administrator and the secretary of defense, to establish a Committee on Engagement with civil society organizations in the Pacific Islands.

The committee would be tasked with coordinating interagency engagement with civil society organizations in the Pacific Islands, including media organizations, environmental organizations, and faith-based organizations.

(PINA)