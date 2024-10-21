Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoan authorities have wrapped up a nationwide gun amnesty with mixed success, as part of tightened security ahead of the arrival of world leaders including King Charles.

Samoa is the first Pacific Island nation to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

"The safety and security of all world leaders attending CHOGM is critical," said Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa when announcing the two-month gun amnesty period in August.

The announcement also coincided with the shooting death of a 12-year-old child, just one week after the alleged murder of a police officer.

Under the scheme, illegal gun owners were encouraged to surrender their weapons to police in exchange for a grocery voucher worth 100 tala ($55).

"This demonstrates the importance of ensuring that our community, our country and our people live in a safe and secure environment," the prime minister said.

Samoan Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo told the ABC early this month that about 40 weapons and close to 300 unlawful ammunitions had been turned in.

"Most of those weapons are small arms or pistols which are not allowed to be registered," he said.

The amnesty period was subsequently extended to October 12 — but it was still a much shorter time frame and markedly lower numbers of surrendered weapons than previous gun amnesties in Samoa.

A 2015-16 amnesty saw the surrender of 317 firearms and 231 ammunitions while in 2020-21 some 198 firearms and 494 ammunitions were collected.

(Pacific Beat)

WORLD BANK FORECASTS PACIFIC ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Economic growth in the Pacific is forecasted to drop to 3.6 percent this year, from 5.8 percent in 2023, raising concerns the rate of growth will not return to its pre-pandemic level.

According to the World Bank's Pacific Economic Update, growth in the Pacific is slowing following the COVID-19 recovery boost driven by borders re-opening.

The report said medium-term growth prospects in the region have dropped from an annual average of 3.2 percent from 2000 to 2019 to 2.7 percent in 2020 to 2029.

"This slowdown will make it harder for people in the region to improve their quality of life, with poverty likely to remain high compared to countries with similar incomes," it said.

"Investment growth is projected at just one percent annually in 2020-29, well below the 4.2 percent average from 2010-19."

World Bank economist Eka Vashakmadze said most of the declining growth was expected from the deceleration of the "extraordinary" rebound following COVID According to the World Bank, inflation across the region has eased from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 4 percent in 2024.-19 pandemic.

According to the World Bank, inflation across the region has eased from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 4 percent in 2024.

(RNZ Pacific)

NO UK APOLOGY OVER SLAVERY

The British government has said there will not be an apology over Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade, when King Charles and Sir Keir Starmer visit the Commonwealth Summit in Apia.

A Downing Street spokesperson had already ruled out financial reparations.

Last year, the King spoke of his "greatest sorrow and regret" at the "wrongdoings" of the colonial era on a visit to Kenya, but stopped short of an apology, which would have depended on the agreement of ministers.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, to be held in Samoa on October 25 and 26, will bring together the leaders of 56 countries.

Even if the issue of historic links to slavery is raised at the summit, the UK government has told the BBC there are no plans for a symbolic apology.

There had already been a rejection of reparations over slavery, but 10 Downing Street also now says there won't be an apology either.

Instead, the focus will be on current issues, a government spokesperson said, such as “shared challenges and opportunities faced by the Commonwealth, including driving growth across our economies.”

Speeches from monarchs are made on the advice of ministers. This means the King would be unable to make an apology over the UK’s links to slavery unless he had the approval of the government.

(BBC)

LOW RISK OF MPOX IN SAMOA

As Samoa prepares to host thousands of delegates for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (C.H.O.G.M.), health authorities have assured that the risk of mpox entering the country through these visitors was very low.

Eight of the 56 countries visiting have active cases of mpox.

This reassurance came from the Acting Director General of Health Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen in response to inquiries from the Samoa Observer.

Tagaloa made the comments during a press conference on Friday afternoon where he confirmed that a thorough risk assessment, conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), found minimal risk associated with the influx of delegates.

“This conclusion was based on the number of confirmed delegations attending the meeting, indicating a minimal chance of mpox being brought to our shores,” he said.

While there are ongoing concerns about potential exposure from travellers coming from Australia and New Zealand, Tagaloa emphasized that the Ministry of Health was actively monitoring the situation.

“We are closely watching for any developments, but we are not particularly worried about the delegations attending the C.H.O.G.M.,” he said.

Last month, the Director General of Health, Aiono Dr. Alec Ekeroma, highlighted plans to request rapid testing kits for mpox from the W.H.O.

(Samoa Observer)

NEW DIGITAL KIOSKS

Samoa Tourism Authority (STA), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is pleased to announce that digital kiosks are now available for better dissemination of information, a significant step forward in our mission to make travel more convenient and enjoyable for everyone who chooses to visit Samoa. The three digital kiosks, with an estimated value of USD$17,043, or equivalent of about SAT$50,000, are a part of the strategic partnership signed earlier this year between UNDP and STA, signifying a concerted effort to leverage technology for the improvement of information dissemination, enriching the visitor's experience.

The machines were officially handed over in a ceremony held at the STA Information Fale today, where one kiosk is installed. The other two are located at the International Airport at Faleolo.

UNDP Resident Representative, Aliona Niculita, highlighted that this partnership is a shining example of how international collaboration can lead to tangible improvements in local tourism infrastructure. The digital kiosks are symbols of progress and innovation, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a more connected and informed tourism landscape in Samoa.

“UNDP is pleased to provide these digital kiosks to the Samoa Tourism Authority to assist in their strategic efforts at such a crucial time as this, as the country hosts the historic Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next week. This reflects UNDP’s commitment to the people and Government of Samoa, as highlighted in the MOU we signed with STA earlier this year, to work together in reimagining the tourism industry in Samoa with digital innovation,” said Ms. Niculita.

STA Sales and Marketing Manager, Losa Maia’i-Wallwork, said these digital kiosks are instrumental in the authority’s mission to enhance the tourism experience by providing readily accessible information. They offer a swift and convenient way for visitors to learn about our beautiful island at their own pace.

With two kiosks positioned at the Faleolo International Airport and one at the STA Information Fale in Apia, the initiative coincides with Samoa’s preparation to host CHOGM, aligning with efforts to provide comprehensive support for major events and facilitate a seamless travel experience for all visitors.

(UNDP)

'GREAT JOY' OF AUSTRALIA VISIT

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially stepped out in Sydney for the first scheduled public engagement of their royal tour of Australia and Samoa — a visit that the King described as a "great joy" after greeting hundreds of onlookers at a local church.

After arriving in Sydney on the night of Friday, Oct. 18, and spending Saturday, Oct. 19 as a rest day at the Admiralty House, the royal couple kicked off their official engagements in the city on Sunday, Oct. 20. They visited St Thomas’ Anglican Church in North Sydney, attended a traditional Anglican church service and were welcomed by members of the congregation, among others — including some old friends.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, first arrived at the church at 10:30 a.m. local time. Among those who welcomed them inside and outside of the church were the Archbishop of Sydney Kanishka Raffel, King Charles' former polo teacher Sinclair Hill and local children, per The Telegraph.

In the church, per the outlet, the King and Queen signed two Bibles as Camilla wore a green Anna Valentine dress with a straw hat and the King opted for a gray suit. When they departed, they shook hands with onlookers and spent some time visiting with locals for the first time during their Australia visit. Charles then spotted and greeted his former polo teacher Hill and his wife, Wendy Hill.

“What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long,” King Charles said while speaking in parliament, during what marked his 17th time in Australia — but first in Sydney as monarch.

Today, Tuesday in Samoa, the King and Queen will visit the Sydney Opera House and will be seen on the Man O’War Steps, the historic jetty near the Opera House, as they review the Royal Australian Navy fleet and defense force flyover.

(People Magazine)