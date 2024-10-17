Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa’s Government is trying to reduce a feral pig population which is affecting agriculture and food security.

A recent study tour by a Samoan delegation to Queensland has provided valuable insights into managing the growing problem.

The delegation, which included representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, SROS, District Councils, a farmer's association, and a taro exporter cooperative, spent four days learning about Australia's feral pig management strategies.

Organized by Australian Pork Limited (APL) and supported by the Australian and New Zealand Government-funded Market Development Facility (MDF), the tour focused on knowledge exchange between the two nations.

Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (SROS) chief executive, Dr Fiame Leo, stressed the significance of the exchange.

"The shared stories and site visits are very important for our way forward," he said.

"We will work on adapting parts of Australia's National Feral Pig Action Plan and their management policies for Samoa's context."

(National Indigenous Times)

THOUSANDS OF GALLONS OF FUEL LEAKED OFF SAMOA

Fishermen on the southern coast of Samoa have been told to discard fish covered in oil. Authorities have confirmed that 53,000 gallons of diesel have leaked from a New Zealand naval ship.

The HMNZS Manawanui struck a reef more than 10 days ago about a mile off the coast of Upolu, Samoa, and sank the next morning. The incident has raised concerns about a possible ecological disaster.

At first, Samoan officials said there were only, “small leakages of oil coming from the vessel.”

But fishermen from various villages in the district alerted officials after finding their catches covered in oil. They have since been told to stop fishing in the area.

The country’s Marine Pollution Advisory Committee confirmed about 53,000 gallons of diesel had leaked into the ocean. There was also substantial damage to the coral reef.

The sinking of the Manawanui has prompted district chiefs to call for an urgent meeting next week. Tuia says New Zealand is aware of its responsibility and the international laws governing such disasters.

The senior matai expressed disappointment about how the government downplayed the situation, claiming there was no oil spill except for some leaks.

(Hawaii Public Radio)

WOMAN DENIES MONEY LAUNDERING

Paula Toleafoa spent $73,000 on ‘lifestyle’ items while allegedly laundering her husband’s cash earned from drug dealing.

Luther Toleafoa was jailed for 11 years in December 2021 after he was found guilty of drug dealing and money laundering.

The Crown said the total amount of spending and cash deposits made into bank accounts by the couple over three years totaled $770,740. Of this, $537,740 had “no known source”.

The Toleafoas owned two companies, but her First Class Property Management Ltd and his Mr Housewash and Paint Ltd had only limited legitimate earnings.

Paula Toleafoa served 10 months on home detention two years ago for her part in the money laundering, but then belatedly appealed her convictions, claiming they were unreasonable.

The former Work and Income fraud investigator also asked the Court of Appeal to examine whether some of the transactions qualified as money laundering, and the correctness of some of the directions given to the jury at her trial.

Paula Toleafoa also gave evidence that she was the victim of family violence, had tried to extricate herself from the relationship, and that she and Luther were living apart at the time of his drug offending.

Her defense also argued that in 156 calls between the couple during the charge period, there was not a single reference to drug dealing or any plan to launder money.

She was in Auckland and he lived and undertook his drug-dealing in Rotorua; only Luther was ever found with any drugs; they operated separate bank accounts in their individual names, she said.

The appeal judges accepted Toleafoa was subjected to violence from her husband, that they lived separately for much of the time, and that the inference could be drawn that she had tried to leave him.

“But, given the evidence of her ongoing connection to him (including that of their continuing communication and trips overseas), and the scale and nature of her involvement in managing Mr Toleafoa’s cash ... it was clearly available to the jury to find that she was aware of his drug dealing,” the decision said.

The judges dismissed her appeal.

(NZ Herald)

COOK ISLANDS PASSPORT

Various national issues, including the introduction of a Cook Islands passport, changes to the country name and anthem, resolving traditional title disputes and support for seabed minerals exploration, were discussed at the 53rd Session of Te Kura Nui A Te Are Ariki last week.

According to Tuaine Unuia, O-Tari-Kura o te Are Ariki (Clerk of the House of Ariki), Brown stated in his address that he was considering introducing a Cook Islands passport in the near future, while maintaining the New Zealand passport.

Unuia said the Ui Ariki supported the Prime Minister's plan for a Cook Islands passport "for our own identity for our iti tangata".

Cook Islands News contacted the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for further comments on this initiative.

The newspaper asked what the reason behind this proposal was, whether a new Cook Islands passport would have any impact on Cook Islanders' New Zealand citizenship and whether this initiative had anything to do with the country's push for UN membership.

OPM press secretary Jaewynn McKay replied: "At this stage, we have no comment on the introduction of a Cook Islands passport."

"The Prime Minister will be announcing several initiatives for our 60th celebrations in the coming months once further details have been finalized.

"There are a couple of working groups exploring various proposals, and we look forward to sharing more in due course."

(RNZ Pacific)

COP 29 NEEDS TO BE ABOUT THE MONEY

The director of climate change and sustainability at the principal scientific and technical organization in the Pacific has dubbed this years' UN Climate Change Conference as "the year of finance".

Pacific leaders are preparing for COP29, which is set to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, next month.

The Pacific Community (SPC) spokesperson, Niue's Coral Pasisi, said reaching an agreement over the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance will be critical.

"So this is really a finance COP. We have to reach an agreement on the new promise," she said.

"The previous promise is US$100 billion per annum made in Copenhagen 14 years ago now, in 2009; and the world has to agree this year on what that new quantified goal is going to be for climate finance.

"Every single activity that we need to bolster our resilience and transition as a region to a low carbon future needs to be funded by climate finance."

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA MENTAL HEALTH FOCUS

Tonga has launched a Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services program, with the project having an initial focus on the mental wellbeing of children and adolescents in the aftermath of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai eruption and tsunami.

Its launch was timed to mark World Mental Health Day.

Health Ministry chief executive Dr Reynold 'Ofanoa said the program marked the start of a crucial journey to improve mental health services in Tonga.

It is set to kick off in December and be based in villages that were heavily impacted by the disaster.

It aims to collect information on the aftermath of the event on communities, including various schools in Tongatapu, 'Eua, and Ha'apai.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG SEXUAL ASSAULT

In Papua New Guinea's Milne Bay Province, 17 sexual offences have been lodged with the Alotau Criminal Investigation Division in the last five months.

Local media reports the cases include rape, incest, indecent exposure, and abuse of trust.

Three suspects have been arrested and charged.

Milne Bay Police Commander Acting Chief inspector, Benjamin Kua, said reported sexual harm is on the rise in the province.

(RNZ Pacific)