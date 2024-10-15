Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Fiji's RFNS Puamau is being decommissioned after it ran aground on a reef earlier this year in Fulaga, located in Fiji's Southern Lau Group.

Australia gifted the Guardian-class patrol boat to Fiji in May this year only to run aground in June.

It suffered extensive damage.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua said the Fiji Navy and other experts are still looking into how to best remove the ship which is still in Ogea.

When questioned on what is happening to the naval officers who were in charge of RFNS Puamau when it ran around, Tikoduadua said that is for a RFMF legal process to determine.

(fijivillage.com)

AIR NZ EXPANDS APIA ROUTE

From October 14 to October 31, Air New Zealand will operate 25 round-trip flights to Apia, the capital of Samoa. This expanded service reflects a 29% increase compared to regular operations during this timeframe, aimed at accommodating heightened demand and facilitating Samoa’s hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

To enhance capacity, Air New Zealand is replacing its narrow-body Airbus aircraft with wide-body Boeing planes, providing additional seating and more premium cabin options for travelers. This change has resulted in an impressive 88% increase in premium capacity for the duration of this period.

So far, over 9,000 passengers have booked flights for this time frame, with at least half of the demand attributed to CHOGM. The airline has witnessed extraordinary interest, setting a record of 1,800 reservations to Samoa in just one week.

Kiri Hannifin, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at Air New Zealand, stated that this capacity increase underscores the airline’s dedication to supporting its close neighbor, Samoa, in this significant event.

“With increased capacity, we are aiming to facilitate the smooth transportation of CHOGM attendees and other customers during this significant event.

“Passengers from over 50 nations will be travelling with us, including representatives from 26 Commonwealth countries. Increasing our services to Apia for CHOGM not only helps to facilitate the event, but it also aligns with Air New Zealand’s longstanding commitment to support Samoa’s connections to the world.

“To further support the increased volume of travel, more than 20 Air New Zealand ground staff from airports across Aotearoa will head to Samoa to strengthen operations.

“We’re pleased to be able to play a small role by carrying attendees to CHOGM and look forward to seeing Samoa host a successful event.”

By utilizing larger aircraft for its flights to Samoa, Air New Zealand has also enhanced its capacity to accommodate the increased cargo demand during this period.

(Travel & Tour World)

COMPACT OF FREE ASSOCIATION

US and Pacific Island leaders gathered in Palau last week to discuss the Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreements.

They have reaffirmed their commitments to mutual security, economic cooperation, and democratic principles.

The Freely Associated States include Palau, Federated States of Micronesia and Marshall Islands.

Senator Joe Manchin led the US delegation that landed in American Samoa for refueling recently. The delegation was greeted by Gov. Lemanu P.S. Mauga and Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata

He underscored the historical significance of the COFA agreements.

Before the compacts passed, Pacific leaders expressed concern to RNZ Pacific around the months-long log-jam which blocked US Congress approval.

(RNZ Pacific)

KAM SWAP MEET PROPERTY

Concern is growing in Pearl City after another notice of violation was issued to the owners of the old Kam Swap Meet property recently.

Residents who live near the vacant property near Pearl Ridge Center tell HNN it’s been an area of concern for the last several years with homeless and dry brush.

They said after the recent Maui wildfires, they don’t want to take any chances.

“It is true a fire hazard,” said one nearby resident. “Some of them cook on open fires so you see smoke.”

The property was once the Kam Drive-In movie theater and swap meet.

In 2014, there was were talks of developing the property and creating high-rise apartments but it never happened.

Hawaii News Now’s cameras found parts of the fence around the property cut open.

“They are very bold. The homeless just come back and cut holes in the fence,” said one resident.

(Hawaii News Now)

VANUATU TEACHERS RETURN TO CLASSROOM

Vanuatu's Acting Minister of Education Andrew Napuat has thanked the Vanuatu Teachers' Union for understanding his call for teachers to return to the classroom as exam time approaches.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported Napuat saying teachers suspended over strike action can ask to be re-instated and it is everyone's concern that children return to the classroom with exams coming up.

He said this is not the time for the big boys to fight while the students suffer the consequences.

Napuat thanked the Teaching Service Commission, as the employer, for appreciating the importance of students' learning and taking measures to reinstate the teachers.

He said the teachers' union has requested the Education Department to reinstate salaries of teachers who have been reinstated by the teaching service commission.

(RNZ Pacific)

CONTROLLING INVASIVE SPECIES

A cohort of 210 African tulip beetles has arrived in Tonga to control the invasive African Tulip Tree.

The tree, originally from West Africa, was introduced into the Pacific as an ornamental plant, but has now naturalized and become a pest.

The beetles are being delivered to Tonga's Ministry of Agriculture where they will be mass-reared at the Vaini Research Station on Tongatapu before being released at several sites around Vava'u.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS TOURISM

Cook Islands Tourism is being encouraged to pioneer a debt or equity fund for seed investment for Pa Enua or outer island tourism projects.

The project idea has been flagged in the Public Accounts Committee Annual Review.

The seed investments could be used for realistic projects like holiday homes and small business like food supply in agriculture and fishery.

Cook Islands Tourism chief executive Karla Eggelton has met with the Committee.

(RNZ Pacific)