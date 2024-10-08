Pacific News Briefs

Taranaki, NEW ZEALAND — A company that wants to mine the seabed off the coast of Taranaki in New Zealand has welcomed its inclusion on the government's fast-track projects list.

Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) says if its project goes ahead in the South Taranaki Bight it will create hundreds of jobs and boost export earnings.

Opponents, meanwhile, are fuming the so-called "zombie project" is being brought back to life.

Trans-Tasman Resources wants to mine 50 million tons of sea bed a year for 30 years in the South Taranaki Bight.

Executive chairperson Allan Eggers said it had identified a world-class vanadium resource that could contribute $1 billion annually to the economy and create hundreds of jobs.

"Including 300 in the Taranaki district. It's not a fly-in fly-out project, these jobs will be based in Hāwera and New Plymouth.

"It will generate another 170 jobs in the region in support, logistics and services, and we will spend around $250 million a year in the district."

He believed TTR could extract valuable minerals — which would help with the electrification of New Zealand — without endangering the environment despite so far not being able to secure consents through the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

"The facts are that the project has very little if any adverse effect on the environment and that's been supported by extensive research and trials undertaken by NIWA and other leading scientific institutions."

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining spokesperson Cindy Baxter fumed at TTR's claim the project had been proven environmentally safe.

"They call it a zombie project because it is a zombie project, it's just going to wreck the environment and it's not been proven safe at all.

"In fact the Supreme Court sent it back to the EPA to prove it would cause no material harm and TTR just walked away from it."

(RNZ.co)

NZ NAVY SHIP NOT FULLY INSURED

The $100 million HMNZS Manawanui, which sank off the coast of Samoa on the weekend, was not fully insured, Finance Minister Nicola Willis has confirmed.

The HMNZS Manawanui hit a reef late on Saturday, then started sinking, caught fire and eventually capsized. Its captain, Commander Yvonne Gray, made an order to abandon ship just before 8pm on Saturday.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast on Monday, Defense Minister Judith Collins suggested a power outage may have caused the ship to run aground.

On Monday afternoon, speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame, Willis said the vessel had the equivalent of third-party insurance, which didn’t cover the ship itself, but would provide some help for the clean-up.

“Historically, Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) vessels aren’t insured due to the prohibitive cost, that’s been the case of successive governments,” Willis told Newstalk ZB.

The finance minister said she didn’t have an estimate for the cost to the taxpayer yet.

“I’m sure that people listening join me in being grateful that we haven’t had any loss of life”, she said.

A Court of Inquiry has been launched into the incident, which is the first time “in peace time” the navy lost a ship.

The salvage of the ship and the environmental impacts of its sinking were now a big focus.

Crew were expected to return to Aotearoa on Monday. A New Zealand air force plane flew to Samoa on Sunday night carrying medical and welfare equipment and more flights were being planned.

(Stuff.com)

COOK ISLANDS TO HOST 2029 MINI GAMES

The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee or CISNOC has announced that the Cook Islands will host the 13th Pacific Mini Games in 2029.

Next year's 2025 Pacific Mini Games will be held in Koror, Palau.

The 2022 games were held in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas.

The Cook Islands has hosted this tournament twice, 1995 and 2009.

The Pacific Mini Games or PMG is a scaled down version of the Pacific Games and hosted by usually smaller countries and territories.

SAMOAN COUNTRY STAR DEBUTES ALBUM

Samoan country singer and Nashville recording artist Taulia Lave is back with a bang, unveiling his highly anticipated debut album, Modern Day Cowboy, it’s out now on all digital platforms.

Taulia Lave’s music reflects a journey marked by love, loss, and powerful connections. Lave’s album, Modern Day Cowboy reflects his own journey, bringing together heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies that speak to fans.

“This is more than just an album to me. It’s a tribute to my roots, my family, and the power of storytelling through music. I hope these songs resonate with people and remind them of the connections that make us feel at home, no matter where we are,” says Taulia Lave, Musician.

“Modern Day Cowboy” is now on all digital platforms.

(KHON)

OIL ON THE OCEAN

Oil can be seen floating on top of the sea where the ill-fated HMNZS Manawanui sank on Sunday morning. An environmental disaster looms that could affect the livelihoods of villagers in the area.

Along with the oil, rubbish and debris from the wreck are also floating on the ocean threatening marine life, food sources and tourism in the area.

There is also concern that the palolo season will be impacted as people fear they will be unable to catch any this year.

“The sea is our bread and butter,” Faatasiga Ituau of Sa’anapu told the Samoa Observer as he looked out to the ocean shaking his head in disbelief.

The New Zealand naval vessel ran aground on the South West Coast of Upolu on Sunday morning with 75 crew members safely rescued including three receiving minor medical assistance.

A day after the unrecoverable ship sunk into the ocean, nearby villages and tour operators didn’t wait for the authorities to clean up the debris and items from the sunken ship.

Many villagers who went out to sea confirmed seeing un-contained fuel in the ocean and debris littered everywhere.

(Samoa Observer)

'SEXUAL OFFENCE' ALLEGATIONS

Manu Samoa rugby head coach Mase Mahonri Schwalger has been arrested amid sexual assault allegations, some of which are purported to have taken place with an individual under the age of 16.

The news was broken by Samoa Global News — Schwalger was arrested last Thursday but has been released on bail. He is due to appear in court on November 4.

Two complainants have filed allegations against Schlwalger. He will be required to check in with police forces on a weekly basis before his court date in a month’s time.

Lakapi Samoa issued a statement back in September regarding Schwalger’s arrest, which reads: “Lakapi Samoa is aware of serious allegations involving our Manu Samoa Head Coach, Mase Mahonri Schwalger. The matter has been reported to the police, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation.

“We will not be commenting further to respect the privacy and rights of all parties involved. While the investigation is ongoing, Lakapi Samoa remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and providing a safe and respectful environment for all.”

A former player who entered coaching after the end of his active career, Schwalger generally occupied the role of hooker on the field. He played for teams such as Wellington, the Highlanders and the Chiefs — he also played for two clubs in the United Kingdom (the Scarlets and Sale Sharks).

On the international stage, Schwalger made 40 appearances for Samoa from 2000 to 2014, scoring 20 points along the way. Furthermore, he also made a pair of appearances for the Pacific Islanders.

He was appointed as head coach of Manu Samoa rugby on March 31 of this year. When he assumed the role, Schwalger was given a four-year contract, through to the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

(National World)