Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific nations are preparing for a pivotal week of negotiations in London on how to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in the global shipping industry.

Countries will gather later this month to lay out specific plans to slash shipping emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero "by or around" 2050.

The International Maritime Organization, the UN body that oversees global shipping, set the target in July last year, but deciding on exactly how to get there will be fiercely debated at the latest round of talks known as MEPC 82.

The 6PAC+ Alliance, led by Pacific Island nations with the backing of some Caribbean states, is arguing for a mandatory levy on all ships starting at US$150 per ton of emissions.

The bloc says it is the best method for a fair transition from fossil fuels for all countries, while ensuring that small island developing states are adequately compensated for climate impacts that disproportionately affect them.

"The revenues are to help transition the sector but also to help communities that continue to face the impacts of climate change build their resilience and through adaptation and mitigation," Albon Ishoda, the Marshall Islands special envoy for maritime de- carbonization, said at a webinar last week.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's special envoy for climate change and the environment, said Pacific Island nations would go into the talks knowing the science was on their side.

"We have to be there lobbying for the highest ambition because we cannot afford not to be there. Our nations and our people are at stake and we are fighting for that," he said at the event organized by the Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport.

Shipping, which carries more than 80 percent of world trade, accounts for about 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions — a level comparable to that of major industrial nations.

Under the 6PAC+ submission to the IMO, the levy would be paired with a simple global fuel standard, limiting the amount of emissions from marine fuels with increasing stringency over time. Ships that are non-compliant will pay a penalty, while those that over-perform will be rewarded with limited subsidies.

Most revenues raised by the levy would be spent on climate action in low-income and small island states.

(RNZ Pacific)

DISCRIMINATION CLAIM CARRIES NO WEIGHT

A Tinian inter-island carrier has been accused of discrimination by the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) after it requested a "weight specific" officer, pursuant to the aircraft's weight restrictions.

Star Marianas, which has been providing free transportation for USCBP personnel from Saipan to Rota in order to satisfy pre-screening requirements for a Rota-Guam flight, has written to USCBP port director Ferdinand Mallari requesting the assignment of a "lightweight" officer, if available.

This resulted in Mallari accusing the airline of discriminatory practice.

"I have continued to inform you about this request for a 'weight specific' officer," he said.

"This is discriminatory in nature and [I] do not condone nor will honor such a manner of request. [D]o not make this type of request again.

"You will get whoever is assigned as all our officers are equally capable and trained to perform their duties."

Meanwhile, Star Marianas board chair Robert Christian clarified the request was not intended to discriminate but rather related to critical weight restrictions on its aircraft.

"Our request was made solely due to the limited capacity of our aircraft and the critical weight restrictions necessary for safe operation," he said.

"To imply that we are engaging in discrimination against USCBP officers is not only unfounded, but also undermines the spirit of cooperation upon which this program was built."

Christian expressed his disappointment in Mallari's statement and added that Star Marianas will be reassessing its voluntary participation in its arrangement with CBP.

"We were not only surprised by your message but also disappointed by the unprofessional tone and lack of constructive dialogue.

"Star Marianas will continue to remind your office of the need to assign officers with lower body weights as we reassess our voluntary participation in this program.

"Let me be absolutely clear: Star Marianas' participation in the program enabling USCBP pre-clearance on our flights is entirely voluntary.

"We are under no obligation to continue this arrangement, and, as far as I am aware, USCBP is equally free to terminate its involvement.

"Your characterization of our request for consideration of the assigned officer's weight as 'discriminatory' is both inaccurate and offensive."

(RNZ Pacific)

COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

Samoan farmers and fishermen’s harvest will be showcased across several venues on 20 and 21 October during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Seuseu Dr. Joseph Tauati, CEO of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Co-Chair of the CHOGM Sub-Committee for Catering said the visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy locally sourced crops and seafood, reflecting both the agricultural richness and culinary diversity that Samoa brings to the global stage.

The key locations for these events include Fugalei Market, Mulivai Marist Brothers Primary School, Lepea, and Vaitele near Farmer Joes Supermarket.

“This initiative not only emphasizes our local produce but also highlights the vital contributions of our farmers and fishers to Samoa’s economy,” said Seuseu Dr. Tauati.

He expressed gratitude towards international partners, private sector supporters, and government employees who have gathered resources to ensure the success of this event.

(Talamua Online)

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO WINS DEM PRIMARY

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and the state’s incumbent congressional representatives won their races in the Democratic Party’s primary election on Saturday.

Hawaii is a vote-by-mail state. Ballots were mailed to registered voters who must return them through the mail or to drop-off boxes located around the islands. Voters also were given the option to cast ballots in person at a handful of voter service centers in each county.

Ballots had to be received by county elections offices by 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day to be counted.

Hirono is seeking a third term after first being elected to the office in 2012 to replace Daniel Akaka, who was the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate after statehood.

She won a three-way race against Ron Curtis and Clyde McClain Lewman. Curtis lost to Hirono in the general election six years ago when he was the Republican nominee for the same seat. Lewman placed seventh in the Democratic primary for governor in 2022 with 249 votes.

Hirono became a state legislator in 1980, Hawaii’s lieutenant governor in 1994 and a member of the U.S. House in 2007.

(Associated Press)

TOURISM CHIEF ISSUES WARNING

The Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O.) of the Samoa Tourism Authority (S.T.A.), Toleafoa Pativaine Petaia-Tevita, has issued a stern warning to her staff and tenants at the Samoa Cultural Village regarding the posting of defamatory content on social media.

In a meeting last week, she made it clear that she will no longer tolerate slanderous posts that undermine her authority, her management team, or the government of Samoa.

Toleafoa stressed that both the Apia village council and local police have been approached for assistance in addressing these issues.

“I don’t care about your opinions on social media, but anything that happens here and is posted to tarnish my reputation, or that of my management and the government, will be dealt with by the police. You will answer to the police and the village council of Apia.”

She warned that individuals attempting to damage the Authority's reputation through social media could face legal consequences.

"If you dare threaten the government online, be prepared to face the law. If you want to spend time in prison, go ahead," she cautioned.

(Samoa Observer)

WEARING #17

As Los Angeles Rams wide receiver # 17 Puka Nacua watched from the sidelines of his brother’s recent football game, he saw many young fans proudly sporting his jersey. A profound realization struck him: these kids weren’t just admiring him as a wide receiver; they were inspired to chase their own dreams of stepping onto the field, just as he has.

Reflecting on his impact on future athletes, Nacua—who is of Samoan, Hawaiian, and Portuguese descent—shared his message for aspiring players, particularly those from Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander backgrounds who see themselves in professionals like him.

“It’s a responsibility and honor for me to represent my family in the way I was raised,” Nacua told AsAmNews. “The kindness, dedication, and hard work that I learned from both my parents, is something I want the kids to see. It’s because those are the things that will help them be the next Puka Nacua or whoever they want to be.”

In 2023, Nacua was one of over 300 NFL players participating in an initiative to wear flag decals on their helmets representing their heritage. Proudly displaying the Samoan flag alongside the U.S., Nacua highlighted the importance of such representation.

(AsAmNews)

SAMOA ABSTAINS ON UN VOTE

Samoa abstained from voting at the United Nations General Assembly earlier today on a Palestinian-drafted resolution that demanded “Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory end… within 12-months”.

Samoa was among 43 countries that abstained, including Australia, Kiribati and Vanuatu.

Seven Pacific Islands Forum members of the United Nations General Assembly voted against the resolution.

Fiji, Nauru, the Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Tuvalu and Tonga voted against it.

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly for the resolution, with 124 countries voting in favor including Solomon Islands and the Marshall Islands.

The resolution calls for Israel to comply with international law and withdraw its military forces, immediately cease all new settlement activity, evacuate all settlers from occupied land, and dismantle parts of the separation wall it constructed inside the occupied West Bank, UN said.

Many Pacific nations have been the recipients of development aid from Israel in recent years.

New Zealand voted for the resolution, which Foreign Minister Winston Peters said “fundamentally a signal of our strong support for international law and the need for a two-state solution.”

(Talamua Online)