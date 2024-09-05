Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In an exciting development for the Samoan literary community, the country is set to launch its first 10-book bilingual series for children at the end of September.

This ground-breaking initiative is called Tatou Faitau or Let’s Read, and it was initiated by Asia Foundation in partnership with Samoa Early Learning Foundation, a local charitable organisation dedicated to enhancing children's learning, especially in literacy and reading.

Tatou Faitau or Let's Read, aims to foster a love for reading among young children while preserving and promoting Samoa’s rich culture.

Samoa’s first book series is part of a 10,000-book electronic library from across Asia and the Pacific, translated into 60 languages, and will be launched through a series of read-aloud campaigns and events. This collaborative effort brings together the talents of twelve local authors and illustrators. Each book in the series is designed to resonate with Samoan children, featuring stories that reflect their everyday lives, cultural practices and unique environment.

The series showcases the work of twelve local authors and illustrators including Enid Westerlund, Gloriana Roebeck, Jane Va’afusuaga, Matauaina Isaako, Teenah Rasch, Veronicca Passi, Czarina Leaumoana, Irae Tanuvasa, Rovimalina Teni, Siufaga Kerslake, Tiana Elijah and Wong Chiu Tuipoloa. Each creative brings a personal connection to the stories they’ve helped create, ensuring that the books are educational and deeply meaningful to Samoan and Pacifica communities.

(Samoa Observer)

PIF TAIWAN COMMUNIQUE BUNGLE

Last week's Pacific Islands Forum leaders' summit ended dramatically when China demanded the conference communique be changed to eliminate a reference to Taiwan.

The document had made a reference to the Forum reaffirming its relations to Taiwan, which has been a development partner since 1992.

But the Chinese Ambassador to the Pacific, Qian Bo, was furious and the document was rewritten.

RNZ Pacific asked Massey University lecturer in security studies, Dr Anna Powles, what she made of all of this.

“I think for a start, it isn't actually surprising the way in which China, through its Special Envoy, Qian Bo, reacted to the inclusion of section 66 which reaffirms the 1992 agreement between the Pacific Islands Forum and Taiwan as a development partner. I don't think it's particularly surprising that China did react that way to the inclusion of it in the communique, given their own sensitivities. However, it does raise serious questions about the level of influence that external actors have on the Pacific Islands Forum,” Dr. Powles said.

(RNZ Pacific)

FEE TO ENTER NZ SET TO TRIPLE

Visitors from several Pacific Island territories will soon have to pay NZ$100 — around US$60 — to visit Aotearoa New Zealand.

The International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) was introduced by the Labor government in 2019, with funds raised to go toward maintaining public services and tourism sites.

This fee is now due to almost triple — from NZ$35 to NZ$100 from October.

Australian citizens and permanent residents and most Pacific island citizens are exempt; so are RSE workers and people with diplomatic, military, medical, and humanitarian visas.

But some do need to pay, including those coming from French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

When asked why these places were excluded from being exempt, a spokesperson for New Zealand's Tourism Minister Matt Doocey said the collection mechanism for the IVL — and who pays — was not part of the recent review.

"This was not changed from when the previous government introduced the IVL," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Who is liable to pay the IVL is linked to types of visas and the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority.

"Visitors that are exempt from the requirement to pay the IVL therefore include New Zealand and Australian citizens and permanent residents, diplomats, and people from many Pacific Island countries."

(RNZ Pacific)

STARLINK TO OPERATE PACIFIC WIDE

Starlink is now in the last stages of getting operation licenses across the Pacific following people illegally smuggling units from New Zealand and Australia.

The company promises to deliver fast internet to remote locations through its thousands of low earth orbit satellites.

Starlink has been given an operation license in both Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands.

Samoa's telecommunications regulator Gisa Fuatai Purcell said the license is expected to be approved any day with it just requiring Cabinet's approval.

"There was never a doubt for Samoa or for me as the regulator not to approve SpaceX license," she said.

Earlier in the year, border workers in some Pacific Island nations were told to be on guard for illegal Starlink equipment being smuggled.

Samoa's regulator issued a statement that said all customers using Starlink legally would continue to do so while those illegally needed to register them locally.

(RNZ Pacific)

COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

Preparations are on track in Samoa ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) next month but plans for a 'no-go zone' in Apia during the event are yet to be released.

Samoa's Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa, in a public address on Tuesday, said all 56 member countries have indicated their attendance, including members of the British monarchy.

Other details in her address included venue, accommodation and meeting program.

However, there's been no information on public ban areas for the meeting.

RNZ Pacific understands that the restricted areas include Beach Road on Apia's waterfront starting from Taumeasina Island Resort all the way to the courthouse in Mulinu'u.

People with special accreditation will be the only ones able to access the area.

A Samoa Police spokesperson told RNZ Pacific that details will be released to the public through social media.

The Samoan government said given the presence of high-level guests, the security and defence footprint will be "kept light".

The government has made an agreement with the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand governments to handle the security for the meeting.

(RNZ Pacific)