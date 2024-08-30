Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is continuing its long-term planning exploring opportunities for offshore wind energy including expanding it to U.S. territories. After opening the U.S. West Coast and Gulf Coast for the first lease auctions, BOEM’s long-term plan looks at territories in both the Atlantic and Pacific, with Guam as one possibility along with expanding offshore wind power to Hawaii.

BOEM reports that it is continuing to conduct stakeholder engagements with the territories projecting that the first sales might come as soon as 2028. Last week, after an eight-year hiatus, the first meeting of the BOEM/Hawaii Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force took place and the first meeting of the BOEM Guam Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force is scheduled for September 11.

The purpose of the task forces is to serve as a forum to discuss issues and concerns. According to BOEM, the meetings exchange data and information about biological, cultural, and physical resources, ocean uses, and priorities. They facilitate dialogue and collaboration for opportunities.

Efforts are more advanced in Hawaii where a floating LiDAR study was conducted in 2022 east of the island of Oahu. BOEM reports it first received unsolicited indications of interest for offshore wind energy in Hawaii in 2016. That led to the formation of the task force and public scoping meetings.

In July 2024, the Hawaii Floating Offshore Wind Regional Ports Assessment was completed. The study analyzed the current and planned infrastructure of Hawaii ports to assess their ability to support the floating offshore wind industry and explored deployment scenarios to support the industry.

BOEM will be using a similar model in Guam where it reports it has had discussions with the local government. The first session of the task force will look to define issues. The task force has a goal of ensuring that the plans for offshore wind energy align with Guam’s sustainability goals and also to assist in identifying the most suitable areas for potential offshore wind leasing.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contained provisions that amended the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. According to BOEM, this allows for wind energy leasing to take place in the U.S. territories.

(BOEM press release)

SAMOA AIRWAYS PARTNERS WITH AERO ADAPT

In a significant move to streamline operations and enhance service delivery during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), Samoa Airways is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Australia-based Aero Adapt. Under this agreement, Aero Adapt will manage handling services and provide additional logistical support for clients of Samoa Airways throughout the CHOGM event.

This partnership comes as Samoa Airways prepares for the influx of dignitaries and officials attending CHOGM, ensuring that all clients of the airline receive efficient and professional service. It is important to clarify that this agreement specifically excludes regular clients that Samoa Airways currently provides ground handling services to, such as Air New Zealand, Qantas, and Fiji Airways.

Aero Adapt, renowned for its innovative solutions in the aviation sector, brings a wealth of experience to this partnership. The team is committed to ensuring that all clients of Samoa Airways experience the high level of service and support that they expect during this important event.

“We are honored to collaborate with Samoa Airways during CHOGM,” said Danny Senecky, Director of Aero Adapt. “Our mission is to provide exceptional handling services, and we are thrilled to contribute to this significant occasion. Together, we will ensure that all operational aspects run smoothly.” Both Samoa Airways and Aero Adapt are dedicated to working closely together in the lead-up to CHOGM, ensuring every detail is meticulously planned for the smooth operation of services.

(Samoa Govt press release)

AIAVA OUT IN ROUND ONE

Destanee Aiava created history in the past week when she became the first player with Pacific Island heritage to play at the US Open.

The event is one of the world's major tennis event.

She is of Samoan heritage and lives with her family in Australia.

But the 24-year-old was not able to continue her qualifier performances, losing her first round match to world number four Elena Rybakina, 6-1, 7-6.

In the qualifiers, she powered through three matches of straight-set victories against Gergana Topalova, fourth seed Mai Hontama and former top 20 player Ana Konjuh in the main draw qualifying in New York to secure her spot.

Aiava, who was seeded 194 at the event, wasn't able to hold off the pressure presented by the 2022 Wimbledon champion.

In an interview with tennis website, thefirstserve, Aiava said while she struggled in the last year at lower-tier tournaments with little money, she finally broke into big time play when she qualified for the US Open as a main draw entrant.

In the process, she has also earned herself $US100,000.

She said wining three matches to qualify was exciting.

"It feels so good winning three rounds of qualifying and I've been in the same situation a couple of times before and always fallen short, but [the third round win] was extra special," Aiava

(RNZ NZ)

PACIFIC MUSIC AWARDS 2024

Aaradhna dominated the Pacific Music Awards this year, taking out three categories at the Due Drop Event Centre in Auckland's Manukau.

The awards on Thursday night marked two decades of celebrating Pacific music in Aotearoa, recognizing not just the artists but also their families, communities and nations, Pacific Music Awards Trust spokesperson Reverend Mua Strickson-Pua said.

"We have not forgotten who we are and where we come from, mindful of the connections from our rich past and bonds of Alofa Aroha to the next Tupulaga, next generation."

Aaradhna won Best Pacific Female Artist, while her track 'She' won the Best Pacific Song Award. The song also won the Best Pacific Music Video award.

The awards follow the Wellington-based artist's win at the Aotearoa Music Awards in May, where she took home the Best Soul/RnB Artist award and 'She' was named Best Video Content winner.

(RNZ NZ)

COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOV’T MEETING

The leader of Samoa's opposition Human Rights Political Party (HRPP), Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, says they have to trust the government's preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Tuilaepa said the road heading to Siumu will not be complete until next year.

The SAT$15 million Cross Island project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, was set for completion within 12 months.

But for CHOGM in October the work remains incomplete.

A recent site visit showed construction is far from finished.

(Samoa Observer)

CHINA INTERFERENCE

A new report indicates China's spent decades interfering in the politics of New Caledonia.

The report, published in the Australian Strategic Policy Review, follows months of unrest and rioting in the French territory over constitutional reforms.

China's aims are strategic: access to minerals, territory, sea-routes, and communications.

University of Canterbury political scientist Anne-Marie Brady said even the pro-independence camp does not want to swap financial reliance on France for reliance on China.

She said if France were to leave and not support an independent New Caledonia, it would leave a vacuum.

(RNZ Pacific)

SAMOANS KILLED IN NZ CRASH

The Secretary of New Zealand's Ministry for Pacific Peoples says it is continuing to work in support of the police community and other agencies following the crash on State Highway 1 in Ramarama.

Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone says their deepest thoughts are with the family and community affected in New Zealand and in Samoa.

Uili Fa'aofo and his two nephews were killed in the crash.

Police say a truck blew a tire and crashed through a barrier.

As well as the three killed, three others were taken to hospital, and a 21-year-old man remains in a critical condition.

(RNZ Pacific)

GUAM NUCLEAR WEAPONS

The Marianas Visitors Authority managing director is opposed to Guam housing nuclear weapons, saying it would negatively impact tourism in the CNMI.

Christopher Concepcion said they are too close geographically to Guam for it not to affect the Marianas in the future.

He said the CNMI is seen as a clean and peaceful tourist destination.

Concepcion said the CNMI constitution specifically prohibits the storage or disposal of nuclear weapons or waste in the Marianas.

(RNZ Pacific)

PRESCRIPTION PRICE DROP

Locals in the Northern Marianas who depend on Medicare for health needs will benefit from a drop in the price of some prescription medications.

CNMI delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan said this follows the Biden-Harris administration completing successful negotiations with drug companies.

He said the agreement will help lower 10 prescription drug prices for millions of people across America, beginning January 1, 2026.

The negotiated drugs were some of the most expensive and most frequently dispensed drugs in the Medicare program and are used to treat conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

The prices for 10 drugs will be cut in 2026 and in 2027, another 15 can be added to the list and 20 per year after that can have costs negotiated and lowered.

(RNZ Pacific)