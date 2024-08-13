Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Olympic Games closed on Sunday in Paris, with the Pacific only managing one silver thanks to the Fijian men's sevens rugby team, who lost to France in the final.

Fiji shared 74th position on the medal tally with Cyprus, Jordan, Mongolia and Panama, who all had a silver each to their names.

The United States and China finished off with 40 gold medal each, but the Americans topped the table with 44 silvers also to their name. USA claimed a total of 126 medals.

China claimed 27 silver medals, and a total tally of 91 medals.

Australia was the best Oceania team on the medal standing, hauling in 18 gold, 19 silver and 16 bronze.

Hosts France finished fifth with 16 gold medals and a total of 64 medals.

New Zealand claimed 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze, finishing 11th.

LAWMAKERS INCENSED

Several Hawai’i lawmakers are firing back after learning former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard was placed on the terror watch list.

Representatives Gene Ward, Diamond Garcia, Davis Alcos and Elijah Pierick sent a letter to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) asking for answers and calling the move “harassment.”

The Air Marshal National Council says whistle-blowers told them that Gabbard is included in the Quiet Skies program, which monitors “elevated risks to aviation security.”

Report say at least five agents and two explosive detection canine teams were following Gabbard and her husband last month.

Gabbard, who had highly been critical of the Biden Administration, says the decision to track her is unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The TSA has not responded to a request for comment.

GUAM FIGHTS FENTANYL

Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has issued a special address on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug.

She told the media that Guam is no stranger to the war on drugs.

She said fentanyl is a potent and deadly synthetic opioid that is beginning to cast its dark shadow over Guam.

Leon Guerrero said it's not like any other drug — a single dose can kill you.

In early July, the Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio reported three fentanyl-related deaths on the island.

KIRIBATI OXYGEN PLANT

An oxygen plant is now operational Kiritimati, Kiribati, one of the world's most remote atolls.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said as of July, the oxygen plant in Kiritimati could fill up to 24 oxygen cylinders with medical oxygen in 24 hours — meaning the facility can support four patients with severe COVID-19 simultaneously, providing relief to the local healthcare system.

Previously, the hospital in Kiritimati relied on shipments of cylinders by sea, from the national referral hospital in South Tarawa, more than 3000 kilometres away.

The WHO, the European Union and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services of Kiribati worked together to deliver the plant to Kiritimati.

PNG MILITARY

Papua New Guinea's Defense Force regional headquarters in Mt Hagen are being moved to Mendi in Southern Highlands.

The PNG Defense Minister, Billy Joseph, announced the change.

The Post-Courier reported him saying that a large defense force presence is needed in the upper part of the Highlands Region, namely Southern Highlands, Hela and Enga provinces, where there are highly volatile areas.

He said a headquarters in Mendi would establish a more peaceful environment and help reduce lawlessness.

BATTERY RECYCLING

A commercial operation to recycle used lead-acid batteries in Kiribati could be replicated and used in other Pacific nations to manage hazardous waste.

Kiribati's lead-acid battery recycling system was highlighted at the Fourth Clean Pacific Roundtable in Funafuti, Tuvalu.

Alice Leney, of the Kiribati Solid Waste Management Program, said lead acid batteries are some of the most common toxic chemicals you'll find around people's normal living environment in the Pacific.

On average, Kiribati exports about 20 tons of batteries once every six months, mostly to Australia and Asia.

FIJI TRAVEL

Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad says the launch of a flight route from Nadi to Dallas, Texas, will benefit Fiji in "countless ways".

Prasad, who is also Fiji's finance and national development minister, said by connecting Fiji with one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, they are opening their doors to a vast new market of travelers from North America.

He said in 2023, tourism contributed to 40 per cent of Fiji's economic growth and made up over 36 per cent of employment.

NZ EMPLOYMENT

The New Zealand Labor Party's employment and Pacific peoples spokespeople have weighed in on the unemployment figures released last week.

Willie Jackson and Carmel Sepuloni said the statistics show 11,100 more Māori and Pasifika people are without jobs, compared to this time last year.

Stats NZ figures have unemployment among Pacific people at 8.3 per cent.