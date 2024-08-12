Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — After a severe and prolonged drought, communities across the state of Yap and its outer islands in the Federated States of Micronesia are future-proofing water supplies — and their way of life — amid a changing climate.

A state of emergency was declared earlier this year as a result of the drought, and although it has since ended, it's still extraordinarily dry in some parts.

By June the situation was dire, and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that teams and residents from islands across Yap State were seeing "taro patches drying up, coconuts drying out, and many reports of yellowing crops" associated with the drought.

For many, this latest drought raised deeper concerns about what is still to come as the climate continues to change.

Victor Nabeyan, the man in charge of the government-owned water and power operation, said they were doing all they could to adapt.

"Small islands in the Pacific are most affected by climate change, and so we are very mindful of that," he said.

"Our whole planning revolves around that.

"So if you look at our energy master plan, it's all about adaptation measures, investing more in renewable energy, and also making sure that during a drought there is the infrastructure to generate this water from either our nation or enough well capacity because climate change is getting worse.

"We're more affected than other countries."

(RNZ Pacific)

TSA THREAT LIST

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a one-time presidential candidate, has been placed onto a threat list by the TSA, according to journalist Matt Taibbi. Gabbard is well known for her opposition to Vice President (then Senator) Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential primary, and for her realist foreign policy views, particularly on Syria.

Beginning two weeks ago, Gabbard and her husband have found their boarding passes marked with the “SSSS” designation, colloquially called “Quad S,” indicating that the passenger is on a threat list and subjecting the passenger to lengthy “random” searches. The designation also means that a Gabbard will have (unbeknownst to her) two explosive detection canine teams, a transportation security specialist, a plainclothes TSA supervisor, and three federal air marshals on any flight that she is on.

Gabbard was placed on a watchlist under the TSA’s “Quiet Skies” program, which was expanded after the events of January 6, 2021, to include those who were present at the capitol. Gabbard, who was not at the Capitol at the time, is the most notable American politician to be placed onto this list.

(The American Conservative Magazine)

MEETING FEATURED IN NEWSLETTER

Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga was recently featured in the February 2024 issue of the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Newsletter. The feature highlighted his meeting with Louis Obot, a Marketing Specialist and Operational Rations expert from the Specialty Crops Inspection (SCI) Division, during Obot's visit to American Samoa on January 14, 2024.

The meeting took place at the StarKist Samoa facility where canned tuna production for the Department of Defense's Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) program was being observed. Governor Lemanu, a U.S. Army veteran with 23 years of active-duty service, expressed his enthusiasm at discovering the expanded variety of MRE options available today compared to his time in the military.

Louis Obot and his team visited the territory again last week for another MRE production run, continuing their critical work to ensure the highest standards of safety and nutrition for our troops. SCI plays a vital role in verifying that vendors meet stringent requirements, highlighting the ongoing commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our nation's service members.

(ASG press release)

PACIFIC HUMANITARIAN RELIEF

The governments of New Zealand and Australia will assist with the establishment of humanitarian relief warehouses worth almost NZ$50 million across the Pacific

The foreign ministers of the two nations, who are in Suva to attend the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting, made the announcement on Friday.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the Pacific is exposed to a wide range of natural hazards and other risks - including cyclones, earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, volcanoes and disease.

He said these disasters can lead to immense humanitarian need.

"This initiative places Pacific countries at the centre of responses," he said.

"It will give countries access to humanitarian relief supplies within 48 hours of a disaster to help meet immediate needs following an emergency."

New Zealand and Australia will invest a combined NZ $47.5 million, working alongside other partners such as the United States, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The initiative will see warehouses built in 14 Pacific Islands countries and Timor-Leste.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Pacific Humanitarian Warehousing Program is an excellent Pacific led initiative.

"Australia and New Zealand are proud to back it to help ensure there is easily accessible support and supplies on the ground for communities when disaster strikes," Wong said.

"This is a practical demonstration of how we are working together to address our shared challenges."

(RNZ Pacific)

NEW CALEDONIA PACIFIC MISSION

France has approved a high-level Pacific "fact-finding mission" to New Caledonia to gather information from all sides involved in the ongoing crisis.

"We are welcoming a mission of the troika for a fact-finding mission in New Caledonia before the [Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting]," the French Ambassador to the Pacific, Véronique Roger-Lacan, told RNZ Pacific in an exclusive interview on Friday evening.

"I gave a letter to the [PIF] secretary general Baron Waqa and Prime Minister Mark Brown, the chair.

"It's a good idea. It's important that everyone can assess the situation together with [France]."

She said it was important that dialogue continued.

"We repeat the fact that these riots were conducted by a handful of people who contest democratic, transparent and fair processes, and that the French state has restored security, and is rebuilding and organising the reconstruction [of New Caledonia]. "

Forum leaders wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron last month, requesting to send a Forum Ministerial Committee to Nouméa to gather information from all sides involved in the ongoing crisis.

The confirmation comes as the Forum foreign ministers are meeting in Suva, ahead of the 53rd PIF Leaders Summit on Tonga at the end of the month.

(RNZ PACIFIC)

CARJACKING INCIDENTS

Honolulu Police are investigating two men who were arrested after what appeared to be two carjacking incidents that took place on Saturday, according to police officials.

Officials say one of the incidents took place in the Makakilo Area around 4:50 p.m.

Police say the second was in the Waipio area around 2 p.m.

In the Waipio case, the suspect assaulted the driver before taking his car.

Both suspects were arrested, charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Hawaii News Now)

FIJI AIRWAYS FLIES DIRECT TO TEXAS

Fiji Airways has announced the introduction of the first ever non-stop flights between Nadi, Fiji, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, USA, commencing in December 2024.

The new non-stop 13-hour service will operate three times per week every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday utilizing Fiji Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft. The aircraft will feature 301 economy class seats, which recently won “Best Economy Class” in Australia and Pacific at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards 2024, and 33 business class lie-flat, all aisle access, seats.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart on 10 December 2024, with special introductory fares now available for purchase on the Fiji Airways website at fijiairways.com.

Speaking on the new route, Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen, said “Introducing a direct service between Fiji and Dallas is a really exciting milestone for Fiji Airways, as we continue to increase Fiji’s connectivity with the United States and beyond, offering our guests more travel options.”

The new service to Dallas will complement various other initiatives announced by the airline recently, including its plans to join the American Airlines’ AAdvantage® loyalty program in the coming year and becoming the 15th full member of the oneworld alliance in 2025. When flying with Fiji Airways, American Airlines AAdvantage and oneworld members will soon be able to earn and burn frequent flyer miles, and earn status credits, further enhancing the airline’s offering in terms of connectivity and loyalty.

“The Fiji-Dallas service will make it easier than ever for North Americans and AAdvantage members to holiday in the South Pacific, adding more than 1,000 seats a week from North America to the pristine shores of Fiji,” said Viljoen.

To celebrate the announcement, Fiji Airways has launched special introductory return airfares between Fiji and Dallas from Fiji Airways points in Australia and New Zealand to Dallas starting from just AUD 1,599 from Australia and NZD1,199 from New Zealand. Fares are now available for purchase on the Fiji Airways website at fijiairways.com or via your preferred travel agent (terms and conditions apply – see website for details).

Dallas will be Fiji Airways' 24th international direct destination and will be the fifth North American port served by the airline, along with Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu and Vancouver.

(RNZ Pacific)

FBI INVESTIGATES BOMB

An improvised explosive device that had been placed near a trash can along Old Haleakala Highway in Pukalani on Maui exploded Thursday night, striking a passing car, according to the FBI.

Several of the devices, which can look like small, makeshift baskets, have been recovered along roads between Kahului and Kula in recent days, the FBI said. Most of them were hidden in trash cans or outside of plain view.

The FBI would not say whether the driver suffered any injuries or whether they were taken to a hospital.

One device recovered by investigators measured 7 inches by 4 inches and was shaped like a cylinder, the FBI said. The agency would not say exactly how many of the devices it has found.

Maui police spokeswoman Alana Pico said in a statement the department is working with the FBI to investigate the source of the IEDs and asked members of the public to report suspicious objects in the road.

“Do not touch, drive over, or go near it for any reason,” the statement says. “If possible, keep others away from the area and report the object immediately by calling MPD at 911.”

Daniel Perry, who lives in Kahului, said he saw a flash in the sky coming from the direction of Pukalani just before 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. Pukalani is about 10 miles southeast of Kahului.

“I couldn’t understand what that flash was,” he said.

Later, he spoke to people closer to the site of the blast who said the sound was so loud their houses rattled.

“It’s scary actually to tell you the truth,” he said. “It’s devastating if somebody was to actually die from that … I don’t want Maui to burn anymore.”

Pico declined to provide further information. An FBI spokesperson did not respond to questions about what materials were used in the IEDs or whether investigators had identified any suspects.

IEDs can often contain common materials, like fertilizer, gunpowder and hydrogen peroxide, according to the Department of Homeland Security. They can sometimes be packed with other items, such as nails, glass or metal fragments to increase the amount of potential damage they can cause.

(Civil Beat)