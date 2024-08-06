Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Boxer Tupuola Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali is now contemplating whether to become a full-time professional boxer or continue to fight as an amateur to pursue an Olympic medal.

"What's next? I will go back home and rest for two weeks and then get back to work. Perhaps think about whether to continue to fight amateur boxing or go full-time as a professional boxer," he said.

"The Paris Olympics experience was okay considering what had happened. It wasn't the best experience but you got to thank God for every opportunity even if it's not how we imagined it, it's just how God planned it."

Ato lost his first fight which happened just days after the death of his coach in Paris.

"It wasn't the best experience for obvious reasons with the passing of our national boxing coach a day before my fight, I also arrived in Paris too late which was four days prior to my first fight, and this was not enough time for my body to adjust to Paris time which is 11 hours behind Samoa," he said.

"I was not fully acclimatized to the time zone and jet lag was a major problem. But I will not use that as an excuse but just to make it clear what I had to go through."

"My father wanted me to pull out of the fight, and team Samoa management also understood if I declined the fight, but I know coach Lionel would have wanted me to fight on and I also didn't want Samoa to see that I had pulled out of a fight.

For now, the boxer is back home in Australia and deciding where to from here. If he goes down the professional path, he may never get to represent Samoa at the Pacific Games and the Olympics.

Staying in the amateur division could become a financial struggle and he would be past what is considered a prime-age in boxing if he goes professional after the next Olympic Games.

(Samoa Observer)

STRENGTHENING FIJI BORDERS

Fiji's Minister for Home Affairs says the recent seizure of 14.4 kilograms of methamphetamine — which transited through Fiji from Canada to Australia — shows Fiji needs to strengthen its borders.

The Australian Federal Police said a Canadian national was arrested carrying the drugs hidden in plastic packages, wrapped in towels soaked in vinegar and coffee beans.

Fiji Live reported Pio Tikoduadua said while Fiji was only a transit point for this case, it still highlighted the need for the country to strengthen its borders.

He said the lengths the criminals had gone to conceal the drugs highlighted the strict border controls and collaboration between international border authorities.

(RNZ Pacific)

PALAU SOLAR PROJECTS

Palau's President Surangel Whipps says the government is struggling to manage the influx of solar energy.

The Island Times reported the president asking neighboring countries to pause new solar projects.

President Whipps told a news conference they had met with Japan, Taiwan and Australia, "asking them to please stop any other new solar projects for now because if we add new solar projects to the grid now, we cannot handle it".

Whipps said Palau is facing challenges integrating renewable energy into its power grid without sufficient battery storage.

Australia has pledged $5 million to help build battery capacity.

The president said despite earlier projections of increasing energy demand, Palau's electricity consumption has declined; and the island is producing more solar energy than it can consume.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG ECONOMY

Papua New Guinea's Bank South Pacific says the so-called 'Black Wednesday' riots in Port Moresby in January severely impacted business confidence this year.

In its Pacific Quarterly Economic & Market Pulse for the June quarter of 2024, the Bank said activity was sluggish through to the end of the second quarter.

The Post Courier reported the Bank said there were employment declines in the Southern and Islands regions and the National Capital District, while Mamose and the Highlands experienced increases.

Meanwhile, the bank said the Porgera mine in Enga Province is likely not to achieve its full production goal this quarter, due to the Mulitaka landslide.

(RNZ Pacific)

SAMOA GUN AMNESTY

The Samoa Prime Minister and police hope people will make the most of the national gun amnesty.

The gun amnesty program, which kicked off 1 August, is underway in an effort to increase public safety and compliance with firearm operations ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM).

From 1 August to 30 September, people can return illegal firearms and ammunition without fear of being charged.

At the event launch, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of public safety and removing illegal guns and ammunition from the streets.

"As Samoa sets to hold the CHOGM in October of this year and as the incoming chair, the safety and security of all world leaders attending CHOGM is critical," Mata'afa said.

(RNZ Pacific)

MĀORI LANGUAGE WEEK

The Cook Islands community in Aotearoa is taking the lead in 'Epetoma o te reo Māori Kūki 'Airani - Cook Islands Māori Language Week, which runs until 10 August.

This year the theme is "'Ātui'ia au ki te vaka o tōku matakeinanga" - or 'connect me to the canoe of my tribe'.

UNESCO reported that te reo Māori Kūki 'Airani is one of the endangered languages featured in the Pacific language week series supported by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Secretary for Pacific Peoples Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone said the week is a chance for everyone to support the community, strengthening their language by learning a phrase or two.

(RNZ Pacific)