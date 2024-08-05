Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa and the Swains Island Expeditions, a new book by Daniel J. Basta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Storms at sea, dangerous dive operations, and the science and mysteries of archeology drive this intriguing, true story set in the Pacific. The narrative follows the adventures of two expeditions to a remote, unique, and uninhabited speck of land in the South Pacific — Swains Island — where author Daniel J. Basta introduces the reader to a traditional Polynesian culture and tiny Fagatele Bay. At the same time, he documents the expeditions' roles in laying the foundations for the largest expansion of a marine sanctuary in U.S. history.

Throughout the book, interesting and unorthodox personalities come to life, including that of Jean Michel Cousteau, whose award-winning documentary film about the second expedition, Swains Island — One of the Last Jewels of the Planet, escalates sanctuary expansion efforts. Finally, President George W. Bush takes action that leads to the creation of the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa. But, above all, this story is about people — the American Samoans!

Former governor and now Senator Togiola Tulafono said, "Explore history, science, and culture in a remote maritime area and learn how marine protected areas can be created in such places in this enjoyable narrative journey. A great companion piece to Jean Michel Cousteau's award-winning documentary, Swains Island — One of the Last Jewels of the Planet."

(Dorrance Publishing Co)

SOLOMON ISLANDS FREEDOM

The leader of the independent group in Solomon Islands has questioned whether the island nation is still a free country.

The SIBC reported Peter Kenilorea Jr was responding to a statement from the government.

The statement accuses Peter Kenilorea Jr of violating the one-China principle and attempting to harm the Solomon Islands government's relations with Beijing — after he attended this week's meeting of the Inter-parliamentary Alliance on China in Taiwan.

Kenilorea said he was clearly attending in a personal capacity and the government statement is misleading and regrettable.

Earlier, Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele issued a directive that no Solomon Islands government officials or public office holders should visit, engage or make any commitment with Taiwan.

Kenilorea said government should be promoting, not restricting, its citizens' constitutional freedoms.

(RNZ Pacific)

VANUATU TAX COLLECTION

Prime Minister Charlot Salwai says Vanuatu is experiencing a drop in tax revenue collection.

He stressed that Vanuatu is suffering from being on the European Union's Black List due to concerns from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries about money laundering and allowing foreign taxpayers to hide and transfer funds without paying taxes.

On the other hand, he said citizens are working in other countries paying taxes there but do not contribute to Vanuatu.

He has also questioned whether dual citizenship holders investing abroad should be considered as tax evasion, the Vanuatu Daily Post reported.

(RNZ Pacific)

FORMER PM INVESTIGATED

Fiji's former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama is being investigated for allegedly making unauthorized calls from inside prison.

In a statement, the Fiji Corrections Service confirmed an investigation was being carried out on the authorized use of Bainimarama's mobile phone, which was only allowed by the High Court to keep track of his pacemaker app.

Local media reported Bainimarama is now being investigated for making private calls, something the Corrections Service was violation of prison regulations.

(RNZ Pacific)

SUSPENDED PROSECUTOR

Fiji's Judicial Services Commission has confirmed the tribunal set to investigate suspended public prosecutor Christopher Pryde will sit next month.

Pryde, a New Zealand citizen, held the DPP's position from 2011, until he was suspended in April 2023 for alleged misconduct.

The tribunal began its work in February, and they have already had several pre-hearing meetings with Pryde's lawyers.

Earlier this month, Pryde called for the New Zealand government's help.

But Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said it was an issue between him and the Fiji government.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI CLIMATE CHANGE

Forty-five villages in Fiji are set to be relocated due to climate change impacts.

The Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa said the whole of Fiji is prone to climate change, even in the highlands.

He said the most affected areas are coastal and maritime villages.

fijivillage.com reported a team is now working on relocating a village in Dreketi and Cogea village in Vanua Levu.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG MARIJUANA BUST

Half a metric ton (500kg) of marijuana has been confiscated by Papua New Guinea police.

The Post-Courier reported Kagua Police Station commander Sergeant Mark Zena saying his men travelled to Kaiam village and confiscated 13 bags of marijuana after a tip-off.

Zena said the suspects had escaped by the time police raided the village.

He said says the SHP to Kikori highway has become a hotbed for the smuggling of illegal firearms and drugs.

He said police needed more manpower and logistical help to tackle the issue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Samson Kua said the matter is under investigation.

(RNZ Pacific)

SOLAR COCOA DRIERS

Cocoa growers in Papua New Guinea's East Sepik have been given 35 solar cocoa driers.

The Australian High Commission, who helped fund the project, hopes the dryers will support farmers' transition from kiln drying which emits smoke taint to a more environmentally friendly method, according to The National's report.

It is expected to bolster more than three-thousand households with the product quality also expected to to improve.

(RNZ Pacific)

CNMI TRANSPORT

Many local marine operators in the Northern Mariana Islands may no longer be able to provide transport to popular tourist hotspot Mañagaha island.

The new rule proposed by the Department of Public Lands limits the use of Mañagaha Island to the master concessionaire and select operators.

The Saipan Tribune reported many operators are disappointed and will have to close their transportation businesses.

Marine operators have had an initial meeting with the Department of Public Lands.

(RNZ Pacific)

MĀORI AND PACIFIC HEALTH

Two young Pacific researchers have teamed up with the South Auckland community to take on two of the major health issues facing Māori and Pacific peoples.

Postdoctoral research fellows Dr Siobhan Tu'akoi and Dr Samuela Ofanoa are addressing rheumatic fever inequities and researching Pacific gout interventions.

Dr Tu'akoi says they want to make sure their communities are leading the way, rather than those considered to be so-called experts.

Both Rheumatic fever and Gout are significant issues in Aotearoa.

(RNZ Pacific)