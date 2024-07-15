Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific civil society is raising concerns over Tonga's involvement with Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (TOML).

The company, a subsidiary of the Metals Company, is interested in deep sea mining in Tongan waters.

An informational document has been issued by the Civil Society Forum of Tonga (CSFT), laying out issues around the short-term financial gain from deep sea mining versus what they say is a very real risk of long-term environmental degradation.

The CSFT launched its White Paper titled 'Critical Questions and Challenges of Deep-Sea Mining from the Kingdom of Tonga', last week.

Its interim executive director, Sesimani Lokotui, urged the Tongan government to seriously reconsider its involvement with TOML.

He wants the government to undertake a thorough and transparent evaluation of all potential consequences - environmental, financial, social, and legal - before embarking on a path of deep sea mining.

A recent public survey by CFST revealed a significant lack of awareness about deep sea mining activities within Tongan and international waters.

According to the report, titled 'All that glitters is not gold', Tonga's vibrant culture, pristine ecosystems, and people's well-being are at stake.

"The potential losses to current and future generations far outweigh the speculative income from DSM, which comes with enormous environmental and societal risks.

"Disassociating from the current contract with Tonga Offshore Mining Limited may have some costs, but they pale in comparison to the price Tonga could pay for pursuing deep sea mining."

The group hopes to work with the government to find different development paths for Tonga.

(RNZ Pacific)

GOOGLE VESSEL TO LAYOUT UNDERSEA CABLES

A Google vessel has arrived in French Polynesia to prepare the layout of five undersea data cables, as part of a major project.

The first step is for the Google ship to study the ocean's bottom and plot the best possible route, while taking into account environmental factors.

The multi-million-dollar project was also unanimously endorsed by French Polynesia's Territorial Assembly last week.

French Polynesia's Moetai Brotherson said the Google vessel's first mission was to survey the ocean floor to "determine the right path to lay out those cables."

He said French Polynesia was chosen for the Google project because "we have quite a unique location right at the center of the South Pacific Ocean, so this makes French Polynesia an ideal destination for this type of project."

He said since the strategic project was made public in February this year, he was approached by several large companies who are interested in launching digital-based ventures in French Polynesia.

The layout of those five cables, he said, will multiply by 50 French Polynesia's present bandwidth but also make French Polynesia a highly strategic hub for all of the Pacific.

(RNZ Pacific)

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE GRANTS FOR MARSHALL ISLANDS

The Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor last week announced $3,098,251 in Technical Assistance Program (TAP) funding provided through the Office of Insular Affairs (OIA) for the Marshall Islands during a visit with Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Ambassador Charles Paul at the RMI Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“Technical Assistance Program grants play a crucial role in supporting projects in the Marshall Islands that have lasting impacts for communities,” said Assistant Secretary Cantor. “This year’s TAP awards will build on improvements to existing transportation, waterway and disaster resilience; strengthen renewable energy projects in the capital; and improve customs IT systems for the island nation.”

Four TAP grants, totaling $1,051,050 were announced for the following projects:

 $502,300 to the Arno Atoll Local Government for the Arno Atoll Boat Channel Project;

 $229,750 to the Majuro Atoll Local Government for the Majuro Renewable Energy Project;

 $164,500 to the Jaluit Atoll Local Government for the Disaster Preparedness and Climate Resilience for Disconnected Communities on Jaluit Atoll Project; and

 $154,500 to the Republic of Marshall Islands Customs Department for the IT Infrastructure Project.

(DOI press release)

MV LADY SAMOA III STILL UNDER MAINTENANCE

The maintenance and repair work on the MV Lady Samoa III is taking longer than initially anticipated, causing disruptions for travelers between Upolu and Savai'i.

The Samoa Shipping Corporation (S.S.C.) issued a notice on June 4, informing passengers that the vessel would undergo essential engine overhaul maintenance from 10 June until 29 June.

At that time, it was announced that the MV S.S.C. Fasefulu would operate all scheduled trips in place of the Lady Samoa III.

However, on 1 July, the corporation provided an update indicating that the repairs required for the MV Lady Samoa III were more extensive than initially assessed.

The maintenance was necessary to ensure compliance with safety and maritime regulations. In their statement, it extended apologies to the public for exceeding the original timeframe and requested patience as they worked diligently to address the issues.

On Friday, Minister of Works, Transport, and Infrastructure (M.W.T.I.), Olo Fiti Va'ai, along with Chief Executive Officers from his sector conducted a site visit to inspect the MV Lady Samoa III and assess the progress of the maintenance work.

Their visit underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and reliable ferry services for the community.

(Samoa Observer)

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR TAMAYO PERRY

A celebration of life for Ocean Safety lifeguard and surfer Tamayo Perry, who was killed in a shark attack on Oahu’s North Shore last month was held Sunday at Sunset Beach Neighborhood Park.

After that, a paddle out across the street at Pipeline and a flower drop by HFD was held.

Honolulu Ocean Safety says drones were not allowed.

(Hawaii News Now)

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE GRANTS FOR FSM

The Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor last week announced $1,038,453 in Technical Assistance Program (TAP) funding from the Office of Insular Affairs that will benefit the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). The announcement came during a visit with FSM Ambassador Jackson Soram at the FSM Embassy in Washington.

“These projects will directly support and strengthen communities in the Federated States of Micronesia, creating opportunities for long-lasting impacts,” said Assistant Secretary Cantor. “This year’s TAP awards will support projects in various FSM communities including healthy reef management in Yap, trash recycling programs in Pohnpei, training healthcare workers in Chuuk, and strengthening indigenous learning at public schools in Kosrae and Pohnpei.”

Four TAP grants, totaling $1,038,453 will serve communities in each of the four states in the FSM through the following projects:

 $413,292 to One People One Reef for a Project to Bridge Sustainable Reef and Healthy Community Management in Ulithi Atoll, in Yap State;

 $264,994 to Catholic Relief Services for the Communities Recycle – Empowering Artisans, Transforming Environments Project, a trash recycling - business initiative in Pohnpei State;

 $183,382 to ROSE Initiatives for a Simulation Center for Longitudinal Training of Healthcare Providers at the Chuuk State Hospital, in Chuuk State; and

 $176,785 to Pacific Resources for Education and Learning for Indigenous Learning Recovery Projects, in Pohnpei and Kosrae State.

(DOI press release)

SAIPAN BISHOP APPOINTED ARCHBISHOP IN GUAM

Guam's Archdiocese of Agana's new leader, Bishop Ryan Jimenez, prepares to take on the role of archbishop as the institution has been dealing with sexual abuse allegations involving clergy members.

Bishop Jimenez, 52, who spent nearly 20 years in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, was appointed by the Vatican to become the Archbishop of Agana.

He will officially begin his new role on 15 August, filling the vacancy left by former Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, who resigned in March 2023 due to a serious illness. The announcement was made on 6 July.

"When you're new in your role, whatever leadership role, take the time to get to know people, the staff, the priests, the deacons, that community," Jimenez said during a Tuesday news briefing with local media.

"I imagine myself visiting parishes, engaging in a conversation, and not make drastic changes."

Jimenez expects mid-April of 2025 to implement any kind of leadership adjustments in the Archdiocese "if there are urgent changes that need to be made."

The archdiocese has faced significant turmoil in recent years, including sexual abuse acusation that led to a bankruptcy filing.

In 2016, former altar servers alleged sexual abuse by priests and other clergy members dating back to the 1950s. This led to a Vatican tribunal finding former Archbishop Anthony Apuron guilty of sexually abusing minors.

(RNZ Pacific)

DIVIDE OVER DEEPSEA MINING

In June 2021 Nauru triggered a legal loophole in the international seabed legislation effectively fast-tracking the pathway to mining the seafloor.

As well as Nauru another Pacific country looking at sponsoring deep sea mining activities is Tonga.

And in March, the Cook Islands approved seabed mineral exploration licenses.

The rush to approve test mining and applications for scope of work should not be considered by the ISA at this stage, the priority should instead be to enhance the other mandates of ISA's which is to preserve, protect and ensure the principles of intergenerational equity and do no harm to the common heritage of mankind," PANG coordinator JoeyTau said.

Pacific Network on Globalization, or PANG, is part of the Pacific Blue Line, a regional collective of Pacific non-government organizations and churches.

(RNZ Pacific)

2 MISSING AFTER FATAL TOUR HELICOPTER CRASH

First responders from multiple agencies are continuing to search for two people missing after a fatal tour helicopter crashed off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast.

Kauai County personnel, the Coast Guard, National Guard and others are participating in the active search-and-rescue effort. The body of a third person on the chopper was recovered.

The Ali’i Air Tours and Charters helicopter crashed about 1:20 p.m. Thursday fronting the Hanakoa Valley. Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said the helicopter pilot is a local resident. The two passengers onboard are believed to be visitors from the continent, he said.

(Hawaii News Now)

HAWAII REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS CONDEMN VIOLENCE

Hawaii political leaders on both sides of the aisle are condemning violence after former President Donald Trump was injured at a campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

After gunfire rang out at the rally, Trump could be seen bleeding.

His campaign subsequently reported he was “fine.”

Authorities also said a 20-year-old shooter was dead following the incident and a rally attendee killed.

The Hawaii Republican Party said in a statement that it “stands in solidarity” with President Trump. “As a nation, we are better than resorting to violence, and it is imperative that we uphold our values,” the party said.

Meanwhile, Hawaii Republican Party State Chair Tamara McKay said the shooting is a “reminder that we, as Americans, must reject violence and uphold the principles of democracy.”

McCay is in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, set to kick off Monday.

Hawaii Democrats, echoing statements by President Biden, also said there was no place for violence in American politics. Derek Turbin, chair of the Hawaii Democratic Party, said the shooting left him “sick to my stomach.”

He added, “I want our country to be better.”

(Hawaii News Now)