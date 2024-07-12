Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoan Church Ministers from the EFKS denominations are stepping up as key players in public health.

Reverend figures like Rev Elder Victor Pouesi from Ekalesia Faapotopotoga Kerisiano Samoa (EFKS) Magele I Sasa'e I Puaseisei, have long been vocal advocates for their communities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rev Pouesi said Faifeaus are essential agents of public health.

"The church serves as a vital information hub, and the Faifeus are highly effective agents.

"They are not just spiritual leaders, they are dedicated public servants who diligently care for their people."

More than 40 EFKS Faifeau (church ministers) collaborate with Pacific Public Health (PPH) to tackle critical healthcare challenges within South Auckland's Pacific community.

This collaboration, under the banner of 'Project Faith (EFKS PUASEISEI)' aims to leverage the trusted positions of church ministers to ensure communities receive timely and well-informed healthcare information.

They focused on areas such as protection, prevention, promotion, and the introduction of the new Pacific Emergency Response Plan.

One of the primary goals of this initiative is to address barriers to healthcare that many in the community face.

Language barriers, social isolation, and financial constraints often hinder access to necessary health services.

Plans are already underway by the Pacific Public Health sector for similar collaborations in other regions and within the arts and sporting communities.

(RNZ Pacific)

SOCIAL MEDIA BULLYING

A popular Fijian LGBTQIA+ activist and social media influencer was reportedly found dead in their home in Suva on Monday.

Reports have emerged that Esala Lewamama, who goes by the name Ranadi Kei Viti (Queen of Fiji), died by suspected suicide after allegations of cyberbullying.

A Facebook video is being circulated online showing police carrying a body in a body bag and loading it onto a police vehicle.

"A 37-year-old man has been found dead in his home in Nabua Settlement this morning," fjivillage.com reported.

"Police confirm the incident occurred at around 7.30am. They allege it is a suicide case."

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa said they cannot speculate on the circumstances surrounding the victims death as that will be part of the investigation process, according to The Fiji Times report.

RNZ Pacific has contacted Fiji Police for comment.

Tributes are pouring in across social media following the report of the death.

(RNZ Pacific)

SHARK WEEK IN WAIKIKI

A shiver of sharks circling Waikiki was captured on video on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred near Hilton Hawaiian Village at Kaiser’s around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses estimate there were about five sharks total and believe they were feeding on fish.

Lena Haapala captured the video and said that after seeing the parade of fins, she decided to cancel her surf session.

“We’re gonna go out, and then now we’re just standing here. I’m still like... we’re not going in right now,” Lena Haapala said.

“There are two swimmers out there. And they were trying to warn them to get back in.”

Haapala says that based on the fins, she doesn’t believe they are tiger sharks but could be hammerheads.

No encounters were reported.

(Hawaii News Now)

SAMOA CITIZENSHIP BILL

The window for oral submissions has closed on the Samoa Citizenship Bill's first reading in Wellington.

It is now a step closer to becoming actualized following the end of public consultations on Green MP Teanau Tuiono's Members bill Restoring Citizenship Removed by Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982.

The bill would allow New Zealand citizenship for about 3000 Samoans — the youngest aged 75. However, this would not apply to their descendants.

Last week, Samoa's former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said it is easier for his people to get “to hell than to come to New Zealand.”

Part of his submission focused on the education of young Samoans and the importance of the Treaty of Friendship with Aotearoa.

Over 20 years ago, thousands of people marched towards Parliament in a peaceful protest calling for the repeal of what was dubbed a racist law that robbed Samoans of their entitlement to New Zealand citizenship.

The Parliamentary Select Committee will now revise the bill and make amendments based off of public submissions provided by the Pasifika community who appeared both via video link from South Auckland and in person at parliament in Wellington.

A second reading of the bill will likely occur in October.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI SHIP GROUNDING INVESTIGATION

"Critical deficiencies" have been found in an investigation into the grounding of one of the Fiji Navy’s ships.

RFNS Puamau was commissioned in May with support from Australia through the Pacific Maritime Security Program (PMSP) and Vuvale Partnership.

In a statement, the military said it had concluded the investigation conducted by the board of inquiry (BOI) into the grounding.

"The thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident highlighted critical deficiencies in procedures and standards within the Fiji Navy's maritime operations, particularly in navigation practices aboard the ship," the statement said.

The BOI's findings indicated "significant breaches, negligence, [and] non-adherence in the application of professional and accepted navigation practices and mariner skills".

They also found problems with the actions of the commanding officer and his command team - "non-compliance to accepted best bridge management processes... in the application of safety measures under such environmental conditions when in confined and hazardous waters close to Fulaga Island" and "certain best mariner practices and processes associated with use of navigation equipment for situational awareness and decision making was neglected by the commanding officer and his bridge team".

The board has made several recommendations as a result of the findings.

These include holding the commanding officer accountable for the ship's grounding; ensuring comprehensive patrol briefings and navigational planning; providing all seaman officers with navigation books; and reviewing bridge procedures during entry into confined waters.

The Republic of Fiji military forces said it is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and safety within the Fiji Navy.

(RNZ Pacific)

U.S -CHINA CLASH

The conflict between the United States and China is deepening, with both countries’ foreign policies bogged down by their respective domestic politics.

And if the U.S. abandons its leadership role as a global superpower, it will inevitably undermine the existing international order. In fact, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza keep raging with no end in sight, and in Asia tensions remain high in the Taiwan Strait and the Korean Peninsula.

The conflict between the United States and China is deepening, with both countries’ foreign policies bogged down by their respective domestic politics.

And if the U.S. abandons its leadership role as a global superpower, it will inevitably undermine the existing international order. In fact, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza keep raging with no end in sight, and in Asia tensions remain high in the Taiwan Strait and the Korean Peninsula.

The U.S. is linked to the world economy through intra-industry trade based on global value chains (GVCs). Former President Donald Trump refused to believe that the rules set by multilateral agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) were in America’s interest and there was hope that President Joe Biden would bring some stability to U.S. trade relations.

(Japan Times)

COMPACT FUNDING FOR PALAU

The Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor yesterday announced $66 million in funding to the Government of Palau and completed the first bilateral economic consultations on June 26 and 27 in Koror, Palau. The U.S. implemented provisions under Public Law 118-42 and the recently negotiated Compact of Free Association (Compact) Section 432 Review signed between the United States and Palau on May 22, 2023.

Assistant Secretary Cantor and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Palau Joel Ehrendreich led the U.S. delegation for the bilateral economic consultations with a Palau team headed by Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., Minister of Finance, Kaleb Udui, Jr., and other cabinet officials.

Since the Compact of Free Association Amendments Act was signed into law by President Biden on March 9, Interior has transferred $66 million to the Palau Government for the following purposes:

 $50 million – Palau Compact Trust Fund – to support Palau’s efforts in the provision education, health, climate adaptation and the environment, the administration of justice, and public safety, or for expenses related to the audits required under the Compact Review Agreement.

 $10 million – Palau Fiscal Consolidation Fund – to assist the Government of Palau in paying debts it incurred prior to April 1, 2023. This is the first annual contribution of $10 million to be provided over a six-year period.

 $6 million – Compact Infrastructure Maintenance Funds for fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024 which represents the last remaining U.S. financial obligation to Palau under the 2010 Compact Review Agreement.

(DOI press release)