Pacific leaders call for unity after Bondi attack

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific leaders have condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney that killed at least 15 people and left dozens injured.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, and terror incident in Australian history, the government says.

In a statement, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka called for "zero tolerance for terrorism, hate, violence and all forms of inhumane acts" and offered condolences to the victims' families.

Rabuka hopes justice will prevail and peace restored. Rabuka also reached out to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to convey Fiji's solidarity and support for Jewish communities affected by the tragedy.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape also conveyed the "deepest condolences" of the PNG government and people, declaring solidarity with Australia and emphasising the need to prevent future terror attacks.

Samoa and other island nations also joined in mourning, uniting across the Pacific and Australia in grief.

he attack comes against a backdrop of regional diplomatic positions. Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, and most Pacific nations have not recognised the State of Palestine, while PNG and Fiji maintain diplomatic ties with Israel. Vanuatu recognises both Israel and Palestine.

The alleged shooters, a father and son, reportedly migrated to Australia from Syria. The father was killed in a shootout with police and the son is in police custody.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) has stated that the son was known to them, but he had not been deemed "an immediate threat".

In New Zealand, the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa has condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the Jewish community and rejecting all forms of racism and racial hatred.

Co-chair John Minto says the group stands against antisemitism, anti-Māori racism, anti-Palestinian racism, and white supremacy, and describes community solidarity as the strongest response to such violence.

He also criticised efforts by Israeli leaders and pro-Israel groups to link the attack to criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, saying this exploits the tragedy to silence support for Palestinian rights, and warns against moves to adopt definitions of antisemitism that he says could be used to suppress legitimate political expression in Aotearoa.

Race Relations Commissioner Dr Melissa Derby says she is "deeply saddened by the horrific terrorist attack on a Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney".

She extends her "heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost loved ones, those who were injured, and the wider Jewish community in Australia."

Derby warns against division and fear. "We mustn't allow division to take root or fear to flourish. Our strength lies in our shared humanity and the common values that connect us.

"We must not lose sight of them, and we must take care of each other." She urges all New Zealanders to reject racism and build communities where everyone feels safe and valued.

The New Zealand Jewish Council says the attack has shaken communities across Australasia. "Whenever Jews are attacked anywhere in the world, we feel the pain that comes with being a people, but when it is so close and in a place familiar to so many, we feel it even more," its statement read.

Ben Kepes, a council spokesperson, says the shooting is "an attack on innocent people going about their lives" and thanks New Zealanders for their support.

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand called the timing of the attack during Hanukkah especially painful.

"This was an attack not only on innocent people but on the belief that we can live freely and without fear. No community should ever have to endure such horror," Deborah Hart, its chair, says in a statement.

She warned that there has been a rise in antisemitism in Australia and New Zealand, saying Jewish communities now live with "increased fear and vigilance".

"Chanukah is a time when we celebrate resilience, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness. To have such violence inflicted on Jews at this moment is a devastating reminder that antisemitism continues to manifest in the most brutal ways."

She calls on leaders and communities to reaffirm their commitment to rejecting antisemitism. "Moments like this must strengthen our resolve to educate, to remember, and to stand together. Light will always be stronger than darkness."

Across the Tasman, NSW Premier Chris Minns paid tribute on social media to Ahmed al-Ahmed, who tackled one of the gunmen.

Minns writes that Ahmed's "incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives" and called him "a real-life hero" who acted "at enormous personal risk."

With Pacific leaders setting the tone, the tragedy underscores the region's solidarity with Australia and the Jewish community, and the urgent need to confront hatred, protect communities, and promote resilience in the face of extremism.