Pacific Jurisdictions Artist Fund launches second year of support for artists across American Samoa, Guam, and CNMI

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Creative West, in collaboration with local artists and cultural leaders, has launched the second year of the Pacific Jurisdictions Artist Fund (PJAF), continuing its commitment to providing direct, flexible support to artists, culture bearers, and tradition keepers across American Samoa, Guam, and the CNMI.

The Pacific Jurisdictions Artist Fund is a community-rooted, artist-centered program that provides unrestricted funding to artists across the islands. Co-designed with artists and cultural leaders from each jurisdiction, the fund reflects the role artists play in preserving language, lineage, and cultural knowledge, while strengthening community wellness and belonging.

Now in its second year, PJAF builds on its first cycle with refinements shaped directly by artist feedback, strengthening both access and support throughout the process. Anika Tené, Director of Grants, Awards & Programs at Creative West, shared: "What we heard clearly from artists across the islands is that support needs to feel human, accessible, and grounded in real life. This fund reflects that-creating space for artists to share their work, their needs, and their stories in ways that feel true to them, while being supported throughout the process.

"What's New in Year Two of 2026 cycle includes:

• A flat $2,000 unrestricted award for each selected artist

• 15 artists selected per jurisdiction (45 total across the Pacific)

• A more streamlined and accessible application process

• Expanded support through weekly virtual office hours

• Community-led, in-person support sessions on each island

• Engagement from past awardees as peer support and guidance All application resources are available online at https://creativewestgrants.gosmart.org, including: program guidelines, information session recordings, office hours registration, and how to apply.

Artists can continue receiving support throughout the application period through weekly virtual office hours, one-hour, drop-in sessions where artists can ask questions, get help navigating GO Smart, and talk through their responses in a supportive environment. The program also provides in-person community support sessions hosted across each jurisdiction.

The sessions are working spaces where artists can get hands-on help with their application, ask questions in real time, work alongside other artists, and learn from past awardees. These gatherings are designed to be practical, welcoming, and grounded in each local community.

Artists are encouraged to connect directly with Community Leads in their jurisdiction for more information. In American Samoa it is Ammon Fepulea'i — a.fepuleai2@gmail.com

Applications are now open and will close in late May 2026. Artists working in all forms-including visual arts, dance, tattooing, weaving, music, storytelling, performance, healing, language, and more — are encouraged to apply.