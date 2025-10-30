Pacific islands must stay alert to measles threat, doctor warns

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Rarotonga doctor, who witnessed Samoa's deadly measles outbreak in 2019, is warning Cook Islands residents to stay alert and ensure vaccinations are up to date, as New Zealand reports new measles cases, raising concern for the country' s close travel ties.

Dr Teariki Puni, who operates private clinic Holistic Medical, said while the Cook Islands is currently dealing with a wave of acute respiratory illnesses, it is important not to overlook the risk of measles, especially with regular flights between Auckland and Rarotonga.

"I think the key word here for us is to be very vigilant," Dr Puni said. "The 2019 experience in Samoa taught me a lot and that is to get vaccinated."

Dr Puni said the majority of cases seen at his clinic in recent months have been acute respiratory infections affecting both adults and children.

"For the month of August, normally we're averaging about 300 but in August it was like almost 500 in terms of numbers. I would say 80 percent of those people had acute respiratory infections," he said.

He explained that during Te Maeva Nui celebrations, when many visitors were housed in crowded hostels, infections spread easily.

"These hostels are like a breeding ground because it's open and everyone's staying together, both the ones that are unwell and the ones that are well," he said. "We saw a lot of spread amongst the vaka teams as well."

Previously, the Health Ministry noted that Rarotonga has been struck by a "wave of acute respiratory illness," with health officials urging those with symptoms to rest, hydrate and seek medical attention if conditions worsen.

While respiratory infections have kept local clinics busy, Dr Puni said the current measles situation in New Zealand poses a separate and potentially serious risk.

New Zealand's health authorities have confirmed rising measles cases this month, mostly among unvaccinated individuals, prompting vaccination drives across Auckland - the main gateway for travelers to the Cook Islands.

As of Tuesday, there were 11 known measles cases throughout New Zealand, and the number of close contacts was about 2000.

"We have a very close relationship with New Zealand and so we've got about almost two flights a day," Dr Puni said.

"When you hit Auckland, that's our gateway - that's somewhat our gateway of people coming over and bringing that."

He said the best protection remains vaccination and basic hygiene measures.

"Make sure that our kids, those who are supposed to be vaccinated at that age group, should be vaccinated with the measles vaccine," he said.

"If they're not vaccinated or they've fallen behind on their vaccinations, just contact the community health nurses to arrange for them to get that vaccination."

Dr Puni's warning comes from personal experience. He was among Samoan doctors who travelled to Samoa to assist during the 2019 outbreak that claimed more than 80 lives, mostly children.

"It was a hard lesson learned," he said. "But I think we need to be mindful of that situation as well."

He recalled the tragedy in Samoa was made worse by a temporary halt in vaccinations following a death under investigation, which left many children unprotected when the outbreak struck.

"When we had the cases picking up in New Zealand, that's where Samoa was exposed and that's where you saw the numbers," he said.

Dr Puni urged Cook Islanders to apply lessons from Covid-19 and the Samoan measles outbreak by practising good hygiene and staying home when unwell.

"The principles remain the same - if you're unwell, stay home. Avoid going to public places like the supermarket where you'll be spreading it to other people," he said.

"Hand washing and just coughing etiquette, covering your mouth and just remember social distancing. Those basic principles are very effective and economical because the money needed to treat people when they're really sick is a lot greater than it is in terms of prevention."

Asked whether setting up vaccination booths at the airport can be an option, Dr Puni said health authorities must balance preparedness with public confidence.

"Sometimes it might scare people because it can cause anxiety," he said. "It's really about just monitoring the current situation and having that surveillance continue throughout that time."

Dr Puni believes the Cook Islands is well positioned to respond, provided people remain alert and proactive.

"My stance is that if we continue - it's just, again, being vigilant," he said. "We have to wait and see, have the proper responses ready, and make sure our systems are prepared when it does happen."

"If you're feeling unwell, see your GP or the Ministry of Health team. Prevention is always better than cure."

In a travel advisory alert update, the Ministry of Health said: "Over the weekend, Health New Zealand confirmed a total of ten measles cases nationwide. One case was imported from overseas, while nine were locally acquired. Of the local cases, seven have been linked to an exposure event on the Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry on October 3."

"Several hundred close contacts have been identified, including individuals at Wellington College and Wellington Girls' College connected to the ferry exposure. Health New Zealand continues to work swiftly to trace and notify all potential contacts.

The Ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed.

"Parents and guardians are encouraged to check that their children have received both MMR1 and MMR2 vaccinations. If unsure, please contact Tupapa Primary Care on 20066 or Public Health on 29110 for assistance."