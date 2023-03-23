One suspect arrested, one at large after Concord, CA strip mall shooting

Concord, CALIFORNIA — A San Francisco television station, KRON-4, is reporting that 21-year-old man was shot and killed at a Concord, CA strip mall on Tuesday. The family of the deceased confirmed the killing but have asked for privacy as they console one another. The Concord Police Department confirmed that at approximately 9:48 a.m., they received a call regarding gunshots in the area of the mall.

Concord police have arrested Haley Sparks Hadsell, 19, of Martinez, and identified a second suspect as Sione “Ono” Amanaki, a 20-year-old man from Concord. Police said Amanaki knows he is wanted for the killing and may be hiding out in Oakland.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital, police said.

The name of the man who died was not immediately available, and police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting.