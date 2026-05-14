Office of the Governor and ASTCA conclude 3-Day Mission to Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Highlighting a commitment to regional digital sovereignty, the Office of the Governor and the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority (ASTCA) have concluded a three-day diplomatic mission to Samoa.

The delegation held intensive meetings with various Government Ministries, the Private Sector, the Prime Minister of Samoa, and the U.S. Embassy to formalize a shared digital future for the region.

The Office of the Governor is ensuring that the Governor’s over-arching vision for a connected and secure territory is carried out through the strategic leadership of ASTCA, which has been designated as the leading agency for American Samoa. In Samoa, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) serves as the leading agency. Together, these organizations are spearheading a mission that provides lasting benefits to the communities and people of both American Samoa and Samoa.

Consistent with high-stakes professional discipline, while leadership sets the strategic direction and makes final decisions, agency staff play a critical role in conducting rigorous analysis and developing the comprehensive plans required for success. Under this framework, ASTCA and MCIT staff are now tasked with translating these executive decisions into a concrete, disciplined plan of action.

The Execution Timeline:

As the lead agencies, ASTCA and MCIT will oversee the following milestones to ensure technical, budgetary, and diplomatic synchronization:

Phase 1: Technical Analysis & Plan Development (May – June 2026)

The staff of ASTCA and MCIT will conduct a full analysis and develop the formal plan for the SAS-2 Project. This comprehensive phase will map physical landing requirements and finalize the financial execution strategy required to transition the project from conceptual planning to active implementation.

Phase 2: Regional Alignment (July 2026)

The finalized plans will be presented to the leaders of both Samoas during the Atoa o Samoa talks. This briefing will serve as the official alignment point, solidifying the strategy to bypass international trunks in favor of a direct link to American Samoa, utilizing both Hawaiki and Google (Le Vasa) capacity.

Phase 3: Legislative & Budgetary Approval (August – September 2026)

During the FY27 Budget Hearings, ASTCA will present formal proposals to the Fono. This is the critical window to secure the necessary appropriations, moving the SAS-2 project into the funded execution phase.

Phase 4: Active Project Kickoff (October – December 2026)

With the start of the new fiscal year, ASTCA will move into full project execution. This includes breaking ground on physical requirements for the SAS-2 Cable and officially launching the Bilateral Technical Exchange Program for local engineers.