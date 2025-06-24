NZ may help Pacific Islanders in the Middle East 'where feasible'

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A spokesperson for New Zealand's minister of foreign affairs says where feasible, they may assist Pacific Islanders in the Middle East.

The Defense Force is sending a plane to the Middle East to assist any New Zealanders stranded in Iran or Israel.

A spokesperson for Winston Peters said in a statement that New Zealand is working with partner countries and will be coordinating with other consular operations.

"The Minister has said New Zealand will play its part as a good international citizen, and where feasible, that may involve assisting other nationals including those from the Pacific Islands."

The foreign affairs ministry (MFAT) is providing SafeTravel advice on overland evacuation and border routes, the spokesperson said. This includes how MFAT will support New Zealanders to receive travel authorization for border crossing from Iran.

"It is important to note that nationals of the Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue have the rights of New Zealand citizens — and if nationals from those countries are in Iran or Israel, they're urged to follow the advice from MFAT to all New Zealanders to depart overland, if it is safe to do so."

New Zealanders in Iran and Israel needing urgent consular assistance should call the Ministry's Emergency Consular Call Centre on +64 99 20 20 20.

The C-130J Hercules, along with government personnel, left Auckland on Monday morning but will take a few days to reach the region. Its exact destination in the Middle East was not disclosed for security reasons.

Airspace is still closed in the region, but New Zealand's defense minister Judith Collins said on Sunday the deployment was part of New Zealand's contingency plans.

The government was also in discussions with commercial airlines to see what they could do to assist, although it was uncertain when airspace would reopen.

Foreign minister Winston Peters has reiterated New Zealand's call for diplomacy and dialogue.