NZ Customs 'very concerned' about drug movements in the Pacific

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The New Zealand Customs Agency says it is "very concerned" about the movement of drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine through the Pacific.

Organised crime groups supplying the lucrative New Zealand and Australia markets transport their product through the Pacific region.

Customs' deputy chief executive of international and governance Joe Cannon said the agency works with partner nations like Tonga, Fiji and Samoa to tackle the illicit drug trade.

"We have a number of pieces of work underway, and a lot of cooperation between New Zealand and our Pacific Island partners," he said.

He said there is a programme to help strengthen border management, and they are working with Pacific partners on providing training.

Drug use and trafficking is a major issue in the region. Last week, seven men were found guilty of charges relating to Fiji’s largest-ever drug trafficking case.

Last month, authorities in French Polynesia claimed another “historic” drug haul for a total €331 million street value.

Cannon said the threat of corruption is part of a broader global pattern.

"I'm well aware that transnational criminal gangs do target supply chains and sometimes government workers as well to enable their supply chains," he said.

"I am aware of it in the Pacific Islands. I am aware of, for example, the supply chains in New Zealand just around the recent arrest of the baggage handlers in Auckland Airport as well, where they have been targeted by organised criminal gangs to infiltrate that supply chain."

Cannon said drugs are reaching New Zealand in sea freight, via "deep concealment" in industrial equipment, and unaccompanied bags on flights.

When asked about whether the measures were working, he pointed towards "the significant amount" of disruption to the supply chains of methamphetamine and cocaine.

"We are increasingly having larger seizures and actually preventing this product from reaching our markets, and by doing so, preventing the harm that it does to our communities.

"I think this challenge will continue to be present, given the price that people will pay for methamphetamine and cocaine in New Zealand.

"Unfortunately, we pay some of the highest prices in the world for this product."

Last week, the FBI opened a branch in Wellington.

The US Embassy in Wellington said it will work to investigate and disrupt a wide range of threats and criminal activities including terrorism, cybercrime and fraud, organized crime and money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats.

"It will have responsibility for partnerships in New Zealand, Antarctica, Samoa, Niue, Cook Islands, and Tonga."