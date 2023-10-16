Nurse in Samoa accused of attempted rape

Apia, SAMOA — A registered nurse who worked in a district hospital is facing attempted rape charges in connection to a patient who was hospitalised prior to the alleged offending.

The defendant appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday alongside 70-plus other defendants for criminal mention.

The prosecution and Attorney General’s Office lawyer, Lupematasila Iliganoa Atoa told the court that the charges against the defendant have not been finalised and sought an adjournment.

Supreme Court Justice, Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma then granted the adjournment for the prosecution to finalize the charges against the defendant.

The registered nurse is accused of the attempted rape of a 17-year-old patient who was at the district hospital on the day of the alleged offence.

